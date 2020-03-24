Apple heeft versie 13.4 van iPadOS uitgebracht, het besturingssysteem voor de tablets van het bedrijf. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iPadOS 13 biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere iconen, zodat er meer apps op passen en ook Safari is geoptimaliseerd voor een groter scherm. Verder zijn er meer opties voor multitasking, is het gebruik van de pen verbeterd en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen. In versie 13.4 wordt onder meer ondersteuning voor externe toetsenborden met trackpads en muizen toegevoegd. De volledige release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

iPadOS 13.4

iPadOS 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.