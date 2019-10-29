Apple heeft versie 13.2 van iPadOS uitgebracht, het besturingssysteem voor de tablets van het bedrijf. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iPadOS 13 biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere iconen, zodat er meer apps op passen en ook Safari is geoptimaliseerd voor een groter scherm. Verder zijn er meer opties voor multitasking, is het gebruik van de pen verbeterd en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen. In versie 13.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

iPadOS 13.2 iPadOS 13.2 introduces updated and additional emoji, Announce Messages for AirPods, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements. Emoji Over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji AirPods support Announce Messages with Siri to read your incoming messages aloud to your AirPods

AirPods Pro support Home App HomeKit Secure Video enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection

HomeKit enabled routers put you in control of what your HomeKit accessories communicate with over the internet or in your home Siri Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions

Option to delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri Settings This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: Fixes an issue that may prevent passwords from autofilling in 3rd party apps

Resolves an issue that may prevent the keyboard from appearing when using Search

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Addresses an issue where Messages may display a phone number instead of a contact name

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Fixes an issue that may prevent Markup annotations from being saved

Resolves an issue where saved notes could temporarily disappear

Fixes an issue where iCloud Backup might not successfully complete after tapping Backup Now in Settings

Improves performance when using AssistiveTouch to activate App Switcher For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.