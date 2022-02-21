Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VeraCrypt 1.25.9

VeraCrypt logo (80 pix)Er is een update voor versie 1.25 van VeraCrypt uitgekomen. VeraCrypt, een fork van TrueCrypt, is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee complete harde schijven of partities en virtuele volumes kunnen worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt, kunnen gewoon geopend en geconverteerd worden. In versie 1.25 is ondersteuning voor Windows 11 toegevoegd. Ook herstelt de update de ondersteuning voor oudere versies; voorheen was er minimaal Windows 10 nodig. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor Apples M1 en OpenBSD toegevoegd. In versie 1.25.7 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

All OSes:
  • Update translations (Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Turkish).
Windows:
  • Make MSI installer compatible with system encryption.
  • Set minimum support for MSI installation to Windows 7.
  • Fix failure to create Traveler Disk when VeraCrypt is installed using MSI.
  • Don't cache the outer volume password when mounting with hidden volume protection if wrong hidden volume password was specified.
  • Reduce the size of EXE installers by almost 50% by using LZMA compression instead of DEFLATE.
  • Fix double-clicking mounted drive in VeraCrypt UI not working in some special Windows configurations.
  • Add registry key to fix BSOD during shutdown/reboot on some machines when using system encryption.
    • Under "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\veracrypt", create a REG_DWORD value named "VeraCryptEraseKeysShutdown".
    • Setting this registry value to 0 disables erasing system encryption keys which is the cause of BSOD during shutdown on some machines.
Linux:
  • Fix hidden volume settings not correctly displayed when enabling hidden volume protection in mount options window.
  • Fix generic Linux installer overwriting /usr/sbin if it is a symlink.
  • Fix crash when building with _GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS defined.
  • Enable building from source without AES-NI support.
MacOSX:
  • Fix hidden volume settings not correctly displayed when enabling hidden volume protection in mount options window.

VeraCrypt

Versienummer 1.25.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website VeraCrypt
Download https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Downloads.html
Bestandsgrootte 21,14MB
Licentietype GPL

21-02-2022
VeraCrypt

+1Qalo
21 februari 2022 12:54
Onmisbaar stuk gereedschap in mijn toolbox. Al was het maar omdat VeraCrypt multi platform is en op de meest belangrijke besturingssystemen draait. Ben je ook niet afhankelijk van één specifieke tool, of moet je kunst-en-vliegwerk uithalen met wéér andere software om je versleutelde container die aangemaakt is in bijvoorbeeld Bitlocker (als voorbeeld) te openen.

Naast bovenstaande is VeraCrypt ook geaudit met een positieve beoordeling. Zie HIER.

Bijna overbodig om te zeggen dat al mijn versleutelde containers zijn gemaakt met VeraCrypt. Hartstikke fijn, want met welk OS ik ook werk, je kunt er op dezelfde manier bij zonder te hoeven hannesen. En ook fijn dat oude TrueCrypt containers ook nog zijn te openen met VeraCrypt in de TrueCrypt modus (mocht je die nog hebben).

Al met al ben ik blij dat IDRIX de draad heeft opgepakt waar de TrueCrypt ontwikkelaars er plots mee stopten zonder opgaaf van redenen. Want er was lang onzekerheid over dat de software nog verder ontwikkeld zou worden.
+1Macron
@Qalo21 februari 2022 13:51
Volledig mee eens. En daarom ook zeker een donatie waard (zelf ook gedaan).
+1Wiley99
@Qalo21 februari 2022 18:34
Dat multi-platformvoordeel zonder kunst-en-vliegwerk geldt natuurlijk wel alleen als je een bestandssysteem kiest dat overal te openen is zonder datzelfde kunst-en-vliegwerk. Ik heb overal ext(2 of 4) (want nagenoeg alles Linux hier) dus dan is het voor Windows toch weer wat lastiger. Heb truecrypt en veracrypt lang gebruik, mooie software, maar vanwege het gemak toch maar LUKS voor full disk encryptie van externe schijven nu.
+1Streamert
21 februari 2022 16:11
Het wordt alleen niet aanbevolen om het te gebruiken voor "gevoelige data en personen of toepassingen met hoge veiligheidseisen".
+1Marctraider
@Streamert21 februari 2022 20:12
Beetje overtrokken

Een systeem dat inherent onveilig is, kan ook decrypted data benaderen (Op het moment dat het actief gedecrypt word/is). Ook als je een keylogger dat data terugstuurd heb, ben je natuurlijk screwed.

Mbt. de hashing methode zie ik dat je ook gewoon SHA-512 kan gebruiken, dus ik weet niet precies wat het probleem is met de hash methode die hun aankaarten. Ik kan deze helemaal niet vinden in de software of ben ik gek? Volgens mij is dat al lang geditched of iig optioneel gemaakt.

Helaas is encryptie zo sterk als de zwakste schakel.

Ik zal veracrypt eerder vertrouwen dan bv. Microsoft's Bitlocker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 21 februari 2022 20:13]

0beerse
@Streamert22 februari 2022 18:27
Als security zaken niet worden aanbevolen door security diensten dan moet je daar ook bij zeggen waarom. En we zijn hier techneuten en tweakers onder elkaar, je kan je daarbij beperken tot de technische en eventueel sociale zaken. Politieke en andere redenen kan je gerust achterwege laten.

Gelukkig laat jou link wel een paar redenen zien. Met die redenen kan je geen enkele encryptie gebruiken. Naar mijn idee, vanaf mijn punt gezien is bitlocker veel slechter dan VeraCrypt: Dat is namelijk helemaal closed source.

Over het advies voor gevoelige data en personenen zo: Dat moet per geval worden bekeken en in de regel wordt dan gesteld dat het beter niet kan worden opgeslagen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 februari 2022 18:30]

+1PrimusIP
21 februari 2022 20:48
VeraCrypt gebruik ik sinds MacOSX, maar inmiddels is het al MacOSXII.
Ik gebruik het voor encryptie van backup files in een cloud omgeving. Op zich vertrouw ik die clouddiensten al wel voldoende dat ze zelf of een ander niet in mijn persoonlijke bestanden lopen te gluren, maar een extra bescherming geeft me wel een fijn gevoel.

