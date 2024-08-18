Versie 1.26.13 van VeraCrypt is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. VeraCrypt is ontstaan als een fork van TrueCrypt, en is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee een harde schijf, partitie of een virtuele volume kan worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt, konden voorheen geopend en geconverteerd worden, maar versie 1.25.9 is de laatste versie die dit nog kon. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

All OSes: Update translations and documentation

Implement language selection settings in non-Windows versions.

Make codebase compatible with wxWidgets 3.3 in non-Windows versions.

Implement detection of volumes affected by XTS master key vulnerability and warn user about it.

Update mount failure error messages to mention removal of TrueCrypt support and old algorithms. Windows: Better fix for Secure Desktop issues under Windows 11 22H2 IME is now disabled in Secure Desktop because it is known to cause issues

VeraCrypt Expander: Fix expansion of volumes on disks with a sector size different from 512 (by skl0n6)

Fix writing wrong EFI System Encryption Advanced Options to registry

Don't close Setup when exiting VeraCrypt process through system tray Exit menu

Fix failure to format some disks (e.g. VHDX) caused by virtual partition offset not 4K aligned

Fallback to absolute positioning when accessing disks if relative positioning fails

Update zlib to version 1.3.1 Linux: Focus PIM field when selected (#1239)

Fix generic installation script on Konsole in Wayland (#1244)

Added the ability to build using wolfCrypt as the cryptographic backend. Disabled by default. (Contributed by wolfSSL, GH PR #1227)

Allows GUI to launch in a Wayland-only environment (GH #1264)

CLI: Don't initially re-ask PIM if it was already specified (GH #1288)

CLI: Fix incorrect max hidden volume size for file containers (GH #1338))

Enhance ASLR security of generic installer binaries by adding linked flag for old GCC version (reported by @morton-f on Sourceforge) macOS: Fix corrupted disk icon in main UI (GH #1218)

Fix near zero width PIM input box and simplify wxTextValidator logic (GH #1274)

Use correct Disk Utility location when "check filesystem" is ran (GH #1273)

Add support for FUSE-T as an alternative to MacFUSE (GH #1055) FreeBSD: Fix privilege escalation prompts not showing up (GH #1349)

Support automatic detection and mounting of ext2/3/4, exFAT, NTFS filesystems (GH #1350)

