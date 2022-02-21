Versie 3.5.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and bugfixes since 3.5.0 Prevent permissions errors on systems that do not support them.

Small changes in file assembly and Direct Unpack processing.

Changes to the transition from download to active post-processing.

Malformed NZB files could result in a crash.

Prevent crash in Direct Unpack for obfuscated posts.

RSS feeds with HTML-characters in the name resulted in crashes.

macOS: failed to start on older macOS versions. Changes since 3.4.2 Removed Python 3.6 support.

SOCKS5 proxy support for all outgoing connections.

Restored support for UUencoded jobs.

Required server option: in case of connection failures, the queue will be paused for a few minutes instead of skipping the server.

server option: in case of connection failures, the queue will be paused for a few minutes instead of skipping the server. Added Special option to preserve paused state after a restart.

Show an estimated time-left indicator for repair and unpacking.

Require TLS version 1.2 or higher for SSL news server connections.

Setting custom ciphers forces the maximum TLS version to 1.2.

Reduced memory usage during and after parsing .nzb files.

files. Handle multiple passwords stored in NZB-file.

macOS/Linux: Permissions are only applied if any are set.

are only applied if any are set. macOS/Windows: updated to Python 3.10.2.

macOS: run native on M1 systems. However, included tools ( par2 , unrar and 7za ) still require Rosetta emulation.

, and ) still require Rosetta emulation. Snap: updated to core20 base and restore 7zip support. Bugfixes since 3.4.2 Global interface settings would not always be applied correctly.

Email notification setting was not shown correctly.

Improvements and fixes for Defobfuscate final filenames .

. Post-Process Only Verified Jobs would not always work as intended.

would not always work as intended. Correctly detect too little disk space when unpacking 7zip's.

Improvements to handling of repair by MultiPar and par2cmdline.

HTML characters in configuration fields were shown incorrectly.

On Retry the number of downloaded bytes could exceed the total bytes.

unrar logging of Direct Unpack was not logged if it was aborted.

logging of Direct Unpack was not logged if it was aborted. Windows: portable.cmd was not included in the release.

was not included in the release. Windows: print low-level Windows error on IOError . Upgrade notices The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.