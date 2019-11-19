Apple heeft updates voor iOS en iPadOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS, wat voornamelijk meer mogelijkheden biedt om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.2.3 bevat verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:

Apple iOS / iPadOS 13.2.3 iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update: Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.