Apple heeft iOS versie 13.2 uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iOS kan alleen op iPhones vanaf de 6s-modellen en de SE of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.2 bevat de volgende verbeteringen:

iOS 13.2 introduces Deep Fusion, an advanced image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with dramatically better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light, on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Additional features include updated and additional emoji, Announce Messages for AirPods, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.

Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture multiple images at various exposures, run a pixel-by-pixel analysis, and fuse the highest quality parts of the images together resulting in photos with dramatically better texture, details, and reduced noise, especially for mid to low light scenes

Ability to change the video resolution directly from the Camera app for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji

Announce Messages with Siri to read your incoming messages aloud to your AirPods

AirPods Pro support

HomeKit Secure Video enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection

HomeKit enabled routers put you in control of what your HomeKit accessories communicate with over the internet or in your home

Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions

Option to delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri Settings

Fixes an issue that may prevent passwords from autofilling in 3rd party apps

Resolves an issue that may prevent the keyboard from appearing when using Search

Addresses an issue where swipe to go home might not work on iPhone X and later

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Addresses an issue where Messages may display a phone number instead of a contact name

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Fixes an issue that may prevent Markup annotations from being saved

Resolves an issue where saved notes could temporarily disappear

Fixes an issue where iCloud Backup might not successfully complete after tapping Backup Now in Settings

Improves performance when using AssistiveTouch to activate App Switcher

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.