Versie 21.3.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.5: SQL editor: Problems with app freeze on very complex queries executing was fixed Parameters binding dialog now supports multiline editor Script selector panel UI was fixed New scripts now position cursor to the end of script

Data editor: Columns drag-n-drop support was fixed (Linux) Dictionary table editor now supports default column names customization Connection-specific data formatting settings save was fixed

Metadata editor: Table DDL is now auto-updated after new table editing

Navigator: Bug with connection element expansion during connect was fixed Table statistics refresh was fixed Columns configuration (visibility, size, order) save/load was improved “Expand on connect” now expands both database and schema Column reordering now supports multiple columns

SSH: known_hosts support and validation of target host before connect were added

Various database tools: NullPointer error in task wizard was fixed

Data transfer: table re-create option was added

Clickhouse: problem with access to read-only connections was fixed

Firebird: columns autoincrement option editor was added

Generic driver: ClassCast error during connection instantiation was fixed

PostgreSQL: Event triggers support was added Greenplum, EDB: local clients configuration was added Google Cloud driver support was fixed (driver dependencies) Functions signature now include out parameters GIS viewer for columns in complex data types ws fixed CIDR data type support was added Deferrable foreign keys create was fixed

SQL Server Synapse support was improved (metadata reading)

Trino: problem with corrupted navigator tree after long connect was fixed

New drivers: Denodo driver configuration was added