Apple brengt iOS 13.1 en iPadOS 13.1 uit

Apple heeft dinsdagavond iOS 13.1 en iPadOS 13.1 uitgebracht. De iOS-update volgt minder dan een week na de definitieve release van iOS 13, dat samen met de nieuwe iPhones uitkwam. Bij de iPad-update betekent het de overgang van iOS naar iPadOS.

Gebruikers van iPhones en iPads krijgen de updates binnen via de updatefunctie in het settingsmenu. De nieuwe iOS-versie moet bugs uit iOS 13 oplossen en voegt ook een aantal nieuwe functies toe. Zo activeert de update de U1-chip van de iPhone 11-toestellen, waarmee de locatie van Apple-apparaten met dezelfde chip nauwkeurig bepaald kan worden. Apple gebruikt deze chip voor de AirDrop-functie. Als iPhone-bezitters hun toestel naar elkaar wijzen, moet de naam van het betreffende contact bovenaan in de AirDrop-lijst verschijnen. Ook voegt iOS 13.1 dynamische achtergronden toe en de mogelijkheid om in Apple Kaarten een aankomsttijd te delen.

Tegelijkertijd met iOS 13.1 is iPadOS 13.1 verschenen. Dat is in feite de eerste versie van iPadOS. In juni kondigde Apple aan dat het besturingssysteem voor tablets een eigen naam zou krijgen. Voorheen heette dat ook iOS. Met iPadOS 13.1 komen er veel veranderingen naar de Apple-tablets. De nieuwe software biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere icoontjes zodat er meer apps op passen en er zijn meer opties voor multitasking met meerdere apps tegelijkertijd. Zo is het mogelijk om een app twee keer te openen, bijvoorbeeld om twee Safari-vensters naast elkaar te gebruiken.

De release van iOS 13.1 en iPadOS 13.1 komt iets vroeger dan aanvankelijk was gepland. Apple zei eerder dat deze versies op 30 september uit zouden komen. Vorige week bij de release van iOS 13 maakte Apple al bekend de release naar voren te halen.

Door Julian Huijbregts

Nieuwsredacteur

24-09-2019 20:52
submitter: Dancing_Animal

24-09-2019 • 20:52

Submitter: Dancing_Animal

Reacties (59)

+2lamarkla
24 september 2019 20:56
Ook tvOS 13 is vanavond uitgebracht door Apple
Reageer
+1alfredjodocus
@lamarkla24 september 2019 21:03
Is Apple Arcade inmiddels ook voor TV OS beschikbaar?

[edit] Antwoord: JA!

[Reactie gewijzigd door alfredjodocus op 24 september 2019 21:04]

Reageer
+2Kiswum

24 september 2019 21:08
Hier zijn de release notes terug te lezen en dit lijkt overeen te komen met de update die nu beschikbaar is:

OS 13.1 includes bug fixes and improvements, including AirDrop with Ultra Wideband technology on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, suggested automations in the Shortcuts app, and the ability to share ETA in Maps.

AirDrop
● Ability to select who you want to AirDrop to by pointing from one iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max to another using the new U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness

Shortcuts
● Suggested automations in the Gallery personalized to your daily routine
● Personal and home automations for automatically running shortcuts based on triggers
● Home app support for shortcuts as advanced actions in the Automation tab

Maps
● Share ETA to send your estimated time of arrival while your route is in progress

Battery Health
● Optimized battery charging to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged
● Performance management feature for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down, including the option to disable this feature if an unexpected shutdown occurs
● Notifications for when Battery Health is unable to verify if a new, genuine Apple battery is in iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and later

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:
● Adds a link to the Me tab in Find My to allow a guest to sign in and locate a missing device
● Includes notifications for when the display on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple display in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
● Addresses issues in Mail that could cause incorrect download counts, missing senders and subjects, difficulty selecting or flagging threads, duplicate notifications or overlapping fields
● Fixes an issue in Mail that may prevent background downloading of email messages
● Addresses an issue that could prevent Memoji from correctly tracking facial expressions in Messages
● Fixes an issue where photos might not display in the Messages details view
● Fixes an issue in Reminders that prevented some users from sharing iCloud lists
● Resolves an issue in Notes where Exchange notes may not show up in search results
● Addresses an issue in Calendar where birthday events could appear multiple times
● Addresses an issue that could prevent third-party sign in screens from appearing in the Files app
● Fixes an issue that could cause Camera orientation to appear rotated when swiping to it from the Lock screen
● Addresses an issue that could cause the display to sleep while interacting with the Lock screen
● Resolves issues where app icons could appear as blank or as a different app on the Home screen
● Resolves an issue that could prevent supported wallpapers from switching appearances when changing between Light and Dark modes
● Addresses stability issues when signing out of iCloud from Passwords & Accounts in Settings
● Fixes an issue where signing in to update Apple ID settings could fail repeatedly
● Fixes an issue that could prevent the device from vibrating when connecting to a charger
● Addresses an issue that could cause people and groups in the Share Sheet to appear blurred
● Fixes an issue that could prevent alternate words from displaying when tapping on a misspelled word
● Resolves an issue where multilingual typing could stop working
● Addresses an issue that could prevent switching back to the QuickType keyboard after using a third-party keyboard
● Fixes an issue that could prevent the edit menu from appearing when selecting text
● Fixes an issue where Siri may not read Messages in CarPlay
● Addresses an issue that could prevent sending a message using third party messaging apps in CarPlay

Bron: https://www.iclarified.co...ull-changelog-for-ios-131

maar hier is ook de originele te vinden die wat minder compact is: https://developer.apple.c...ipados_13_1_release_notes
Reageer
+1Greatsword
24 september 2019 21:00
iPad OS 13.1 terwijl het de eerste versie is, dat is knap ;)
Reageer
+1ASNNetworks
@Greatsword24 september 2019 21:03
Het is de eerste final release, iPadOS 13.0 was wel beschikbaar als (public) beta.
Reageer
+1JeyJey
@ASNNetworks24 september 2019 21:44
Ik denk dat greatsword bedoeld iPad OS als versie 13 (ipv 1)
Reageer
+1Donstil

@ASNNetworks24 september 2019 21:56
Ik denk dat hij bedoelt dat het ipadOS 13.1 heet en niet iPadOS 1.0/1.1
Reageer
0bok001
@Greatsword24 september 2019 23:19
Gebeurt wel vaker. Ik heb het op mijn werk wel eens meegemaakt dat de eerste versie xx.23 was. Soms is het voor ontwikkeling makkelijker om te bouwen vanaf de nieuwe versie.
Reageer
+1Anand
24 september 2019 21:02
Ik ben heel benieuwd naar de muisondersteuning.
Reageer
+1Menesis
@Anand24 september 2019 21:10
Volgens mij werkt de Apple Magic Mouse in elk geval niet |:(
Reageer
+1RomeSDS
@Menesis24 september 2019 21:40
Het werkt wel met de Apple Magic mouse. Alleen nog niet met de tweede generatie.

https://www.macworld.com/...-your-ipad-or-iphone.html

Dus kan best zijn dat Magic mouse 2 nog toegevoegd word als ondersteunend apparaat.
Reageer
+1jeffrey-nl
24 september 2019 22:07
De U1 chip die nu aangezet wordt is toch wel erg cool. Een soort GPS in-door via radio signalen. Pointen naar een andere iPhone om data te transferen, en wellicht binnenkort leuke gadgets om je koffer of sleutels terug te vinden. Dit wordt een leuke toevoeging de komende tijd.
Reageer
+1DigitalExcorcist

@jeffrey-nl24 september 2019 22:39
Zo heeft Apple ook een leuke toepassing voor 802.11v gevonden. Het unlocken van je Mac met je Watch. Bluetooth was niet secuur genoeg maar 802.11v wél. Geinige implementatie van iets dat daar niet specifiek voor bedoeld was.
Reageer
0F. Scaglietti
@DigitalExcorcist25 september 2019 00:32
802.11v was allang in gebruik en Bluetooth ook...
En wordt in combinatie met Bluetooth gebruikt.
Bluetooth wordt gebruikt om te kijken of je in de buurt bent en om hem te unlocken nadat 802.11v is gebruikt...


802.11v allows client devices to exchange information about network topology. 11v also allows for clients to measure network latency information by timing the arrival of packets. That means that a client can ping an access point or another client and get a precise timestamp of the arrival of that packet. This can be used for a variety of things, most commonly location services.
Reageer
+1Zephyer
24 september 2019 22:19
Sinds iOS 13.x werken bij mij de gemaakte opdrachten in de 'opdrachten' app niet meer goed.
Anderen ook last van?
Reageer
+1WhatsappHack

@Zephyer24 september 2019 22:21
Dat kan, zitten veel wijzigingen en nieuwe features in. Is nu veel krachtiger, maar sommige opdrachten zullen kleine aanpassingen moeten krijgen.
Reageer
+1Hackus
24 september 2019 21:23
@NotSoSteady 17A844

jammer dat de toegang met mobiele data tot appstore, en onder reservekopie 'bijwerken iCloud' nog niet verholpen is.
Reageer
0THX
@Hackus24 september 2019 21:59
Deze versie zie ik op de iPad, welke niet mee doet met de betas. Zie jij 17A844 op een iPhone?
Reageer
+1Apolopo
24 september 2019 21:39
In 13.0 op mijn Iphone XR bleef ik de melding krijgen om mijn Apple ID-instellingen bij te werken, deze bug is met 13.1 gelukkig opgelost.
Reageer
+1honey
24 september 2019 22:23
Je kunt nu ook apps aan elkaar koppelen (naast elkaar). Combi Things en Bear is nu wel heel mooi.

Kan alleen mijn apps niet meer updaten. Kan het niet vinden in iedergeval. Toch maar wat tutorials bekijken. Haha
Reageer
0WebApp
@honey24 september 2019 23:40
Order account, bovenaan
Reageer
+1BikkelZ

24 september 2019 22:31
Ik ga hem denk ik uitzitten tot 13.2 deze keer. 13.1 is wat normaliter .0 zou zijn ware het niet dat de nieuwe iPhones al de deur uit moesten. En de .0 bevat normaal gesproken nog wat bugs die alleen met massaal gebruiken naar voren komen.
Reageer
