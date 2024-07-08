Software-update: VeraCrypt 1.26.12

VeraCrypt logo (80 pix)Versie 1.26.12 van VeraCrypt is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. VeraCrypt is ontstaan als een fork van TrueCrypt, en is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee een harde schijf, partitie of een virtuele volume kan worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt, konden voorheen geopend en geconverteerd worden, maar dat is vanaf deze versie niet meer mogelijk. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

All OSes:
  • Update translations and documentation
  • Implement language selection settings in non-Windows versions.
  • Make codebase compatible with wxWidgets 3.3 in non-Windows versions.
Windows:
  • Better fix for Secure Desktop issues under Windows 11 22H2
  • VeraCrypt Expander: Fix expansion of volumes on disks with a sector size different from 512 (by skl0n6)
  • Fix writing wrong EFI System Encryption Advanced Options to registry
  • Don't close Setup when exiting VeraCrypt process through system tray Exit menu
  • Fix failure to format some disks (e.g. VHDX) caused by virtual partition offset not 4K aligned
  • Fallback to absolute positioning when accessing disks if relative positioning fails
  • Update zlib to version 1.3.1
Linux:
  • Focus PIM field when selected (#1239)
  • Fix generic installation script on Konsole in Wayland (#1244)
  • Added the ability to build using wolfCrypt as the cryptographic backend. Disabled by default. (Contributed by wolfSSL, GH PR #1227)
  • Allows GUI to launch in a Wayland-only environment (GH #1264)
  • CLI: Don't initially re-ask PIM if it was already specified (GH #1288)
  • CLI: Fix incorrect max hidden volume size for file containers (GH #1338))
  • Enhance ASLR security of generic installer binaries by adding linked flag for old GCC version (reported by @morton-f on Sourceforge)
macOS:
  • Fix corrupted disk icon in main UI (GH #1218)
  • Fix near zero width PIM input box and simplify wxTextValidator logic (GH #1274)
  • Use correct Disk Utility location when "check filesystem" is ran (GH #1273)
  • Add support for FUSE-T as an alternative to MacFUSE (GH #1055)
FreeBSD:
  • Fix privilege escalation prompts not showing up (GH #1349)
  • Support automatic detection and mounting of ext2/3/4, exFAT, NTFS filesystems (GH #1350)
  • Use correct Disk Utility location when "check filesystem" is ran (GH #1273)

VeraCrypt

Versienummer 1.26.12
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website VeraCrypt
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/veracrypt/files/VeraCrypt%20Nightly%20Builds/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-07-2024 09:40
20 • submitter: Munchie

08-07-2024 • 09:40

20

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: VeraCrypt

Update-historie

13-06 VeraCrypt 1.26.29 6
09-'25 VeraCrypt 1.26.27 32
05-'25 VeraCrypt 1.26.24 11
02-'25 VeraCrypt 1.26.20 9
01-'25 VeraCrypt 1.26.18 3
09-'24 VeraCrypt 1.26.15 10
08-'24 VeraCrypt 1.26.13 62
07-'24 VeraCrypt 1.26.12 20
10-'23 VeraCrypt 1.26.7 27
02-'22 VeraCrypt 1.25.9 7
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Reacties (20)

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GieltjE 8 juli 2024 09:48
Windows builds zijn nog niet gegenereerd.
JorisM @GieltjE8 juli 2024 19:34
Viel me ook op. Laatst beschikbare versie voor Windows staat op 1.26.7 ipv. 1.26.12 .
Maar ik zie 'm dan ook nog niet actief (als stable) aangekondigd worden op 't Veracrypt forum.
Nog even wachten denk ik :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 22 juli 2024 16:35]

Master FX 8 juli 2024 10:15
Heb heel lang gebruik gemaakt van Veracrypt icm Windows11, maar kreeg op een gegeven moment toch zeer onverklaarbare vastlopers. Eigenlijk alleen maar te herleiden naar de encryptie met Veracrypt. Het encrypten van de systeem partitie, waar ook de pagefile op staat gaf wss de problemen. Misschien nog maar weer eens een kans geven of de pagefile op een andere partitie, maar daar offer je dan weer een stukje security mee op.
eltweako @Master FX8 juli 2024 10:17
Afhankelijk van je usecase is het gebruik van Bitlocker in combinatie met een opstart wachtwoord in de plaats van TPM een prima keuze.
Dan kan je Veracrypt gebruiken voor een 2e partitie met je gebruikersdata, beste van 2 werelden.
Compatibiliteit van Bitlocker voor je systeembestanden en veracrypt voor je (gevoelige) data.
IStealYourGun @eltweako8 juli 2024 10:39
Die approach he ik grotendeels ook. Bitlocker met tpm voor mijn systeem en veracrypt voor mijn backup hdd's

[Reactie gewijzigd door IStealYourGun op 22 juli 2024 16:35]

asing @IStealYourGun8 juli 2024 11:12
Als je voor Bitlocker ook nog een PIN gebruikt zit je veilig.
eltweako @asing8 juli 2024 12:04
Dit, het is vaker bewezen dat de TPM chip niet onfeilbaar is.
MrFax @eltweako8 juli 2024 19:21
hardware TPM's waren veel beter dan fTPM's. Ik snap niet waarom we over zijn gestapt naar firmware-based TPM. Ik denk dus omdat het makkelijker is voor een Microsoft een machine Windows-only te maken, zonder dat de (moederbord)fabrikant "dure" TPM chips hoeft te plaatsen. ;( Voor de extra veiligheid zal het niet gedaan zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 16:35]

Atomsk @MrFax9 juli 2024 22:36
Er zijn succesvolle sniffing attacks geweest bij hardware TPM...
MrFax @Atomsk10 juli 2024 04:58
Dus het beste wat je kan doen is een security key aan je sleutelhanger :)

Er zullen altijd security flaws zijn als er een permanente fysieke link is tussen CPU en TPM. Een security key neemt het permanente gedeelte iig weg. Al moet je er dan wel van uitgaan dat je machine niet al compromised is, maar dan ben je al wat verder van huis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 16:35]

Sternis @eltweako8 juli 2024 15:32
Met de kanttekening dat Bitlocker niet werkt met de Windows Home editie.
MrFax @Sternis10 juli 2024 05:01
Dat is niet geheel waar! Bij nieuwere apparaten met Modern Standby staat device encryption standaard aan en begint hij na installatie al meteen met encrypten van je gehele drive. Daar kwam ik pas heel laat achter op mijn Lenovo Legion Go toen ik zag dat er een slotje op mijn C:/-schijf stond.

Dit gebeurt volledig automatisch als je machine aan een bepaalde lijstje voorwaarden voldoet.

Leesvoer: https://learn.microsoft.c...experiences/oem-bitlocker

Dit gebeurt trouwens niet standaard op Windows 11 Pro, daar moet je het altijd zelf aanzetten. Alleen Windows 11 Home heeft Automatic Device Encryption.

Vanaf Windows 11 24H2 zullen vele machines automatisch BitLocker device encryption gaan gebruiken. Veruit de meeste apparaten ondersteunen geen Modern Standby, maar die requirement voor automatic device encryption verdwijnt per 24H2.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 16:35]

Wildfire @Master FX8 juli 2024 20:13
Je weet dat Windows de pagefile ook kan encrypten? Open een command prompt met admin rechten en voer het volgende commando uit: fsutil behavior set EncryptPagingFile 1 en gevolgd door een reboot.

Na de reboot kun je met het commando fsutil behavior query EncryptPagingFile verifiëren dat de pagefile encrypted is. Bij elke reboot wordt de encryption key verwijderd, staat alleen in RAM.
JoHnnY-Btm 8 juli 2024 11:37
neem aan dat hiermee ook een usb stick beveiligd kan worden?
Master FX @JoHnnY-Btm8 juli 2024 12:15
Ja dat kan zeker. Op het moment dat je de stick dan plaatst in de USBpoort kun je deze met Vera crypt mounten en vraagt ie om de key / wachtwoord.
JoHnnY-Btm @Master FX9 juli 2024 08:52
kijk top dus op de laptop / pc waar je de usb in steekt hoeft dan niet perse Vera Crypt op te staan?
martijnvanegdom 8 juli 2024 10:16
- Add support for FUSE-T as an alternative to MacFUSE (GH #1055)

Dat is voor MacOS gebruikers goed nieuws! Dan is er namelijk geen kernel extension meer nodig om VeraCrypt te gebruiken en geeft het veel minder gedoe met de beveiliging van MacOS
Marctraider 8 juli 2024 10:25
Mss omdat de pagefile ook is ge-encrypt? Kan je uitzetten in de registry. Mss toch een race condition oid. Of conflict met al die andere security crap uit W11.
metalmania_666 8 juli 2024 10:32
Sinds Windows 11 gebruik ik alleen nog maar Bitlocker.
Had vreemde issues met Veracrypt
Franckey 8 juli 2024 16:13
Ik heb al jaren op mijn todo-lijstje staan om TrueCrypt te vervangen door VeraCrypt. Ik gebruikte dat voor m’n backups. Maar inmiddels gebruik ik gewoon Bitlocker voor de backup SSD, werkt eigenlijk net zo handig. Het enige verschil is dat je bij TrueCrypt/VeraCrypt als vinder van een USB-stick niet weet dat er wat opstaat, het is dan een onleesbare stick die je eerst moet formatteren. Op dat punt was het wel beter dan Bitlocker, waarbij Windows je vertelt dat het opslagmedium geencrypt is.

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