Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Apple iOS / iPadOS 13.2.3

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft updates voor iOS en iPadOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS, wat voornamelijk meer mogelijkheden biedt om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.2.3 bevat verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:

Apple iOS / iPadOS 13.2.3

iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

  • Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work
  • Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background
  • Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 13.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-11-2019 20:25
4 • submitter: kwdr

19-11-2019 • 20:25

4 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: kwdr

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple iPhone 11

vanaf € 769,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone XR

vanaf € 632,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone XS

vanaf € 799,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 8

vanaf € 486,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 7

vanaf € 381,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone X

vanaf € 853,05

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi

vanaf € 506,80

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad 2019 Wi-Fi

vanaf € 354,-

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 11" (2018) WiFi

vanaf € 751,41

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Wi-Fi (2018)

vanaf € 329,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 6s

vanaf € 179,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone XS Max

vanaf € 940,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

vanaf € 369,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone SE

vanaf € 138,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2018) WiFi

vanaf € 1.017,53

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Air 2

vanaf € 219,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Mini (2019) Wi-Fi

vanaf € 427,-

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi

vanaf € 279,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) WiFi

vanaf € 613,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2018) WiFi + Cellular

vanaf € 1.177,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Wi-Fi (2017)

vanaf € 259,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Apple iPad Pro 11" (2018) WiFi + Cellular

vanaf € 889,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Tablets Smartphones Apple iPad iPhone Apple tablet Apple smartphone

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1401+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0joeymansveld
19 november 2019 20:27
“Weer een update Jemig Apple kom op zeg..”

Nu een rationele reactie: fijn dat Apple snel fouten oplost in haar software
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True