VeraCrypt logo (80 pix)Versie 1.26.13 van VeraCrypt is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. VeraCrypt is ontstaan als een fork van TrueCrypt, en is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee een harde schijf, partitie of een virtuele volume kan worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt, konden voorheen geopend en geconverteerd worden, maar versie 1.25.9 is de laatste versie die dit nog kon. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

All OSes:
  • Update translations and documentation
  • Implement language selection settings in non-Windows versions.
  • Make codebase compatible with wxWidgets 3.3 in non-Windows versions.
  • Implement detection of volumes affected by XTS master key vulnerability and warn user about it.
  • Update mount failure error messages to mention removal of TrueCrypt support and old algorithms.
Windows:
  • Better fix for Secure Desktop issues under Windows 11 22H2
    • IME is now disabled in Secure Desktop because it is known to cause issues
  • VeraCrypt Expander: Fix expansion of volumes on disks with a sector size different from 512 (by skl0n6)
  • Fix writing wrong EFI System Encryption Advanced Options to registry
  • Don't close Setup when exiting VeraCrypt process through system tray Exit menu
  • Fix failure to format some disks (e.g. VHDX) caused by virtual partition offset not 4K aligned
  • Fallback to absolute positioning when accessing disks if relative positioning fails
  • Update zlib to version 1.3.1
Linux:
  • Focus PIM field when selected (#1239)
  • Fix generic installation script on Konsole in Wayland (#1244)
  • Added the ability to build using wolfCrypt as the cryptographic backend. Disabled by default. (Contributed by wolfSSL, GH PR #1227)
  • Allows GUI to launch in a Wayland-only environment (GH #1264)
  • CLI: Don't initially re-ask PIM if it was already specified (GH #1288)
  • CLI: Fix incorrect max hidden volume size for file containers (GH #1338))
  • Enhance ASLR security of generic installer binaries by adding linked flag for old GCC version (reported by @morton-f on Sourceforge)
macOS:
  • Fix corrupted disk icon in main UI (GH #1218)
  • Fix near zero width PIM input box and simplify wxTextValidator logic (GH #1274)
  • Use correct Disk Utility location when "check filesystem" is ran (GH #1273)
  • Add support for FUSE-T as an alternative to MacFUSE (GH #1055)
FreeBSD:
  • Fix privilege escalation prompts not showing up (GH #1349)
  • Support automatic detection and mounting of ext2/3/4, exFAT, NTFS filesystems (GH #1350)
  • Use correct Disk Utility location when "check filesystem" is ran (GH #1273)

Tyrian 1 september 2024 03:06
Inmiddels is er een stable uit: Latest Stable Release - 1.26.14 (Sunday August 25th, 2024)
https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Downloads.html
https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Downloads.html
PredCaliber2 18 augustus 2024 14:36
In hoeverre is dit echte encryptie zonder backdoors voor bemoeizuchtige overheden ?

Stel je pc is in beslag genomen, zou een of andere overheids dienst erin kunnen komen?
MartenBE @PredCaliber218 augustus 2024 19:49
De truc is dat als je de extension verwijdert of aanpast, het niet aan te tonen is dat het om een VeraCrypt container gaat. Binair zijn er geen magic bytes of andere structuren aanwezig in het bestand die dit weggeven: https://veracrypt.eu/en/Plausible%20Deniability.html . Het ziet er dan uit als een grote binaire blob (je kan het zelfs hernoemen naar een .log bestand en beweren dat het corrupt is geraakt ofzo).

[Reactie gewijzigd door MartenBE op 20 augustus 2024 08:58]

Probook8979 @MartenBE19 augustus 2024 17:14
Goeie tip
bytemaster460 @PredCaliber218 augustus 2024 14:57
De audit die op de code van TrueCrypt is uitgevoerd heeft geen backdoors aan het licht gebracht. Er zijn ook geen zaken bekend waarbij een verdachte de sleutel niet heeft afgegeven en justitie toch bij de data kon.
turbojet80s @bytemaster46018 augustus 2024 19:01
Er zijn ook geen zaken bekend waarbij een verdachte de sleutel niet heeft afgegeven en justitie toch bij de data kon
Als justitie een digitale kluis openbreekt, mag de inhoud dan als bewijs worden gebruikt? Zo niet dan zou ik het ook nooit kenbaar maken.
Robbierut4 @turbojet80s18 augustus 2024 19:47
[...]


Als justitie een digitale kluis openbreekt, mag de inhoud dan als bewijs worden gebruikt? Zo niet dan zou ik het ook nooit kenbaar maken.
Nou, in de VS wordt vrij open gepraat over het kraken van telefoons van verdachten. Ook van de man die op trump schoot was met een dag al bericht dat zijn telefoon gekraakt was. Dus opzich ja, het mag gebruikt worden en er wordt actief over gepraat.

Dichter bij huis natuurlijk al die versleutelde telefoons waar nu een legio aan verdachten door is opgepakt.
bytemaster460 @turbojet80s18 augustus 2024 20:15
Ja dat mag als bewijs gebruikt worden. Dat is zowel in Europa als de VS ook regelmatig gebeurd.
closefuture @turbojet80s18 augustus 2024 20:43
Uiteraard. Waarom niet? Als er een huiszoeking bij jouw thuis is en ze vinden een kluis mogen ze die ook openbreken.

Er zijn ook zaken bekend waarbij full disk encryption gebruikt werd en politie toegang verkreeg tot de data. Dit is waarschijnlijk de meest bekende uit de recente geschiedenis: https://ajabep.lesbienn.e...archist-French-cops-LUKS/
BlueTooth76 @PredCaliber218 augustus 2024 14:48
Je kan de broncode nalopen en vervolgens zelf je executables compileren.
Aangezien dat door meerdere programmeurs gedaan wordt, zou ik me niet te druk maken om backdoors.
metalmania_666 @PredCaliber218 augustus 2024 17:26
Voor nu wordt het als vrij goed beveiligd beschouwd. Zeker omdat je zelf de encryptie methode en de lengte van de sleutel kan aanpassen door lang en willekeurig de muis te bewegen in een vakje.

100% veiligheid bestaat niet en als quantumcomputers gemeengoed worden, wordt het lastiger.
Daarentegen heeft het NIST nieuwe encryptienormen die goedgekeurd zijn om dat op te lossen.
Zie https://tweakers.net/nieu...gen-quantumcomputers.html.

Deze zullen naar mijn mening tzt ook worden ingevoerd in Veracrypt
asing @PredCaliber219 augustus 2024 09:27
VeraCrypt was vroeger TrueCrypt. TrueCrypt was geaudit en er waren geen grote problemen gevonden. Goed opgezet is het niet te kraken en je kan je data zelfs verstoppen voor plausible deniability.

Het gerucht gaat dat de versleuteling van TrueCrypt zo goed was dat de makers een "Cease and Desist letter" hebben ontvangen om ermee te stoppen. Vervolgens is het geforked door een Fransman en VeraCrypt is het gevolg van die fork. VeraCrypt is in veel opzichten een verbetering van TrueCrypt.
fakier073 @PredCaliber219 augustus 2024 00:37
Was je wat van plan dan?
beerse @PredCaliber22 september 2024 10:49
Als je echt iets te verbergen hebt, kan je bij VeraCrypt 2 ingangen naar je beveiligde disk maken. De ene met je echte gegevens, de ander met dummy spul. Het is aan de ontsleutelaars welk wachtwoord ze kraken in welke omgeving ze terecht komen. Het is aan jou om de dummy ook zo 'echt' mogelijk in te richten. Zie het 'Hidden VeraCrypt Volume' in de handleiding: https://veracrypt.eu/en/Hidden%20Volume.html.
Rembert @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 16:45
Disclaimer: ik heb hooguit een beetje geroken aan de wiskundige achtergrond van encryptie.

ik dacht dat Veracrypt symmetrische encryptie gebruikt waardoor quantum-aanvallen als Shor’s algorithm op AES weinig tot niets uithalen (een bit security minder, dus qua veiligheid wordt AES-256 op een quantum computer ongeveer even veilig als AES-128 op een conventionele computer).

Een mooie visuele en redelijk volgbare uitleg van Shor’s algorithm dat ik zojuist ontdekte: YouTube: How Quantum Computers Break Encryption | Shor's Algorithm Explained
Rembert @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 23:51
Ook al hebben er velen hier al inhoudelijk op gereageerd, toch even wat recht zetten. Ik poneerde niet dat je alleen Shor kunt gebruiken voor quantum aanvallen, jij leest het wel uit mijn bericht. Hoe dan?

Conventionele encryptie is wel een erg algemene term, ken je het verschil tussen symmetrische en asymmetrische encryptie? Dat verschil is cruciaal wanneer je het hebt over kraken van encryptie met quantum computing.

Je stelling dat quantum computers (theoretisch) tot veel meer in staat [zijn] dan men publiekelijk durft te vertellen ademt alu-hoedjes en daar krijg ik altijd wat jeuk van in mijn nek.Weet je, jij bent deel van die legendarische "men", je bent immers Tweaker, al bijna net zo lang als ik.

De meeste politiek en privacy bewuste Tweakers hier zijn prima in staat te brainstormen over de mogelijke gevolgen van het niet meer kunnen vertrouwen van de huidige asymmetrische (dubbele sleutel) encryptie door "in verkeerde handen gevallen" quantum computing.

Ik denk aan bv. blockchain: als jij tijdens het signen aan de hand van een publieke sleutel snel genoeg de private sleutel kunt achterhalen (met Shor) dan kun je dingen doen die de eigenaar van die private sleutel vast niet heel erg grappig vindt.

Ik denk aan bv. SSL: met wederom Shor is het vast mogelijk om de private key van bv. een server te clonen en dan te gebruiken op een andere server, bv. voor phishing.

Ik denk aan bv. PGP: je kunt, wederom dankzij Shor, er niet meer zeker van zijn dat een bericht van een specifiek persoon afkomt of alleen gelezen kan worden door de persoon die jij probeert te mailen. Ook het ondertekenen van emails kan niet meer worden vertrouwd. Ik verwacht dat dit geldt voor alle secure emailoplossingen.

Ik denk aan bv. VPN: communicatie over asynchrone encryptie is afluisterbaar met quantum computing. Capture now, decrypt later. Overigens kun je dat vast redelijk voorkomen met een pre-shared key zoals met WireGuard - dat is dus symmetrische encryptie. De zwakke schakel is dan het uitwisselen van die key zelf.

Waar denk jij aan? Dat 'men' het een en ander verzwijgt?

Als politiek en privacy bewuste IT-nerds, zijn uitgerekend wij - en dus niet 'men' - diegenen die hierover kunnen brainstormen, kunnen fantaseren en de wereld kunnen vertellen wat globaal de consequenties zouden kunnen zijn wanneer de huidige asymmetrische encryptie niet meer vertrouwd kan worden. Dit in de hoop dat deze zorgen uiteindelijk terecht komen bij wetenschappers en politici. Ondertussen kan quantum computing voor veel vraagstukken ook een zege zijn.

Terug naar VeraCrypt: daar wordt symmetrische encryptie gebruikt (AES-256) waardoor quantum computing attacks vooralsnog weinig uithalen.
3raser @fevenhuis19 augustus 2024 09:00
De wereld van PQC is zeer klein, want om de veiligheid van algoritmes te testen heb je dus toegang nodig tot Quantum computers en deze machines staan veelal (uitlsuitent?) achter nationale veiligheids hekjes.
Wat je dus eigenlijk zegt is dat de overheid toegang heeft tot veel betere quantum computers dan wat enige andere commerciële partij momenteel heeft, en dat dit staatsgeheim is en dat daarom er niemand vanaf weet. Ik vraag me dan vooral af hoe de overheid hier aan komt. Heeft de overheid mensen in dienst die veel beter zijn in het ontwikkelen van quantum computers dan commerciële partijen? Dat zou naar mijn idee voor het eerst zijn. De overheid is goed in politiek, niet in techniek.
Robbierut4 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 17:55
Veracrypt doet weinig tegen Quantum aanvallen zover ik weet.

De wereld van PQC is zeer klein, want om de veiligheid van algoritmes te testen heb je dus toegang nodig tot Quantum computers en deze machines staan veelal (uitlsuitent?) achter nationale veiligheids hekjes.
Bij IBM kun je gewoon toegang huren.

Zelfde voor AWS.

Azure bied het ook aan.

Genoeg opties voor je om je beweringen te testen? Of heb je weer een of ander alu hoedje antwoord?
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 20:13
Endaar is het volgende complot. Je beweerde dat quantumcomputers meer kunnen dan er verteld wordt. Je kunt dus een quantumcomputer huren en het uitproberen. of is er dan weer een volgend complot dat wanneer je een quantumcomputer huurt je niet alle mogelijkheden krijgt?
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 20:28
U beweerde dat quantumcomputers dingen kunnen die ons niet verteld worden terwijl het iedereen vrij staat om quantumcomputers uit te proberen.
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 17:45
Nog meer complotten. Zo kun je iedere discussie wel platslaan met zaken als "ze kunnen veel meer dan dat ze je vertellen".
Mag ik vragen naar een duidelijke en betrouwbare bron waaruit blijkt dat quantum computers tot meer in staat zijn dan wat ons verteld wordt?
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 17:52
Jij deed een bewering dat quantumcomputers meer kunnen dan ons verteld wordt. Daarvan vroeg ik een bron. Nu kom je met tegenvragen over iets waar ik nooit iets over beweerd heb.
Blijkbaar heb je geen bron voor wat je beweert en is het niet meer dan een insinuatie en zoveelste complot in deze discussie.
Stetsed @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 18:01
"Het bestaat, alleen is het niet publiek en kan ik er niks over vinden want het wordt door iedereen verstopt dus bewijs jij maar dat het niet zo is"

Dat is wat ik hier uit lees, want je zit gewoon te praten over iets waar je niks van weet. Laten we effe beginnen, ze ziijn niet hard bezig met nieuwe SYMETRISCHE encryptie standarden te bedenken, het gaat voornamelijk over asymetrische encryptie dan voor symeterische encryptie.

Zoals @Rembert gaat de complexiteit met de helft van de bits omlaag, dus de complexiteit van AES-256 op een quantum computer is hetzelfde als AES-128 op een traditionele computer maar dan met de veel hogere kost van een QC en de complexiteit die komt van algorithmes die daarop worden gebruikt zoals Grover's Algorithm.

Het is voorall asymetrische encryptie die hier gevoelig voor is en je hebt zeker gelijk hier wordt aan gewerkt, we hadden eerdere deze week er zelfs een artikel over met de nieuwe standarden van het NIST over asymetrische encryptie[1]. En dit is ook correct want tegen over algorithms zoals Shor's(niet de enige) is RSA/EdDSA redelijk zwak omdat het (kort gevat) linear omhoog gaat met complexiteit tegenover de oude exponetiele complexiteit.

Het NIST heeft hierom dan ook gezegt dat voor top-secret documenten van de overheid er RSA-4096 gebruikt zou moeten worden terwijl er aan nieuwe standaarden worden gewerkt, ze zijden namelijk ook dat voor AES de recommendatie omhoog ging van AES-128 naar AES-256 door de complexiteit halvering van verbeterende QC's.

Maar uiteindelijk heb je gelijk, er is geen garantie, maar als jou argument is dat er een conspiracy is en dat zelfs de hoogste standaarden van encryptie nu all makelijk kraakbaar zijn dan zou ik zeggen ga naar point nemo want dan is volgens jou niks veilig wat er bestaat want bijna elke encryptie solutie wordt onderbouwd door dit soort algoritmes

[1]. nieuws: NIST stelt encryptiealgoritmes vast die bestand zijn tegen quantumcom...

bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 20:12
Nee, dat is wat jij er nu van maakt. Je beweerde dat quantumcomputers meer kunnen dan ons verteld wordt. Daar wordt een bron van gevraagd, niet om staatsgeheimen te geven.
fevenhuis @bytemaster46018 augustus 2024 20:20
Ja ik zeg dat het kraken van encryptie standaarden met Quantum computers onder het labeltje 'staatsgeheim' vallen.

Als u daar bronnen voor nodigt hebt daar kan ik u niet mee verder helpen.
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 20:29
Nee, het ging om je bewering dat quantumcomputers meer kunnen dan ons verteld werd. Toen ik daar een bron voor vroeg begon je ineens over staatsgeheimen.
Atomsk @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 18:37
Kortom: je weet het niet. Net zoals dat je niet weet of die usb oplaadpoort in de bus of trein gebruikt wordt door de overheid om je smartphone uit te lezen. Dan kun je net zo goed stoppen, ipv met "ja maar" en "dit is een feit, dus dat kan ook" speculaties aan te komen zetten.

fevenhuis @Atomsk18 augustus 2024 18:50
Dit soort belachelijke beschuldigen hebben zeer weinig met de materie te maken.

Ik zou zeggen lees dit maar eens nieuws: NIST stelt encryptiealgoritmes vast die bestand zijn tegen quantumcom...
Atomsk @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 18:59
Ja, dat zijn maatregelen voor straks wanneer quantumcomputers voldoende qubits hebben en robuust genoeg zijn om encryptiekraak-algoritmes op te draaien. Dat is nu niet zo, anders had er allang iemand een paper over gepubliceerd. En laat dat geheime overheid geneuzel maar zitten.
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 20:10
Dan zal je ergens uit een bron hebben moeten vernemen dat het niet publiekelijk verkondigt wordt, anders kun je alles wel gaan verzinnen en vervolgens roepen dat het niet publiekelijk verkondigt wordt. Dat is precies HET kenmerk van complottheorieën.
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 20:29
Ik denk dat je aan de moderatie enigszins kunt zien wie er kinderachtig bezig is.
fenrirs @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 15:18
Veracrypt heeft een aantal jaar geleden, zo rond het hele gele vestjes verhaal in Frankrijk, een eigenaardige "verandering" meegemaakt' waar alle oude versies niet veilig waren verklaard en er nieuwe encryptie verscheen, ondanks dat het algemeen bekend stond als de veiligste encryptie software. Het lijkt mij duidelijk wat er gebeurt is.
Je kan ook gewoon de bron geven. Een OSTIF report waarna inderdaad gepatched is en alles daarvoor onveilig is verklaard. Geen spannend alu hoedje verhaal dus.
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 16:41
Je doet niets anders dan insinuaties. Het is open source en iedereen kan de code inzien. Er is tot nu toe helemaal iemand die aan de bel heeft getrokken dat er onregelmatigheden inzitten t.a.v. de encryptie of backdoors.
binbash. @bytemaster46018 augustus 2024 18:00
Ieder zichzelf respecterende complotdenker leeft op open source. Daar kunnen geen complotten in zitten. :*) Onmogelijk.
kuurtjes @binbash.19 augustus 2024 02:59
Voor zover ik weet geloven complotdenkers gewoon alleen maar wat binnen hun beeld past.
pammetje @kuurtjes19 augustus 2024 07:48
Er zijn gewoon complotten in de wereld, altijd al zo geweest. De mens is nu eenmaal niet heilig en heeft de neiging te liegen en bedriegen. Iemand die zich daar in verdiept is geen complotdenker, maar een realist.
fevenhuis @bytemaster46018 augustus 2024 16:54
Iedereen kan open source inzien en maar zeer weinig mensen hebben de kennis om code voor encryptie in te zien.

Om zo maar te roepen dat iedereen de code kan inzien en dat het daarom veilig is gaat hier niet op.

Het is een beperkte groep wat dit soort code realistisch kan inzien. Een gedeelte van deze mensen zijn onder bepaalde veiligheids contracten en het andere deel wordt zeer nauw in de gaten gehouden.

Ik insinueer dat het onverstandig is om naïef te zijn over zaken als encryptie, welke in veel gevallen nauw verbonden is met (inter)nationale veiligheid.
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis18 augustus 2024 16:58
Er zijn genoeg mensen met kennis van zaken die het wel goed kunnen beoordelen en niet binnen één of ander complot vallen. Je doet enkel nog meer insinuaties dat de mensen die dit kunnen beoordelen onder bepaalde "veiligheidscontracten" vallen. Waar haal je dat soort onzin vandaan?
bytemaster460 @fevenhuis19 augustus 2024 19:39
Je zwalkt wel door de termen heen. Natuurlijk heb ik van zo’n contract gehoord maar jij beweerde hierboven dat bijna iedereen die de broncode kan lezen onder zo’n contract valt. Dat is gewoon nonsens.
Tyrian 18 augustus 2024 16:30
Full disk encryption software is een categorie van programma's waar ik geen nightlies van zou willen draaien op niet-testsystemen. Ik wacht wel op de "release" versie.
swtimmer @Tyrian18 augustus 2024 22:14
Ik kan niet echt goed volgen wat voor update strategie VeraCrypt heeft. Het lijkt allemaal random wanneer nieuwe versies uitkomen. De laatste stable is van oktober vorig jaar als ik het goed heb. Ik wacht ook op de stable, maar zou niet weten wanneer we die zouden kunnen verwachten.

mischaatje2 @swtimmer19 augustus 2024 00:03
Er is geen echt schema.

Er zijn momenten waarop wordt besloten spontaan een nieuwe build uit te brengen, vrijwel altijd vlak nadat bekend is geworden dat er er een niet eerder bekende zwakheid in zit. Verder is de beslissing gebaseerd op de twee criteria 'zitten er nog fatale bugs in de huidige nightly build' en 'voegt een nieuwe build iets toe dat een must-have is'. In het laatste geval gaat het vaak om compatibiliteitsproblemen op te lossen. Tenminste, dat is mijn observatie over hele hele lange periode.
Wildfire 18 augustus 2024 13:57
De downloadlink biedt deze versie niet aan want 1.26.13 valt onder de 'nightly builds'. Via https://sourceforge.net/p...Nightly%20Builds/Windows/ wel te verkrijgen (voor Windows).

BamSlam_ 19 augustus 2024 12:01
Houd er rekening mee dat dit een unstable release is!
De meest recente stable-versie is 1.26.7 van 1 oktober 2023 en die wordt dan ook aangeboden op de downloadpagina van VC: https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Downloads.html

