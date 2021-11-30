Software-update: VeraCrypt 1.25

VeraCrypt logo (80 pix) Versie 1.25 van VeraCrypt is uitgekomen. VeraCrypt, een fork van TrueCrypt, is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee complete harde schijven of partities en virtuele volumes kunnen worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt kunnen gewoon geopend en geconverteerd worden. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning voor Windows 11 toegevoegd, echter is minimaal Windows 10 nodig. Ook is ondersteuning voor Apple's M1 en OpenBSD toegevoegd. Het complete changelog is hieronder te vinden:

All OSes:
  • Speed optimization of Streebog.
  • Update translations.
Windows:
  • Add support for Windows on ARM64 (e.g. Microsoft Surface Pro X) but system encryption not yet supported.
  • Add MSI installer for silent mode deployment (ACCEPTLICENSE=YES must be set in msiexec command line).
    • For now, MSI installer cannot be used if system partition is encrypted with VeraCrypt
    • MSI installer requires Windows 10 or newer
  • Drop support of Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 because of new requirement for driver code signing.
  • Reduce time of mount when PRF auto-detection is selected.
  • Fix potential memory corruption in driver caused by integer overflow in IOCTL_STORAGE_MANAGE_DATA_SET_ATTRIBUTES (reported by Ilja van Sprundel).
  • Replace insecure wcscpy/wcscat/strcpy runtime functions with secure equivalents.
  • Changes to EFI bootloader:
    • Fix memory leak in some cases caused by wrong check of pointer for calling MEM_FREE
    • Clear bootParams variable that may contain sensitive information when halting the system in case of fatal error
    • Add option "KeyboardInputDelay" in DcsProp to control the minimum delay supported between two key strokes
  • Try to workaround Windows Feature Updates issues with system encryption by fixing of bootloader and SetupConfig.ini when system resumes or when session is opened/unlocked
  • Fix failure to load local HTML documentation if application running with administrative privileges
  • Fix freeze when password dialog displayed in secure desktop and try to access token keyfiles protected by PIN
  • Fix failure to launch keyfile generator in secure desktop mode
  • Block Windows from resizing system partition if it is encrypted
  • Add keyboard shortcut to "TrueCrypt mode" in the mount dialog.
macOS:
  • Native support of Apple Silicon M1.
  • Drop official support of Mac OS X 10.7 Lion and Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion.
  • Add UI language support using installed XML files. Language is automatically detected using "LANG" environment variable
  • Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.
  • Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation.
Linux:
  • Add UI language support using installed XML files. Language is automatically detected using "LANG" environment variable
  • Compatiblity with with pam_tmpdir.
  • Display icon in notification area on Ubuntu 18.04 and newer (contibuted by https://unit193.net/).
  • Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.
  • Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation.
FreeBSD:
  • Make system devices work under FreeBSD
  • Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.
  • Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation.
OpenBSD:
  • Add basic support of OpenBSD
  • Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.
  • Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation.

VeraCrypt

Versienummer 1.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website VeraCrypt
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/veracrypt/files/VeraCrypt%201.25/
Bestandsgrootte 29,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: VeraCrypt

+2Qalo
1 december 2021 01:27
Fantastische software, en ik gebruik het dagelijks. Voornamelijk voor mijn werkbestanden, want ik werk met veel klantendata die absoluut niet mag slingeren.

Ik gebruik expres Veracrypt omdat het multiplatform is, dus geen gezeik als je eens van OS wisselt. En er is ook een portable variant, dus je kunt 'm ook nog eens overal meenemen en gebruiken.

Voor mij is dit dé tool voor versleuteling van je privacygevoelige bestanden. Het doet wat het moet doen en doet het ook altijd! En wat ook meetelt: de audits op deze tool waren ook goed, hoewel op punten wel aanbevelingen zijn gedaan om het verder te verbeteren.
+1thanx
30 november 2021 20:26
Fijne tool om persoonlijke of privacy gevoelige data op te slaan in versleutelde containerbestanden. Al jaren veel plezier van.
+1Firestorm666
@thanx30 november 2021 22:19
Puur uit interesse, zelf gebruik ik Bitlocker waar ik content over ben. Wat is het grote voordeel t.o.v. Bitlocker? Buiten het overduidelijke feit dat Bitlocker niet bepaald Linux vriendelijk is :P
+2oak3
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 08:37
Bitlocker is prima en veel eenvoudiger dan VeraCrypt. Alleen is Bitlocker bij verkeerde configuratie en/of sommige systemen 'vrij eenvoudig' te omzeilen. Bijvoorbeeld met een cold boot attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_boot_attack

Daarnaast als er een aanvaller op jouw laptop zit, dan is je bitlocker data al ontsleuteld terwijl je met veracrypt nog een extra stap nodig hebt. Deze vind ik overigens vrij theoretisch, want als een aanvaller op jouw systeem zit, dan heeft die ook mogelijkheden om je veracrypt wachtwoord af te luisteren.

Samenvattend, je dreigingsprofiel zou het verschil moeten maken waarom je de 1 of de andere kiest, maar voor de meeste mensen en bedrijven is een goed geconfigureerde bitlocker (met pincode voor het booten) meer dan genoeg en de meest gebruiksvriendelijke variant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door oak3 op 1 december 2021 11:15]

+1N8w8
@oak31 december 2021 10:25
Bitlocker ondersteunt diverse "protectors", als je alleen TPM gebruikt dan zit het idd vast aan de hardware, maar het kan evengoed met alleen n wachtwoord (ook @Pep7777).
(edit: Hmm, ik weet alleen even niet of dat ook kan bij je boot schijf, wellicht niet. Maar iig wel bij andere schijven)

@Firestorm666, Bitlocker werkt ook onder Linux, als je geen TPM gebruikt maar gewoon een wachtwoord.
Nadeel van Bitlocker voor Linux is, dat het niet een gewoon block device is, maar het bestandssysteem het moet ondersteunen. NTFS/FAT werken natuurlijk wel, ext4 is ook werkend te krijgen, maar btrfs niet (ja, btrfs werkt onder Windows).
Met Veracrypt heb je daar geen last van, want die maakt n "gewoon" block device waar je alles kan opzetten.

@litebyte LUKS is voor mij ook het prettigst/best.
Erg flexibel qua verschillende protectors (ik dacht dat Veracrypt er maar 1 tegelijk kon?), heeft de beste key stretching, en maakt ook een gewoon block device.
Maar die heeft dan juist weer mindere Windows support (het werkt mss wel maar niet van harte was mijn indruk), en ondersteunt ook geen hidden volumes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door N8w8 op 1 december 2021 10:59]

+1LurkZ
@oak31 december 2021 11:01
Bitlocker is prima en veel eenvoudiger dan VeraCrypt. Alleen is Bitlocker bij verkeerde configuratie en/of sommige systemen 'vrij eenvoudig' te omzeilen.
Bij VeraCypt zijn ook verkeerde configuraties mogelijk. Bv het gebruik van Windows Fast Boot.
0The Zep Man
@oak31 december 2021 09:39
Bitlocker is prima en veel eenvoudiger dan VeraCrypt. Alleen is Bitlocker bij verkeerde configuratie en/of sommige systemen 'vrij eenvoudig' te omzeilen. Bijvoorbeeld met een cold boot attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_boot_attack
VeraCrypt bewaart ook kritiek sleutelmateriaal in het geheugen, waaronder sleutelmateriaal om versleutelde delen van het geheugen te ontsleutelen. Daarmee is het, buiten een laagje obfuscatie, net zo kwetsbaar voor een cold boot attack als BitLocker.

Tenzij je een gericht doelwit bent van overheden of vermogende kwaadwillenden, zou ik mij niet zo'n zorgen maken over welk (populair en onderzocht) product je gebruikt. Je kan je beter richten op het goed gebruiken van het product dat je kiest.

[edit]
Mogelijk is wat ik schrijf incorrect. Forensische tools hebben problemen met het ontsleutelen van versleuteld geheugen. Is het een CPU functie om RAM te versleutelen, en wordt de sleutel om het RAM te ontsleutelen in de CPU opgeslagen (voor de betreffende sessie)?

[edit]
Het lijkt met name om (succesvolle) obfuscatie te gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 1 december 2021 09:55]

+1Jerie
@The Zep Man1 december 2021 11:22
Iedere vorm van cryptografie is doorgaans kwetsbaar voor cold boot attack. Je keys zitten immers altijd in het RAM geheugen, waar ze nodig zijn om de boel in ieder geval te lezen. Tenzij een dedicated chip het doet, zoals T2. Dat het om obfuscatie gaat staat trouwens ook in de uitleg van Elcomsoft waar je naar linkt.
+1The Zep Man
@Jerie1 december 2021 11:27
Iedere vorm van cryptografie is doorgaans kwetsbaar voor cold boot attack. Je keys zitten immers altijd in het RAM geheugen,
Dat hoeft niet waar te zijn. Kritiek sleutelmateriaal zou ook in een (hardened) CPU/SoC of een extra security chip (zie Apple) kunnen zitten, die transparant geheugen ontsleuteld en versleuteld bij respectievelijk lezen en schrijven ernaar. Je gewone sleutelmateriaal (bijvoorbeeld voor FDE) kan dan gewoon vanuit het geheugen gebruikt worden.

Dit werkt uiteraard niet met gedeeld geheugen (bijvoorbeeld met een GPU/DirectStorage/...), maar niet al het geheugen hoeft gedeeld te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 1 december 2021 11:28]

+1Jerie
@The Zep Man1 december 2021 11:33
Dat zei ik al.

Toch denk ik dat ook die aan te pakken is, maar misschien moet je dan eerst bijvoorbeeld PlugNPwn er op toepassen. Dan zou je twee keer fysieke toegang moeten hebben. Makkelijker is een implant plaatsen, een cameratje, of een vingerafdruk namaken.

Maar een cold boot attack kan een gemiddelde crimineel niet uitvoeren, dus in geval van diefstal is je data dan veilig. In 2021.
+2Eonfge
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 09:40
@Pep7777 en @oak3 halen goede argumenten aan, maar er is nog een controversiële rede om VeraCrypt te gebruiken en niet Bitlocker: Bitlocker beschermt je niet tegen juridische (of ergere) dwang, terwijl VeraCrypt dat wel doet.

VeraCrypt heeft hidden volumes. Dit is een bepaalde manier van encryptie waarbij het onmogelijk is om te bewijzen dat er überhaupt een versleutelde harde schijf is. Het voordeel is dus dat je door een rechter of beul gedwongen kunt worden om een beveiligde harde schijf te openen, maar een rechter of beul zou nooit kunnen weten of je daadwerkelijk het achterste van je tong laat zien.

https://veracrypt.eu/en/docs/hidden-volume/

BitLocker heeft dit natuurlijk niet, omdat het gebruiken van Hidden Volumes niet echt veel maatschappelijk acceptabele doelen heeft. Microsoft levert immers ook veel software aan overheden.
+1Jerie
@Eonfge1 december 2021 11:26
Metadata kan het vrij eenvoudig verraden :) je bent dan beter af met een systeem als Tails. Of, in combinatie met Tails.
omdat het gebruiken van Hidden Volumes niet echt veel maatschappelijk acceptabele doelen heeft
In een vrij land als Nederland heeft dit weinig tot geen praktisch nut, en in een land als Engeland ben je verplicht je sleutels af te geven ('decryptiebevel'). Dan is plausible deniability mogelijk wel handig want het niet meewerken aan je eigen veroordeling is een mensenrecht dat hiermee wordt geschonden.
+1Eonfge
@Jerie1 december 2021 11:36
Metadata kan het vrij eenvoudig verraden
Klopt. VeraCrypt heeft een handleiding van 80 pagina's en als ik zeg dat zo'n Volume jouw data geheim houdt, dan is dat natuurlijk wel in de aanname dat je de handleiding opvolgt. andersom, getuigen verlullen zichzelf ook snel genoeg.

Het gebruik van zo'n volume in combinatie met Mac OS en Windows is dus ook eigenlijk ondoenlijk, omdat die veel te veel metadata verzamelen. Op Linux kun je door middel van Tails of door goed op te letten welke services draaien.
+2Pep7777
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 06:02
Je kan ook encrypted bestanden maken (met vaste vooringestelde grootte) en die mounten als disk.
Dus bestand wordt een virtuele disk zeg maar.
Deze bestanden zijn ook te kopieren naar andere computers (zelfs met ander OS) en dan daar ook te openen (met veracrypt en passwords natuurlijk).

Bitlocker zit meer vast aan de hardware zeg maar.
+1PageFault
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 00:01
Bitlocker zit niet bij de Home versie van Windows, alleen Pro. Ik ben er ook tevreden over overigens.
+1Atomsk
@PageFault1 december 2021 01:52
Bij Windows 11 home wordt wel de systeempartitie automatisch versleuteld met bitlocker.
+1PageFault
@Atomsk1 december 2021 09:18
Okay en is daar dan ook nog te kiezen om een andere partitie te encrypten? Het is in elk geval een goede start :)
+1Atomsk
@PageFault1 december 2021 13:40
Heb Windows 11 alleen op m'n laptop en die heeft maar één partitie. Voor meer zul je wel de pro versie nodig hebben vermoed ik.
+1ehoeks
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 08:38
Dit kun je bovenop Bitlocker gebruiken. Als extra laag van beveiliging. Indien dat gewenst is.
+1Z80
@ehoeks1 december 2021 10:02
Nee en ja. Je kunt een bitlocker bootdisk niet nog een keer met veracrypt versleutelen. De bootloader van de ene zit de ander dan in de weg.
Je kunt wel een map binnen een door bitlocker encrypted partitie aanmaken en deze met veracrypt encrypten, en indien gewenst verbergen.
+1asing
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 09:01
Met Veracrypt zijn je bestanden ontoegankelijk tot je je wachtwoord ingeeft. En dan bedoel ik echt ontoegankelijk. Bitlocker ontsleutelt het volume zodra je Windows start. Daarna heb je heel Windows als attack surface om bij de bestanden te komen.

Bitlocker to Go werkt wel met een wachtwoord, dus zonder wachtwoord kan je dan weer niets. Nadeeltje is wel dat je dan weer niet met een "Home Edition" kan werken, en ook niet kan switchen naar een ander OS.

Nog iets : Bitlocker is bij mijn weten nooit geaudit. Veracrypt en voorloper Truecrypt zijn dat wel en zijn om die reden bewezen veilig.
+1Jolke
@asing1 december 2021 09:11
Dat kun je instellen bij Bitlocker: mijn D-partitie unlock is pas als ik ingelogt ben in Windows.
+1litebyte
@Firestorm66630 november 2021 23:08
Free opensource
Als je Linux gebruikt, heb je wel eens naar LUKS gekeken?
+1Zeebaard
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 10:44
Veracrypt biedt je (naast de mogelijkheid om je systeemschijf te encrypten) een functie om een encrypted container te maken die je als virtuele schijf kunt koppelen. Je kunt dus evt. kiezen voor een systeemschijf die niet encrypted is of encrypted met bitlocker of Veracrypt. Daarnaast kun je een Veracrypt container maken die je evt. kunt uitwisselen met andere systemen.
+1thanx
@Firestorm6661 december 2021 17:43
Zoals verderop door @Pep7777 wordt aangegeven kan je containerbestanden maken die versleuteld zijn. Deze kan je dan mounten als disk vanuit veracrypt. Die bestanden kan je bijvoorbeeld gebruiken voor jouw administratie. Backup naar de cloud is dan eenvoudig en veilig omdat de bestanden niet inzichtelijk zijn voor anderen.
Het kan ook gebruikt worden voor encryptie van een volledige partitie. Of dat beter is dan bitlocker is een beetje afhankelijk van de wensen. Persoonlijk zou ik daar eerder voor bitlocker kiezen tenzij je de partities echt onzichtbaar wil maken. Maar ook onzichtbaar is natuurlijk relatief. Het is eerder minder makkelijk zichtbaar.
+1honey
30 november 2021 20:02
Volgens mij is de website nog niet geüpdate. Update verwijst naar de oude versie: VeraCrypt Setup 1.24-Update7.exe
+2Munchie
@honey30 november 2021 23:14
Is inmiddels al wel beschikbaar op Sourceforge:

https://sourceforge.net/p...t/files/VeraCrypt%201.25/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Munchie op 30 november 2021 23:15]

+1Nas T
@honey30 november 2021 21:52
Hij is inderdaad niet officieel geüpdatet. Hij staat wel als announcement in het forum.
+1Trick7
1 december 2021 09:30
Hoe controleer ik in windows de integriteit van het gedownloade bestand?
+1beerse
@Trick71 december 2021 20:10
Bij de download staat een .sig bestand. Haal dat ook op, als je twijfeld doe je dat van een andere mirror.
Dat .sig bestand hoort bij een tooltje dat de executable controleert.
+1Insomnia1988
1 december 2021 13:02
Misschiens een beetje off-topic maar heeft er iemand nog iets gehoord van TrueCrypt ?
Dat was zo een raar verhaal destijd, eerst een dikke audit toen was alles oke. En paar weken later geloof ik was het niet veilig. en hebben ze het naar dit programma geforkt.
0beerse
@Insomnia19881 december 2021 20:13
Er staan best veel nieuwsberichten op internet van rond de tijd dat TrueCrypt stopte en VeraCrypt boven kwam drijven. Ook hier op Tweakers staat het een en ander. Zoekt "TrueCrypt VeraCrypt" en gij zult vinden.
0JeroenH
30 november 2021 22:10
"Add support for Windows on ARM64"

Betekent dat dat het ook zou kunnen werken onder Windows 11 op een Raspberry Pi? Waarschijnlijk niet vooruit te branden, en totaal onpraktisch, maar dat houdt het internet niet tegen om het te proberen ;)
+1a_tiny_ant
@JeroenH1 december 2021 06:10
Veracrypt op een Raspberry Pi valt best mee eigenlijk. Ik heb het vroeger wel eens gebruikt dmv een versie speciaal voor Raspbian (die slingert vast nog wel ergens rond op internet.) en dat werkte beter dan verwacht.

Je moet niet proberen een schijf te encrypten, maar decrypten en mounten om vervolgens als NAS te gebruiken gaat redelijk.

