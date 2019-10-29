Er is een update voor versie 1.24 van VeraCrypt uitgekomen. VeraCrypt, een fork van TrueCrypt, is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee complete harde schijven of partities en virtuele volumes kunnen worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt kunnen gewoon geopend en geconverteerd worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Windows: Fix 1.24 regression that caused system favorites not to mount at boot if VeraCrypt freshly installed.

Fix failure to encrypt system if the current Windows username contains a Unicode non-ASCII character.

Make VeraCrypt Expander able to resume expansion of volumes whose previous expansion was aborted before it finishes.

Add "Quick Expand" option to VeraCrypt Expander to accelarate the expansion of large file containers.

Add several robustness checks and validation in case of system encryption to better handle some corner cases.

Minor UI and documentation changes. Linux: Workaround gcc 4.4.7 bug under CentOS 6 that caused VeraCrypt built under CentOS 6 to crash when Whirlpool hash is used.

Fix "incorrect password attempt" written to /var/log/auth.log when mounting volumes.

Fix dropping file in UI not showing its correct path , specifically under GTK-3.

Add missing JitterEntropy implementation/ macOS X: Fix some devices and partitions not showing in the device selection dialog under OSX 10.13 and newer.

Fix keyboard tab navigation between password fields in "Volume Password" page of volume creation wizard.

Support APFS filesystem for creation volumes.

Support Dark Mode.