Software-update: DBeaver 21.3.5

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 21.3.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE- en EE-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.5:
  • SQL editor:
    • Problems with app freeze on very complex queries executing was fixed
    • Parameters binding dialog now supports multiline editor
    • Script selector panel UI was fixed
    • New scripts now position cursor to the end of script
  • Data editor:
    • Columns drag-n-drop support was fixed (Linux)
    • Dictionary table editor now supports default column names customization
    • Connection-specific data formatting settings save was fixed
  • Metadata editor:
    • Table DDL is now auto-updated after new table editing
  • Navigator:
    • Bug with connection element expansion during connect was fixed
    • Table statistics refresh was fixed
    • Columns configuration (visibility, size, order) save/load was improved
    • “Expand on connect” now expands both database and schema
    • Column reordering now supports multiple columns
  • SSH: known_hosts support and validation of target host before connect were added
  • Various database tools: NullPointer error in task wizard was fixed
  • Data transfer: table re-create option was added
  • Clickhouse: problem with access to read-only connections was fixed
  • Firebird: columns autoincrement option editor was added
  • Generic driver: ClassCast error during connection instantiation was fixed
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Event triggers support was added
    • Greenplum, EDB: local clients configuration was added
    • Google Cloud driver support was fixed (driver dependencies)
    • Functions signature now include out parameters
    • GIS viewer for columns in complex data types ws fixed
    • CIDR data type support was added
    • Deferrable foreign keys create was fixed
  • SQL Server Synapse support was improved (metadata reading)
  • Trino: problem with corrupted navigator tree after long connect was fixed
  • New drivers: Denodo driver configuration was added

DBeaver

Versienummer 21.3.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

21-02-2022 • 05:09

21-02-2022 • 05:09

6 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

Reacties (6)

+1desmond
21 februari 2022 10:34
Op zich een heel fijne SQL Client waarmee je in een overzicht MSSQL, Teradata en Oracle connections kunt gebruiken. Maarrr, de update frequentie is erg hoog geworden en als ik dan naar dbeaver.com ga, zie ik dat er nu alweer 4 versies zijn. De Community Edition komt er qua functionaliteit steeds bekaaider af - en het betaald abonnementenmodel vind ik niet aantrekkelijk genoeg. Voor mij wordt het weer tijd om naar alternatieven uit te kijken.
+1JKuiper
@desmond21 februari 2022 11:40
Ik ben sinds kort overgestapt van DBeaver naar Datagrip.
Datagrip is een erg mooie tool. Ondersteunt legio databases, prettige interface, erg snel en je kan tabellen van verschillende databases met elkaar joinen en vergelijken.

https://www.jetbrains.com/datagrip/
+1Henk Poley
@JKuiper21 februari 2022 16:35
Tip waar misschien helemaal niemand iets aan heeft, als je echt alleen maar met databases hoeft te communiceren. Maar enkele van hun andere pakketten (IDEs) bevatten ook het gehele DataGrip, als 'Database' zijbalkje, plus SQL syntax en andere integraties.

Zoals bijvoorbeeld PhpStorm, PyCharm, IDEA. En je betaalt er vaak even veel voor; PhpStorm en PyCharm zijn net zo duur als DataGrip.

Kan zijn dat je zegt: Ik doe niks met die talen, dus maakt me niet uit. En je kan natuurlijk ook veel toevoegen met de IntelliJ plugins.
+1Rolfie
@desmond21 februari 2022 19:59
Kwam er achter dat er ook een app in de Windows store zit. Scheelt je updaten.
+1DitisKees
@desmond22 februari 2022 07:28
Ik heb hem onder Windows geïnstalleerd met Chocolatey, die doet ook de updates. Dus ik heb daar geen last van.
+1Upquark
21 februari 2022 09:11
Lang gebruikt hier op het werk, maar uiteindelijk overgestapt naar de IDE zelf (IntelliJ). Zelfs op een zware machine zijn die Eclipse-based applicaties helaas erg log.

