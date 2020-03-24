Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Apple iPadOS 13.4

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 13.4 van iPadOS uitgebracht, het besturingssysteem voor de tablets van het bedrijf. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iPadOS 13 biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere iconen, zodat er meer apps op passen en ook Safari is geoptimaliseerd voor een groter scherm. Verder zijn er meer opties voor multitasking, is het gebruik van de pen verbeterd en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen. In versie 13.4 wordt onder meer ondersteuning voor externe toetsenborden met trackpads en muizen toegevoegd. De volledige release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

iPadOS 13.4
iPadOS 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.
Mouse and Trackpad Support
  • All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)
  • Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support
  • Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages
  • Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages
Files
  • iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app
  • Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link
  • Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files
Memoji
  • Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face
Mail
  • Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view
  • Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME
App Store with Apple Arcade
  • Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • List view for See All Games
Augmented Reality
  • AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files
Keyboard
  • Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates
  • Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates
  • Predictive typing support for Arabic
  • Swiss German keyboard layout supported on iPad Pro 12.9-inch
  • On-screen keyboard layout for iPad Pro 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:
  • Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch
  • Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage
  • Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled
  • Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order
  • Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows
  • Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look
  • Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off
  • Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active
  • Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if Dark Mode is active
  • Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly
  • Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed
  • Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders
  • Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in
  • Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality
  • Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording
  • Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot
  • Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 13.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2020 18:314

24-03-2020 • 18:31

4 Linkedin

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple iPad Pro 11" (2018) WiFi

vanaf € 741,66

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad (2019) Wi-Fi

vanaf € 351,14

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi

vanaf € 528,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2018) WiFi

vanaf € 939,06

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro (2020) 11" Wi-Fi

vanaf € 845,06

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Air 2

vanaf € 199,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro (2020) 12.9" Wi-Fi

vanaf € 1.051,86

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Mini (2019) Wi-Fi

vanaf € 421,48

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) WiFi

vanaf € 495,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi

vanaf € 259,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2018) WiFi + Cellular

vanaf € 1.174,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro (2020) 12.9" Wi-Fi + Cellular

vanaf € 1.211,66

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Wi-Fi (2017)

vanaf € 249,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

vanaf € 640,-

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Tablets Apple iPad Apple tablet

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Afroman9
24 maart 2020 18:47
Ik gok dat ze met deze stap de laptops naar de pro-markt gaan brengen (iMac Pro, Mac Pro). Voor de mensen die onderweg echt alle kracht nodig hebben. (Video bewerken, muziek etc) en de iPad echt als laptopvervanger voor relatief zware taken(Photoshop, lichte videobewerking etc) of als je veel werkt met Office pakketten.

Want ik vind dit hele mooie stappen maar heb niet echt het gevoel dat de Mac achterwege wordt gelaten.

Wel zie ik misschien op die manier wel een einde aan de lijn zoals de MacBook Air. Voor nu is het een tussenjaar maar wie weet over 5 jaar.
Reageer
0The Fatal
@Afroman924 maart 2020 19:25
Hoop dat het echt meer naar een laptop vervanger gaat hier mee.
Heb de IPad Pro nu al een goed jaar. Bevalt echt meer dan prima en is erg portable. Maar soms mis ik wel goede muis support en goede externe monitor support die schaalt naar de resolutie van de monitor eventueel icm extended desktop of iets dergelijks.
Dan word het een goede complete vervanger. De files app word langzaam beter, eindelijk.
Reageer
+1ben2513
24 maart 2020 18:40
Mouse support is inderdaad heel mooi. Ik heb een 12.9 2018 iPad Pro en heb al maanden Assistive Touch gebruikt om mijn Bluetooth muis werkend te krijgen. Het is nog ff wennen, maar voelt meteen meer als een laptop.
Reageer
+1Fenton95
24 maart 2020 19:04
De update is hier goed geïnstalleerd (iPad Air 3). De TV app is ook iets aangepast, inmiddels is het iets beter te zien welk aanbod onder Apple TV+ valt. Echter maken ze hier toch nog verder aan werken de komende tijd, zelf kom ik er wel uit maar heb hier al meerdere mensen over gesproken die er moeite mee hebben.

Edit: Verder mooie releasenotes. Hopen dat de foutmeldingen in de mail app verleden tijd zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fenton95 op 24 maart 2020 19:05]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True