Versie 1.25.0.5282 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.24.4.5081 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.24.5.5160 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

Database changes may cause longer than normal start-up times after initial installation of this update, especially on larger libraries. Please be patient and do not interrupt this process.

(Synology) Improve install wizard messaging and ‘Plex’ share detection

(Synology) Remove log file redirection option from installer

(Collections) Merged RA shows the relevant items after reordering pinned libraries (#12962)

(Library) Sonic distances were incorrectly displayed in some cases.

(Metadata) Episodes could lose locked thumbnails in certain circumstances (#13102)

(Metadata) Episodes with embedded metadata for actors could remove actor thumbnails for the show (#13088)

(Metadata) Episodes would retain the titleSort when getting unmatched (#13102)

(Metadata) Items that have been split would only use local metadata from the first copy (#13097)

(Metadata) Switching agents for TV libraries would result in locked season posters getting unset (#13102)

(Search) Improved search results of compound words (#13028)

Plex Media Server 1.24.5.5173 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

(Synology) Improve install wizard messaging and ‘Plex’ share detection

(Synology) Remove log file redirection option from installer

(Collections) Merged RA shows the relevant items after reordering pinned libraries (#12962)

(Library) Sonic distances were incorrectly displayed in some cases.

(Metadata) Episodes could lose locked thumbnails in certain circumstances (#13102)

(Metadata) Episodes with embedded metadata for actors could remove actor thumbnails for the show (#13088)

(Metadata) Episodes would retain the titleSort when getting unmatched (#13102)

(Metadata) Items that have been split would only use local metadata from the first copy (#13097)

(Metadata) Switching agents for TV libraries would result in locked season posters getting unset (#13102)

(Playback) Some requests were failing causing Live TV streams on Android to get interrupted.

(Search) Improved search results of compound words (#13028)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5220 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

(Metadata) Add Croatian as language option for modern Movie and TV agents (#13119)

(Subtitles) New font package and default styles for server-side subtitle rendering

(Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide future support for hardware transcoding on additional NAS devices

(Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide improved support for remuxing some HDR formats

(Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding of H.264 Constrained Baseline media

(Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding on Intel Xe/Gen12 (TGL, RKL) GPUs

(Transcoder) Update to newer upstream ffmpeg

(Web) Updated to 4.66.1

(Library) Prevent certain extras getting scanned as additional media items when partial scanning is enabled (#13129)

(Library) The music analysis task could linger in the dashboard.

(Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)

(Music) Avoid duplicate albums showing up in On This Day in Plexamp.

(Music) Rebuilding sonic indexes could result in crashes.

(Music) Scheduled tasks would attempt sonic analyis on TIDAL tracks in library.

(Music) Server could crash after scanning music library.

(Optimized Versions) Some analysis jobs wouldn’t trigger correctly on newly optimized versions (#13138)

(Scanner) The TV scanner could crash if passed a specific path (#13118)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5246 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

(Metadata) Add Croatian as language option for modern Movie and TV agents (#13119)

(Subtitles) New font package and default styles for server-side subtitle rendering

(Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide future support for hardware transcoding on additional NAS devices

(Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide improved support for remuxing some HDR formats

(Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding of H.264 Constrained Baseline media

(Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding on Intel Xe/Gen12 (TGL, RKL) GPUs

(Transcoder) Update to newer upstream ffmpeg

(Web) Updated to 4.66.1

(Library) Prevent certain extras getting scanned as additional media items when partial scanning is enabled (#13129)

(Library) Refreshing metadata for items could result in duplicate tags for certain items (#13196)

(Library) The music analysis task could linger in the dashboard.

(Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)

(Music) Avoid duplicate albums showing up in On This Day in Plexamp.

(Music) Rebuilding sonic indexes could result in crashes.

(Music) Scheduled tasks would attempt sonic analyis on TIDAL tracks in library.

(Music) Server could crash after scanning music library.

(Optimized Versions) Some analysis jobs wouldn’t trigger correctly on newly optimized versions (#13138)

(Scanner) The TV scanner could crash if passed a specific path (#13118)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 (Plex Pass / Beta update)

(Metadata) Add Croatian as language option for modern Movie and TV agents (#13119)

(Subtitles) New font package and default styles for server-side subtitle rendering

(Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide future support for hardware transcoding on additional NAS devices

(Transcoder) Architectural changes to provide improved support for remuxing some HDR formats

(Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding of H.264 Constrained Baseline media

(Transcoder) Support for hardware transcoding on Intel Xe/Gen12 (TGL, RKL) GPUs

(Transcoder) Update to newer upstream ffmpeg

(Web) Updated to 4.66.1

(Library) Prevent certain extras getting scanned as additional media items when partial scanning is enabled (#13129)

(Library) Refreshing metadata for items could result in duplicate tags for certain items (#13196)

(Library) The music analysis task could linger in the dashboard.

(Metadata) Prevent actors with the same names overwriting each others thumbnails (#13084)

(Music) Avoid duplicate albums showing up in On This Day in Plexamp.

(Music) Rebuilding sonic indexes could result in crashes.

(Music) Scheduled tasks would attempt sonic analysis on TIDAL tracks in library.

(Music) Server could crash after scanning music library.

(Optimized Versions) Some analysis jobs wouldn’t trigger correctly on newly optimized versions (#13138)

(Scanner) The TV scanner could crash if passed a specific path (#13118)

(Security) Resolved a vulnerability that could allow a local Windows user to obtain administrator privileges. (#13126)

Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 is now available to everyone.