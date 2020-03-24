Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 13.4

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 13.4 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.4 bevat verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:

Memoji
  • Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face
Files
  • iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app
  • Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link
  • Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files
Mail
  • Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view
  • Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME
App Store with Apple Arcade
  • Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • List view for See All Games
CarPlay
  • Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard
  • In-call information appears on the CarPlay Dashboard
Augmented Reality
  • AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files
Keyboard
  • Predictive typing support for Arabic
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:
  • Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on iPhone models with all-screen displays
  • Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch
  • Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage
  • Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled
  • Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order
  • Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows
  • Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look
  • Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off
  • Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active
  • Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when Dark Mode is active
  • Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly
  • Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed
  • Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders
  • Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in
  • Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality
  • Resolves an issue where CarPlay may lose its connection in certain vehicles
  • Fixes an issue in CarPlay where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area
  • Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording
  • Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot
  • Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 13.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-03-2020 18:24
3 • submitter: slijkie

24-03-2020 • 18:24

3 Linkedin

Submitter: slijkie

Bron: Apple

0NitSuA
24 maart 2020 18:27
Geen updated voor wegvallende roaming connecties over 4g? Jammer, daar heb ik nou echt last van!
0Snake
24 maart 2020 18:29
> Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard

Ho-ly shit.

Gaat Apple dan toch eens opgroeien?
0beezjeh
24 maart 2020 18:29
Hoe zit het precies met een actieve Beta profiel. Ik zit sinds vorige week albop 13.4 dus kan ik beta profiel nu gewoon verwijderen?
