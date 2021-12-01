Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.25.0.5282 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.24.4.5081 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.24.5.5160 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

Database changes may cause longer than normal start-up times after initial installation of this update, especially on larger libraries. Please be patient and do not interrupt this process.

New:
  • (Synology) Improve install wizard messaging and ‘Plex’ share detection
  • (Synology) Remove log file redirection option from installer
Fixes:
  • (Collections) Merged RA shows the relevant items after reordering pinned libraries (#12962)
  • (Library) Sonic distances were incorrectly displayed in some cases.
  • (Metadata) Episodes could lose locked thumbnails in certain circumstances (#13102)
  • (Metadata) Episodes with embedded metadata for actors could remove actor thumbnails for the show (#13088)
  • (Metadata) Episodes would retain the titleSort when getting unmatched (#13102)
  • (Metadata) Items that have been split would only use local metadata from the first copy (#13097)
  • (Metadata) Switching agents for TV libraries would result in locked season posters getting unset (#13102)
  • (Search) Improved search results of compound words (#13028)

Plex Media Server 1.24.5.5173 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

New:
  • (Synology) Improve install wizard messaging and ‘Plex’ share detection
  • (Synology) Remove log file redirection option from installer
Fixes:
  • (Collections) Merged RA shows the relevant items after reordering pinned libraries (#12962)
  • (Library) Sonic distances were incorrectly displayed in some cases.
  • (Metadata) Episodes could lose locked thumbnails in certain circumstances (#13102)
  • (Metadata) Episodes with embedded metadata for actors could remove actor thumbnails for the show (#13088)
  • (Metadata) Episodes would retain the titleSort when getting unmatched (#13102)
  • (Metadata) Items that have been split would only use local metadata from the first copy (#13097)
  • (Metadata) Switching agents for TV libraries would result in locked season posters getting unset (#13102)
  • (Playback) Some requests were failing causing Live TV streams on Android to get interrupted.
  • (Search) Improved search results of compound words (#13028)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5220 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

New:
  • (Metadata) Add Croatian as language option for modern Movie and TV agents (#13119)
  • (Subtitles) New font package and default styles for server-side subtitle rendering
  • (Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide future support for hardware transcoding on additional NAS devices
  • (Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide improved support for remuxing some HDR formats
  • (Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding of H.264 Constrained Baseline media
  • (Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding on Intel Xe/Gen12 (TGL, RKL) GPUs
  • (Transcoder) Update to newer upstream ffmpeg
  • (Web) Updated to 4.66.1
Fixes:
  • (Library) Prevent certain extras getting scanned as additional media items when partial scanning is enabled (#13129)
  • (Library) The music analysis task could linger in the dashboard.
  • (Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)
  • (Music) Avoid duplicate albums showing up in On This Day in Plexamp.
  • (Music) Rebuilding sonic indexes could result in crashes.
  • (Music) Scheduled tasks would attempt sonic analyis on TIDAL tracks in library.
  • (Music) Server could crash after scanning music library.
  • (Optimized Versions) Some analysis jobs wouldn’t trigger correctly on newly optimized versions (#13138)
  • (Scanner) The TV scanner could crash if passed a specific path (#13118)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5246 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

New:
  • (Metadata) Add Croatian as language option for modern Movie and TV agents (#13119)
  • (Subtitles) New font package and default styles for server-side subtitle rendering
  • (Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide future support for hardware transcoding on additional NAS devices
  • (Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide improved support for remuxing some HDR formats
  • (Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding of H.264 Constrained Baseline media
  • (Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding on Intel Xe/Gen12 (TGL, RKL) GPUs
  • (Transcoder) Update to newer upstream ffmpeg
  • (Web) Updated to 4.66.1
Fixes:
  • (Library) Prevent certain extras getting scanned as additional media items when partial scanning is enabled (#13129)
  • (Library) Refreshing metadata for items could result in duplicate tags for certain items (#13196)
  • (Library) The music analysis task could linger in the dashboard.
  • (Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)
  • (Music) Avoid duplicate albums showing up in On This Day in Plexamp.
  • (Music) Rebuilding sonic indexes could result in crashes.
  • (Music) Scheduled tasks would attempt sonic analyis on TIDAL tracks in library.
  • (Music) Server could crash after scanning music library.
  • (Optimized Versions) Some analysis jobs wouldn’t trigger correctly on newly optimized versions (#13138)
  • (Scanner) The TV scanner could crash if passed a specific path (#13118)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

New:
  • (Metadata) Add Croatian as language option for modern Movie and TV agents (#13119)
  • (Subtitles) New font package and default styles for server-side subtitle rendering
  • (Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide future support for hardware transcoding on additional NAS devices
  • (Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide improved support for remuxing some HDR formats
  • (Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding of H.264 Constrained Baseline media
  • (Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding on Intel Xe/Gen12 (TGL, RKL) GPUs
  • (Transcoder) Update to newer upstream ffmpeg
  • (Web) Updated to 4.66.1
Fixes:
  • (Library) Prevent certain extras getting scanned as additional media items when partial scanning is enabled (#13129)
  • (Library) Refreshing metadata for items could result in duplicate tags for certain items (#13196)
  • (Library) The music analysis task could linger in the dashboard.
  • (Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)
  • (Music) Avoid duplicate albums showing up in On This Day in Plexamp.
  • (Music) Rebuilding sonic indexes could result in crashes.
  • (Music) Scheduled tasks would attempt sonic analysis on TIDAL tracks in library.
  • (Music) Server could crash after scanning music library.
  • (Optimized Versions) Some analysis jobs wouldn’t trigger correctly on newly optimized versions (#13138)
  • (Scanner) The TV scanner could crash if passed a specific path (#13118)
  • (Security) Resolved a vulnerability that could allow a local Windows user to obtain administrator privileges. (#13126)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 is now available to everyone.

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.25.0.5282
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+110+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Luuk2015
1 december 2021 16:58
Ik heb onlangs met black friday een Plex Pass gekocht voor mijn server die op een Synology NAS draait.
Helaas duurt het zo ontzettend lang om een film (4k h265 hdr10) te laden als er hardware transcoding voor nodig is. Heeft iemand een idee hoe dit komt?
+1Thijn41
@Luuk20151 december 2021 17:15
Ja, nooit 4k transcoden. Zeker niet op een NAS.
Als je client niet native 4k ondersteund, zorg er dan voor dat je 1080p versies hebt staan.

Zie
https://forums.plex.tv/t/...ka-the-rules-of-4k/378203
The first rule of 4k is
Don’t bother transcoding 4k
The second rule of 4k is
DON’T bother transcoding 4k
The third rule of 4k is
If you cannot direct play 4k, then perhaps you should not even be collecting 4k.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Thijn41 op 1 december 2021 17:16]

+1smiba
@Thijn411 december 2021 19:09
Zou het leuk vinden dat plex hier dan ook makkelijk gebruik van maakt, want nu is het gewoon klote. Heb dan een 1080p en 4K versie van een video en dan moet een familielid dus weten dat ze in het "versions" menutje de 1080p variant moeten kiezen.

Plex zou moeten kunnen afdwingen dat 4K niet transcoded kan worden als er een HD (>= 720p & <4K) variant beschikbaar is
+1Zer0
@Thijn411 december 2021 20:33
Die regels zijn ondertussen niet echt relevant meer als je de juiste hardware hebt. Ik laat een beperkt aantal 4k transcodes toe, en dat draait gewoon soepel, op een tiental seconden opstarten na.
0Luuk2015
@Zer01 december 2021 20:36
Mag ik vragen wat voor hardware je hebt?
Bij mij lijkt de stream namelijk nooit te starten.
0Zer0
@Luuk20151 december 2021 20:40
Momenteel gebruik ik Quicksync op een i7 7700K voor transcoding, en ik heb het ook met een Quadr P400 gedraaid, Plex geeft automatisch de voorkeur aan Quicksync, zelf heb ik niet echt verschil tussen de twee gemerkt.
0ProjWorld
@Luuk20151 december 2021 20:25
~~overbodige aanvulling verwijderd. @Thijn41 gaf het al prima weer.~~

[Reactie gewijzigd door ProjWorld op 1 december 2021 20:28]

0Marctraider
1 december 2021 16:22
Ondertussen van 'self hosted plex' naar jellyfin overgegaan, werkt als een tierelier zeker met 4K native streaming en sync play met vrienden!

Weg van die verplichte plex cloud.
+1ChristopheS
@Marctraider1 december 2021 16:50
Ik ben begonnen met 4K in jelly te steken na een paar jaar Plex met lifetime pass te gebruiken en te delen met familie.

De ervaring van Plex is echt nog steeds meerdere malen beter.
Hoewel ik graag uitleg aan de gebruikers hoe ze niet constant 720p4Mb kijken, gebeurt dat ook niet vaak meer na 1x een aanpassing in hun instellingen en hoe beter hardware in de laatste jaren toch alle codecs ondersteund.

Na Sonos zijn EAC3 DDP update van enkele weken geleden deed Plex het nog beter met 4K dingen dan van te voren.
Maar Plex heeft moeite met ondertitels waar niet echt een oplossing voor is buiten te remuxen.

Na jellyfin te hebben gebouw voor films en series in 4K zonder te delen met iemand, enkel in huis lokaal net..kan jellyfin niks afspelen op: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, iPad Pro, Nvidia Shield Pro (2019), Chrome W11, Edge W11, FF W10, Safari macOS Monterey van de 4K bibliotheken.

En dat kan wel via Plex, en via Plex en Tautulli zie ik: direct play of direct stream op alle toestellen vermeld hierboven.

Hoewel jelly sneller aanvoelt in web, is de ervaring van: droppen in de zetel, 1 afstandsbediening tv, shield en sonos aan, select app, select serie en gaan niet de ervaring.

Op de shield moet ik VLC of Kodi als externe speler kiezen en daarin maken dat passthrough werkt.
Met Plex is dat beter, slimmer en soepeler wordt met de laatste updates maar soms een fixje nodig heeft met Fix Match is het drop, launch and play.
+1Johannes99
@ChristopheS2 december 2021 00:51
Voorafgesteld: heb geen ervaring met Plex, dus kan daar niets over stellen.

Dat gezegd hebbende, problemen in Jellyfin zoals het opeens niet meer kunnen afspelen op een veelal aan apparaten zijn issues waar wellicht meer mensen last van hebben, maar niet worden opgelost als je ze niet meldt. Ookal worden problemen niet in binnen 5 tellen opgelost, helpen de mensen van Jellyfin in mijn ervaring je graag met het reproduceren van problemen en verwelkomen ze mensen die problemen melden. Als niemand problemen zou aankaarten, blijven bugs er ook inzitten. Dus mijn advies, meldt de problemen (als je deze nog steeds ondervindt) en wie weet is het een paar versies later opgelost.
+1okkies
@Marctraider1 december 2021 16:53
Ik heb het geprobeerd, plex is een heel stuk volwassener. En die plex cloud kun je prima uitzetten.
+1-Dream
@Marctraider1 december 2021 17:01
Ik ben heel tevreden met Plex. Native apps voor alle platformen en eigenlijk nooit een probleem mee. Ook hun muziek app is erg fijn. Er wordt wat onnodige zooi toegevoegd, maar dat heb ik 1 keer verborgen en daarna nooit meer gezien.

En het feit dat je alleen je Plex gegevens hoeft in te vullen en al je servers worden getoond met een samengevoegd dashboard vind ik wel echt een toevoeging.
+1SadisticPanda

@Marctraider1 december 2021 18:02
Welke cloud, als je selfhosted kan je volledig zonder die cloud. En play together werktte totaal niet op jelly fin. Sync issues, al zeker als er geskipped werd in de film :(
0Travelan
@Marctraider1 december 2021 16:49
hoe zijn de jellyfin apps tegenwoordig? voorheen waren het vooral webview shells die erg matig werkte, en streamen was echt benedenmaats, laat staan de 'Netflix' experience voor de gebruikers. Heel benieuwd naar hoe dat in 1,5 jaar is veranderd.
+1AkaXakA
1 december 2021 16:03
Het versie nummer is 1.25.0.5282, en het werkt goed!
0RobbyTown
5 december 2021 08:45
(Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)
Dit is een belangrijke! Mocht je acteurs dubbel hebben. Heel de bieb even opnieuw meta gegevens ophalen om het te fixen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

