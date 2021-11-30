Versie 1.25 van VeraCrypt is uitgekomen. VeraCrypt, een fork van TrueCrypt, is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee complete harde schijven of partities en virtuele volumes kunnen worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt kunnen gewoon geopend en geconverteerd worden. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning voor Windows 11 toegevoegd, echter is minimaal Windows 10 nodig. Ook is ondersteuning voor Apple's M1 en OpenBSD toegevoegd. Het complete changelog is hieronder te vinden:

All OSes: Speed optimization of Streebog.

Update translations. Windows: Add support for Windows on ARM64 (e.g. Microsoft Surface Pro X) but system encryption not yet supported.

Add MSI installer for silent mode deployment (ACCEPTLICENSE=YES must be set in msiexec command line). For now, MSI installer cannot be used if system partition is encrypted with VeraCrypt MSI installer requires Windows 10 or newer

Drop support of Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 because of new requirement for driver code signing.

Reduce time of mount when PRF auto-detection is selected.

Fix potential memory corruption in driver caused by integer overflow in IOCTL_STORAGE_MANAGE_DATA_SET_ATTRIBUTES (reported by Ilja van Sprundel).

Replace insecure wcscpy/wcscat/strcpy runtime functions with secure equivalents.

Changes to EFI bootloader: Fix memory leak in some cases caused by wrong check of pointer for calling MEM_FREE Clear bootParams variable that may contain sensitive information when halting the system in case of fatal error Add option "KeyboardInputDelay" in DcsProp to control the minimum delay supported between two key strokes

Try to workaround Windows Feature Updates issues with system encryption by fixing of bootloader and SetupConfig.ini when system resumes or when session is opened/unlocked

Fix failure to load local HTML documentation if application running with administrative privileges

Fix freeze when password dialog displayed in secure desktop and try to access token keyfiles protected by PIN

Fix failure to launch keyfile generator in secure desktop mode

Block Windows from resizing system partition if it is encrypted

Add keyboard shortcut to "TrueCrypt mode" in the mount dialog. macOS: Native support of Apple Silicon M1.

Drop official support of Mac OS X 10.7 Lion and Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion.

Add UI language support using installed XML files. Language is automatically detected using "LANG" environment variable

Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.

Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation. Linux: Add UI language support using installed XML files. Language is automatically detected using "LANG" environment variable

Compatiblity with with pam_tmpdir.

Display icon in notification area on Ubuntu 18.04 and newer (contibuted by https://unit193.net/).

Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.

Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation. FreeBSD: Make system devices work under FreeBSD

Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.

Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation. OpenBSD: Add basic support of OpenBSD

Add CLI switch (--size=max) and UI option to give a file container all available free space on the disk where it is created.

Return error if unknown filesystem value specified in CLI --filesystem switch instead of silently skipping filesystem creation.