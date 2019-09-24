Apple brengt iOS 13.1 en iPadOS 13.1 uit

Apple heeft dinsdagavond iOS 13.1 en iPadOS 13.1 uitgebracht. De iOS-update volgt minder dan een week na de definitieve release van iOS 13, dat samen met de nieuwe iPhones uitkwam. Bij de iPad-update betekent het de overgang van iOS naar iPadOS.

Gebruikers van iPhones en iPads krijgen de updates binnen via de updatefunctie in het settingsmenu. De nieuwe iOS-versie moet bugs uit iOS 13 oplossen en voegt ook een aantal nieuwe functies toe. Zo activeert de update de U1-chip van de iPhone 11-toestellen, waarmee de locatie van Apple-apparaten met dezelfde chip nauwkeurig bepaald kan worden. Apple gebruikt deze chip voor de AirDrop-functie. Als iPhone-bezitters hun toestel naar elkaar wijzen, moet de naam van het betreffende contact bovenaan in de AirDrop-lijst verschijnen. Ook voegt iOS 13.1 dynamische achtergronden toe en de mogelijkheid om in Apple Kaarten een aankomsttijd te delen.

Tegelijkertijd met iOS 13.1 is iPadOS 13.1 verschenen. Dat is in feite de eerste versie van iPadOS. In juni kondigde Apple aan dat het besturingssysteem voor tablets een eigen naam zou krijgen. Voorheen heette dat ook iOS. Met iPadOS 13.1 komen er veel veranderingen naar de Apple-tablets. De nieuwe software biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere icoontjes zodat er meer apps op passen en er zijn meer opties voor multitasking met meerdere apps tegelijkertijd. Zo is het mogelijk om een app twee keer te openen, bijvoorbeeld om twee Safari-vensters naast elkaar te gebruiken.

De release van iOS 13.1 en iPadOS 13.1 komt iets vroeger dan aanvankelijk was gepland. Apple zei eerder dat deze versies op 30 september uit zouden komen. Vorige week bij de release van iOS 13 maakte Apple al bekend de release naar voren te halen.