Versie 15.46.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

New features It is now possible to move devices to groups and assign policies directly to them, or, inherit a policy from the group to which they are moved. Improvements Any changes to device list sorting and column-width are now saved after re-opening the client. Bugfixes Fixed a bug in device groups that could prevent options from working after right-clicking on a device name.

Fixed a bug that caused double ellipsis buttons to appear on the device group list entries.

Fixed a bug that prevented the comment function from working within a session.

Fixed a bug that could prevent a user from installing a custom host on the remote side during a session.

Fixed a bug that caused the TeamViewer login screen to stay blank after a Windows restart is interrupted.