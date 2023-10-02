Software-update: TeamViewer 15.46.5

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.46.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

New features
  • It is now possible to move devices to groups and assign policies directly to them, or, inherit a policy from the group to which they are moved.
Improvements
  • Any changes to device list sorting and column-width are now saved after re-opening the client.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug in device groups that could prevent options from working after right-clicking on a device name.
  • Fixed a bug that caused double ellipsis buttons to appear on the device group list entries.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the comment function from working within a session.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent a user from installing a custom host on the remote side during a session.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the TeamViewer login screen to stay blank after a Windows restart is interrupted.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.46.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-10-2023 18:32
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

02-10-2023 • 18:32

9

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

25-03 TeamViewer 15.64.3 14
25-02 TeamViewer 15.63.4 5
28-01 TeamViewer 15.62.4 6
08-01 TeamViewer 15.61.4 18
17-12 TeamViewer 15.61.3 1
26-11 TeamViewer 15.60.3 4
13-11 TeamViewer 15.59.3 5
28-09 TeamViewer 15.58.4 7
07-09 TeamViewer 15.57.5 18
28-08 TeamViewer 15.57.3 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
7
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Byte 2 oktober 2023 18:54
Wij maken bij verschillende klanten nog steeds gebruik van Teamviewer. Er zijn tegenwoordig andere goede alternatieven, maar Teamviewer doet nog steeds wat het moet doen. Wel vind ik de nieuwe interface een flinke achteruitgang. Het is voor ons moeilijker om een verbinding op te zetten met de klant, ze hebben de mogelijkheid om te verbinden middels een ID en tijdelijk wachtwoord achter een extra stap gezet wat al enige irritatie heeft veroorzaakt. Hopelijk blijven ze de mogelijkheid bieden om te verbinden via deze mogelijkheid, maar ik heb er een hard hoofd in.
musback @Byte2 oktober 2023 21:08
Voor mij werd het onbruikbaar om (quasi digibete) familie uit de nood te helpen, ik was bijna 40 minuten kwijt nog voor ik het scherm te zien kreeg door dat gedoe met accounts en al die extra hoepels.

Voortaan gebruik ik enkel nog Microsoft Quick Assist, dat standaard geïnstalleerd staat op W10 en W11. Gelukkig heb ik geen tantes/nonkels met macs ;-)
SirLenncelot @musback2 oktober 2023 21:32
Voor mij werd het onbruikbaar om (quasi digibete) familie uit de nood te helpen, ik was bijna 40 minuten kwijt nog voor ik het scherm te zien kreeg door dat gedoe met accounts en al die extra hoepels.

Voortaan gebruik ik enkel nog Microsoft Quick Assist, dat standaard geïnstalleerd staat op W10 en W11. Gelukkig heb ik geen tantes/nonkels met macs ;-)
Mensen uitleggen wat het startmenu is en dat ze dan quick moeten typen en de getoonde app moeten openen is toch nog lastig voor de doelgroep hoor.

Op een Mac hoeven ze enkel op accepteren te klikken ;) (oké, wel ooit een keer eerst instellen dat jij ze uit mag nodigen)
jordyu @SirLenncelot2 oktober 2023 22:25
Tip: De keyboard shortcut is
Ctrl + Windowstoets + Q
(De Q van Quick Assist) Dat maakt het weer een stuk simpeler voor de persoon die je gaat helpen.
SirLenncelot @jordyu3 oktober 2023 06:36
Ohjee de windowsloets, waar zit die?
Arrogant @SirLenncelot3 oktober 2023 10:18
windowsloets
Wat is dat? :+
SmokingCrop @Byte2 oktober 2023 19:46
Wij zijn sinds begin dit jaar over op Anydesk en vinden het eigenlijk zelf beter.
Vooral dat je enkel het werkplaats-nummer moet opgeven en accepteren tov. een wachtwoord doorzeggen via telefoon, is zoveel eenvoudiger. De quicksupport module die je zelf kan finetunen voor verschillende use cases zorgt erook voor dat ze meteen in het juiste adresboek komen.

Met de huidige prijzen is het echt een nobrainer om gewoon voor anydesk te kiezen boven Teamviewer. Vooral die 'ondersteuning voor mobiele apparaten' is belachelijk duur.
2 gelijktijdige sessies met mobiele apparaten is 1915 euro per jaar 8)7
Dat is 717 euro bij Anydesk (of 5 gelijktijdige sessies) en je hebt meer beheerde apparaten voor dat geld ook..

Wij hadden de teamviewer met mobiele apparaten nog voor een 760 euro per jaar met 1 gelijktijdige sessie. Dat is al 1090 euro geworden. Not looking back.
Als je wil opzeggen, hou rekening ermee dat je vroeger dan 30 dagen voor je renewal moet opzeggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SmokingCrop op 26 juli 2024 08:56]

Rolfie 2 oktober 2023 19:35
TV blijft een goed remote support tool. Al komt er steeds meer bloadware in. Licentie technisch ook tegenwoordig zeer kostbaar aan het worden.

We zijn hier, naar een ander product te kijken.
ultimate-tester 2 oktober 2023 19:53
Sinds dat de VPN functionaliteit een betaalde functionaliteit is geworden kan ik er helaas niks meer mee.. ik gebruikte het heel casual, maar heb wel per se die VPN functionaliteit nodig en mag dan gelijk 20+ euro per maand gaan neerleggen. Jammer!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq