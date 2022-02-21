Er is een update voor versie 1.25 van VeraCrypt uitgekomen. VeraCrypt, een fork van TrueCrypt, is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee complete harde schijven of partities en virtuele volumes kunnen worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt, kunnen gewoon geopend en geconverteerd worden. In versie 1.25 is ondersteuning voor Windows 11 toegevoegd. Ook herstelt de update de ondersteuning voor oudere versies; voorheen was er minimaal Windows 10 nodig. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor Apples M1 en OpenBSD toegevoegd. In versie 1.25.7 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

All OSes: Update translations (Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Turkish). Windows: Make MSI installer compatible with system encryption.

Set minimum support for MSI installation to Windows 7.

Fix failure to create Traveler Disk when VeraCrypt is installed using MSI.

Don't cache the outer volume password when mounting with hidden volume protection if wrong hidden volume password was specified.

Reduce the size of EXE installers by almost 50% by using LZMA compression instead of DEFLATE.

Fix double-clicking mounted drive in VeraCrypt UI not working in some special Windows configurations.

Add registry key to fix BSOD during shutdown/reboot on some machines when using system encryption. Under "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\veracrypt", create a REG_DWORD value named "VeraCryptEraseKeysShutdown". Setting this registry value to 0 disables erasing system encryption keys which is the cause of BSOD during shutdown on some machines.

Linux: Fix hidden volume settings not correctly displayed when enabling hidden volume protection in mount options window.

Fix generic Linux installer overwriting /usr/sbin if it is a symlink.

Fix crash when building with _GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS defined.

Enable building from source without AES-NI support. MacOSX: Fix hidden volume settings not correctly displayed when enabling hidden volume protection in mount options window.