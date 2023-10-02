Software-update: VeraCrypt 1.26.7

VeraCrypt logo (80 pix)Versie 1.26.7 van VeraCrypt is uitgekomen. VeraCrypt is ontstaan als een fork van TrueCrypt, en is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee een harde schijf, partitie of een virtuele volume kan worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt, konden voorheen geopend en geconverteerd worden, maar dat is vanaf deze versie niet meer mogelijk. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

All OSes:
  • Security: Ensure that XTS primary key is different from the secondary key when creating volumes
    • Issue unlikely to happen thanks to random generator properties but this check must be added to prevent attacks
    • Reference: CCSS, NSA comment at page 3
  • Remove TrueCrypt Mode support. Version 1.25.9 can be used to mount or convert TrueCrypt volumes.
  • Complete removal of RIPEMD160 and GOST89 algorithms. Legacy volumes using any of them cannot be mounted by VeraCrypt anymore.
  • Add support for BLAKE2s as new PRF algorithm for both system encryption and standard volumes.
  • Introducing support for EMV banking smart cards as keyfiles for non-system volumes.
    • No need for a separate PKCS#11 module configuration.
    • Card PIN isn't required.
    • Generates secure keyfile content from unique, encoded data present on the banking card.
    • Supports all EMV standard-compliant banking cards.
    • Can be enabled in settings (go to Settings->Security Tokens).
    • Developed by a team of students from the Institut national des sciences appliquées de Rennes.
    • More details about the team and the project are available here.
  • When overwriting an existing file container during volume creation, add its current size to the available free space
  • Add Corsican language support. Update several translations.
  • Update documentation
Windows:
  • Officially, the minimum supported version is now Windows 10. VeraCrypt may still run on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1, but no active tests are done on these platforms.
  • EFI Bootloader:
    • Fix bug in PasswordTimeout value handling that caused it to be limited to 255 seconds.
    • Rescue Disk: enhance "Boot Original Windows Loader" by using embedded backup of original Windows loader if it is missing from disk
    • Addition of Blake2s and removal of RIPEMD160 & GOST89
  • Enable memory protection by default. Add option under Performance/Driver Configuration to disable it if needed.
    • Memory protection blocks non-admin processes from reading VeraCrypt memory
    • It may block Screen Readers (Accessibility support) from reading VeraCrypt UI, in which case it can be disabled
    • It can be disabled by setting registry value "VeraCryptEnableMemoryProtection" to 0 under "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\veracrypt"
  • Add process mitigation policy to prevent VeraCrypt from being injected by other processes
  • Minor enhancements to RAM Encryption implementation
  • Fix Secure Desktop issues under Windows 11 22H2
  • Implement support for mounting partially encrypted system partitions.
  • Fix false positive detection of new device insertion when Clear Encryption Keys option is enable (System Encryption case only)
  • Better implementation of Fast Create when creating file containers that uses UAC to request required privilege if not already held
  • Allow choosing Fast Create in Format Wizard UI when creating file containers
  • Fix formatting issues during volume creation on some machines.
  • Fix stall issue caused by Quick Format of large file containers
  • Add dropdown menu to Mount button to allow mounting without using the cache.
  • Possible workaround for logarithmic slowdown for Encrypt-In-Place on large volumes.
  • Make Expander first check file existence before proceeding further
  • Allow selecting size unit (KB/MB/GB) for generated keyfiles
  • Display full list of supported cluster sizes for NTFS, ReFS and exFAT filesystems when creating volumes
  • Support drag-n-drop of files and keyfiles in Expander.
  • Implement translation of Expander UI
  • Replace legacy file/dir selection APIs with modern IFileDialog interface for better Windows 11 compatibility
  • Enhancements to dependency dlls safe loading, including delay loading.
  • Remove recommendation of keyfiles files extensions and update documentation to mention risks of third-party file extensions.
  • Add support for more language in the setup installer
  • Update LZMA library to version 23.01
  • Update libzip to version 1.10.1 and zlib to version 1.3
Linux:
  • Fix bug in Random generator on Linux when used with Blake2s that was triggering a self test failure.
  • Modify Random Generator on Linux to exactly match official documentation and the Windows implementation.
  • Fix compatibility issues with Ubuntu 23.04.
  • Fix assert messages displayed when using wxWidgets 3.1.6 and newer.
  • Fix issues launching fsck on Linux.
  • Fix privilege escalation prompts being ignored.
  • Fix wrong size for hidden volume when selecting the option to use all free space.
  • Fix failure to create hidden volume on a disk using CLI caused by wrong maximum size detection.
  • Fix various issues when running in Text mode:
    • Don't allow selecting exFAT/BTRFS filesytem if they are not present or not compatible with the created volume.
    • Fix wrong dismount message displayed when mounting a volume.
    • Hide PIM during entry and re-ask PIM when user entered a wrong value.
    • Fix printing error when checking free space during volume creation in path doesn't exist.
  • Use wxWidgets 3.2.2.1 for static builds (e.g. console only version)
  • Fix compatibility of generic installers with old Linux distros
  • Update help message to indicate that when cascading algorithms they must be separated by dash
  • Better compatibility with building under Alpine Linux and musl libc
macOS:
  • Fix issue of VeraCrypt window becoming unusable in use cases involving multiple monitors and change in resolution.

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
27
27
22
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Master FX 2 oktober 2023 16:15
Ik had ook altijd mijn systeem partitie encrypted met Vera Crypt, maar kreeg om de haveklap BSOD's in Windows 10/11.. Nu maar weer even tijdje zonder encryptie... Had schijnbaar te maken met de pagefile... Ooit nog maar eens proberen met de pagefile op een andere partitie...
HakanX @Master FX2 oktober 2023 19:29
Ik had ook altijd mijn systeem partitie encrypted met Vera Crypt, maar kreeg om de haveklap BSOD's in Windows 10/11.. Nu maar weer even tijdje zonder encryptie... Had schijnbaar te maken met de pagefile... Ooit nog maar eens proberen met de pagefile op een andere partitie...
Afhankelijk van hoe belangrijk encryptie voor je is, is een unencrypted pagefile wel een potentieel veiligheidslek. Indien je genoeg RAM hebt, kun je dat beter helemaal uitzetten.
Wildfire @HakanX2 oktober 2023 20:01
Windows kan zelf de pagefile encrypten. Even een command promptje met admin rechten doen en dan het commando fsutil behavior set EncryptPagingFile 1 gevolgd door een reboot.

Met fsutil behavior query EncryptPagingFile kun je checken of pagefile encryption aan staat.
JorisM @Wildfire3 oktober 2023 06:33
Thnx voor de tip :)

Weet je toevallig ook wat de impact hier van is op de performance van je systeem? In de zin waar je echte dips kunt verwachten bijvoorbeeld?
Wildfire @JorisM3 oktober 2023 06:53
Ik merk er zelf niets van (maar ja, ik draai een Ryzen 9 7950X en de pagefile staat op een Samsung 980 Pro dus wat voor performance verlies er zal zijn is voor mij onmerkbaar). Kan helaas zo 1-2-3 geen info vinden over de performance impact. Ik denk dat het op moderne systemen nauwelijks merkbaar zal zijn.
JorisM @Wildfire3 oktober 2023 07:06
Ik ga een gokje wagen en het ook maar eens proberen op m'n systeem (Core I5 11400F / Samsung 980).

Verder wel benieuwd naar hoe dit samenwerkt met of invloed heeft op dieper werkende tools zoals Hitman Pro Alert of soortgelijke programma's.
Wildfire @JorisM3 oktober 2023 07:31
Ik draai ook Hitman Pro Alert en heb nog nooit iets gemerkt.
PhilipsFan @Wildfire3 oktober 2023 02:20
Dank, dit helpt. Een page file is inderdaad een veiligheidslek, immers alles wat in het RAM staat kan daar ook in terechtkomen, dus inclusief je Veracrypt wachtwoorden of decryption keys van je volumes. Maar de page file helemaal uitzetten kan leiden tot instabiliteit van Windows. Immers kan hij dan nergens meer iets kwijt als het RAM vol is. Een geencrypte page file is een prima middle ground. Al vraag ik me dan wel af met welke key hij de page file encrypt en hoe veilig dat is, maar het is sowieso veiliger dan niet encrypten.
Wildfire @PhilipsFan3 oktober 2023 06:49
Gaat met een random key die elke reboot verandert.
Pastafarian @Master FX2 oktober 2023 16:34
Hele partities encrypten, helemaal een systeempartitie, kan inderdaad wat lastig zijn. Het is wel redelijk plug-and-play als je een encrypted volume / bestand aanmaakt. Voordeel hiervan is ook dat je het tussen computers kan wisselen zonder problemen, zo lang je het maar op dezelfde drive letter zet in Veracrypt zelf. Handig bijvoorbeeld met werkbestanden en allerlei software.
Master FX @Pastafarian2 oktober 2023 16:37
Het proces zelf is heel eenvoudig en echt wel gebruiksvriendelijk. Maar dan zou het fijn zijn als het ook probleemloos werkt. Maar ik ga het zeker nog een keer een kans geven. Het mooie vond ik: ik zette mijn laptop aan en pats meteen wordt er een wachtwoord gevraagd en pas dan gaat ie windows booten.
StefvE 2 oktober 2023 15:58
Je zou denken dat een programma als Veracrypt, wat overigens heel fijn werkt, automatische updates uitvoert of in ieder geval informeert over updates.
Heb zelf volgens mij 2 jaar lang op een oude versie gezeten...
FrostyPeet @StefvE2 oktober 2023 16:36
Kan mij voorstellen dat bijvoorbeeld een activist in een eng land het niet fijn vindt dat via internet bekend wordt dat een veracrypt cleint kijkt of er een update is. Met dit soort toolstjes is het vaak spreken is zilver, zwijgen is goud.
Niet Henk @FrostyPeet2 oktober 2023 17:05
Zeker. Vergeet ook niet de threat vector van "gehackte update site/gespoofte update site", wat al meermaals bij open source projecten voorgekomen is. Je wil zeker niet dat er een automatische updater zit die als iemand de update site hackt automatisch dingen op je PC gaat installeren.

Een optionele check op updates met handmatig installeren zou misschien voor sommigen handig zijn, maar als het om echt veilige systemen gaat wil je vaak juist niet automatisch checken op updates en deze installeren via het internet.
MrFax @FrostyPeet3 oktober 2023 07:42
Als je Tails gebruikt, dan kan je de updates via Tor laten lopen. Dan is het niet zo extreem traceerbaar meer. Tails support namelijk VeraCrypt.

Het voordeel van VeraCrypt over LUKS is dat je met VeraCrypt "plausible deniability" hebt (het is niet mogelijk om tot een technische conclusie te komen dat er encryptie is, en dat is de kracht van VeraCrypt), en met LUKS niet. En met VeraCrypt werken bestandcontainers lekker makkelijk (Je hebt er een GUI tooltje voor om ze te openen, met LUKS is het heel omslachtig).

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 16:33]

PhilipsFan @StefvE2 oktober 2023 17:17
Deze update is meer een achteruitgang in bepaalde opzichten. Hij kan dus geen oude Truecrypt volumes meer lezen. Best vervelend als je daar nog ergens eentje van hebt liggen, maar dat niet weet. Hopelijk blijven die oude versies beschikbaar. Verder zitten er een aantal fixes in waarvan het onwaarschijnlijk is dat je er ooit last van krijgt, en enkele cosmetische verbeteringen voor Windows 11. Geen echte verbeteringen van de veiligheid.
Crazy Harry @PhilipsFan2 oktober 2023 22:24
Geen echte verbeteringen van de veiligheid.
Is daar noodzaak aan dan?
PhilipsFan @Crazy Harry3 oktober 2023 02:17
Waarom zou je een update installeren die alleen functionaliteit weghaalt en niks verbetert aan de veiligheid?
JorisM @PhilipsFan3 oktober 2023 06:55
Minder functionaliteit (en daardoor minder complexiteit) zorgt m.i. juist voor minder kans op bugs en veiligheidslekken en verbetert daardoor de veiligheid.

Ook het niet meer ondersteunen van oude / legacy OS'es lijkt me een verstandige keuze, je wilt niet dat je data lekt door bugs of structurele problemen of tekortkomingen in je OS.
Wel jammer als je gebonden bent aan het gebruik van VeraCrypt onder b.v. Windows 7, maar omdat Microsoft dit OS niet meer ondersteunt loop je sowieso al een bepaald risisco.

Is ook prettiger voor de ontwikkelaar denk ik, die kan zich dan richten het verbeteren van de veiligheid, stabiliteit en performance. Dit in combinatie met dat opensource en freeware ontwikkelaars vaak maar beperkte tijd hebben om aan hun app te werken, dan moet je op een gegeven moment toch gaan snijden in functionaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 22 juli 2024 16:33]

roelboel @StefvE2 oktober 2023 17:06
Is dat niet de taak van je package manager?
WendelV 2 oktober 2023 18:00
Is er ooit uitsluitsel gekomen over dat vermeend lek in TrueCrypt?
Puch-Maxi @WendelV2 oktober 2023 19:45
Niet dat ik weet, maar dit was misschien wel een stille hint:
WARNING: Using TrueCrypt is not secure as it may contain unfixed security issues

[Reactie gewijzigd door Puch-Maxi op 22 juli 2024 16:33]

Room42 @Puch-Maxi3 oktober 2023 19:51
Dat is niet hoe het op de site staat. Daar staat gewoon "WARNING: Using TrueCrypt is not secure as it may contain unfixed security issues", dus je zit gewoon ongefundeerde complottheorieën te echoën.
Kenhas @WendelV3 oktober 2023 12:23
uit de wikipedia over TrueCrypt
On 28 May 2014, the TrueCrypt website announced that the project was no longer maintained and recommended users find alternative solutions. Though development of TrueCrypt has ceased, an independent audit of TrueCrypt (published in March 2015) has concluded that no significant flaws are present
Dus al bijna tien jaar opgegeven dus of er ooit uitsluitsel is geweest, is (hopelijk) niet echt meer relevant
litebyte 2 oktober 2023 15:40
Het is een uitstekend en makkelijk te gebruiken encryptie programma - het soort waar types als Grapperhaus jeuk van krijgen (kregen) De geschiedenis ervan is evenzo interesssant :)
digitalb 2 oktober 2023 18:57
"Add Corsican language support. Update several translations."

Bijzondere toevoeging, heel Corsica spreekt Frans
bussie66 @digitalb2 oktober 2023 19:48
Even googlen en je ziet dat ze er ook nog Corsicaans (Corsu) spreken....

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

