Software-update: SABnzbd 3.5.1

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.5.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and bugfixes since 3.5.0
  • Prevent permissions errors on systems that do not support them.
  • Small changes in file assembly and Direct Unpack processing.
  • Changes to the transition from download to active post-processing.
  • Malformed NZB files could result in a crash.
  • Prevent crash in Direct Unpack for obfuscated posts.
  • RSS feeds with HTML-characters in the name resulted in crashes.
  • macOS: failed to start on older macOS versions.
Changes since 3.4.2
  • Removed Python 3.6 support.
  • SOCKS5 proxy support for all outgoing connections.
  • Restored support for UUencoded jobs.
  • Required server option: in case of connection failures, the queue will be paused for a few minutes instead of skipping the server.
  • Added Special option to preserve paused state after a restart.
  • Show an estimated time-left indicator for repair and unpacking.
  • Require TLS version 1.2 or higher for SSL news server connections.
  • Setting custom ciphers forces the maximum TLS version to 1.2.
  • Reduced memory usage during and after parsing .nzb files.
  • Handle multiple passwords stored in NZB-file.
  • macOS/Linux: Permissions are only applied if any are set.
  • macOS/Windows: updated to Python 3.10.2.
  • macOS: run native on M1 systems. However, included tools (par2, unrar and 7za) still require Rosetta emulation.
  • Snap: updated to core20 base and restore 7zip support.
Bugfixes since 3.4.2
  • Global interface settings would not always be applied correctly.
  • Email notification setting was not shown correctly.
  • Improvements and fixes for Defobfuscate final filenames.
  • Post-Process Only Verified Jobs would not always work as intended.
  • Correctly detect too little disk space when unpacking 7zip's.
  • Improvements to handling of repair by MultiPar and par2cmdline.
  • HTML characters in configuration fields were shown incorrectly.
  • On Retry the number of downloaded bytes could exceed the total bytes.
  • unrar logging of Direct Unpack was not logged if it was aborted.
  • Windows: portable.cmd was not included in the release.
  • Windows: print low-level Windows error on IOError.
Upgrade notices
  • The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.

Versienummer 3.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (11)

0NimRod1337
21 februari 2022 14:42
Tip, run deze even als je geupgrade of net geïnstalleerd hebt:
curl -O https://raw.githubusercon...d/master/requirements.txt && pip install --requirement requirements.txt -U
Dit zet alle dependencies en de juiste versies daarvan recht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 22 februari 2022 09:36]

+1CH4OS

@NimRod133721 februari 2022 14:59
Blindelings een file vertrouwen vanaf het web lijkt mij niet zo heel handig. Daarnaast hoeft dit alleen als je 'from (Python) source' draait. Dit installeert immers de benodigde packages voor Sabnzbd binnen Python die nodig zijn om SABnzbd goed te laten werken. Op Windows is het al wat lastiger om dat te draaien (eerst überhaupt Python installeren zelfs) en als je de binaries draait, is het niet eens nodig.

EDIT:
Ik hoef gelukkig enkel de Docker container bij te werken en te herstarten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 februari 2022 15:09]

+1NimRod1337
@CH4OS21 februari 2022 15:16
Deze file komt vanuit de Sab Github waar ook de andere files staan die jij zo te zien ook gebruikt en vertrouwt.
+1CH4OS

@NimRod133721 februari 2022 15:22
Nee, ik gebruik het niet meer, nooit via source gedraaid op Linux (draaide daar via de apt packages), wel op Windows, maar betekend niet dat ik nu zomaar bestanden vanaf github of überhaupt het internet, zomaar vertrouw.

Als je de files vanaf source draait en ze via Git gecloned hebt (al is dat voor de huis, tuin en keuken computeraar sowieso niet aan te raden om eea te draaien vanaf source (ook ik zie daar eigenlijk weinig voordeel van in), maar dan heb je de file (als het goed is) ook al lokaal staan. Dan hoef je dus enkel naar die map te gaan en dan vervolgens
pip install --requirement
te draaien, dan is het dus niet eens nodig om de file eerst binnen te hengelen. Dat kun je eventueel afvangen in Git, dat hij na elke pull dat commando doet, dan heb je er verder geen omkijken naar. Dat kan in Git (weet even niet exact meer hoe) of met een Makefile.

Ik vind containers gemakkelijker tegenwoordig. Als er een update is, nieuwe container binnen halen en container herstarten. Eventueel de oude container opruimen. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 februari 2022 18:07]

+1Hydranet
@CH4OS21 februari 2022 22:00
Er zit niet zoveel aan om de source via git op te halen. Ik draaide vroeger de develop branch om een beetje te helpen testen en issues te melden, ik had daar een scriptje voor gemaakt die checkte of er een update is zodat wanneer er een update was geweest dat sabnzbd werd herstart. Tegenwoordig draai ik het in een container, is niet zo makkelijker en al de dependencies zijn al in het image geïnstalleerd waar je container gebruik van maakt.
0Zer0
@CH4OS21 februari 2022 22:58
Blindelings een file vertrouwen vanaf het web lijkt mij niet zo heel handig
Ik hoef gelukkig enkel de Docker container bij te werken en te herstarten.
.... en die docker-file komt niet van internet?
+1CH4OS

@Zer021 februari 2022 23:06
Geen idee wat je exact bedoelt met docker-file, maar als je uitgaat van de docker-compose.yml, die maak je dan zelf. De images haal je uit een registry, die de containers scant wanneer een image naar de registry gepushed wordt, dat is veiliger dan blindelings een file downloaden van het web, inderdaad.
+1Zer0
@CH4OS21 februari 2022 23:20
Ik bedoel de dockerfile, waarmee de images gemaakt worden, en vervolgens gepushed worden.. die staan vaak ook op oa github. Er is echt geen verschil tussen een image downloaden van docker.io of het installeren via een requirements.txt als je dit doet zonder in de orginele file te kijken. In beide kan de ontwikkelaar doen wat hij wil. Een image op docker.io wordt beperkt gecontroleerd.
Als je bijvoorbeeld de container van Linuxserver.io gebruikt dan gebruik je feitelijk deze file van github: https://github.com/linuxs...bd/blob/master/Dockerfile
Net zo veilig of onveilig als https://github.com/sabnzb...b/master/requirements.txt

Een voorbeeld van wat je met weinig code kan doen in een docker container:
https://www.trendmicro.co...ges-cryptocurrency-mining

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zer0 op 21 februari 2022 23:25]

+1CH4OS

@Zer021 februari 2022 23:33
Ah, de file om het docker image te builden. Tja, het staat je vrij natuurlijk om een eigen container te maken, genoeg mensen die dat (liever) doen. Links- of rechtsom zal je dan ergens wel een keer het een en ander van internet moeten plukken inderdaad.

Feit blijft dat het gewoon niet verstandig is om met curl bestanden te downloaden en die vervolgens direct uit te voeren of te gebruiken. Net zoals dat het met pullen van images inderdaad ook niet per definitie veilig(er) is, maar dat was ook niet het punt dat ik wilde maken in de eerste plaats, dat weet je best, gezien jouw reacties. ;) Gelukkig is de sourcecode voor Sabnzbd opensource, dan kan je de code inzien en op basis daarvan ook eventueel een eigen container maken, je hoeft niet per se de containers van linuxserver.io of de officiële Docker container te gebruiken. Al blijft het dan ook wel verstandig om de code te checken voordat je een image ermee bouwt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 februari 2022 23:34]

+1Zer0
@CH4OS22 februari 2022 09:19
je hoeft niet per se de containers van linuxserver.io of de officiële Docker container te gebruiken.
Er is geen officiele sabnzbd docker container, de sabnzbd site verwijst primair naar de linuxserver.io container. Je kunt dus best de source-code van Sabnzbd bekeken hebben, maar dat zegt dus niks over de image die je download, die kan aangepast zijn door linuxserver.io

Oja, en bij het maken van de image wordt de source van sabnzbd gedownload, en vervolgens wordt het volgende commando uitgevoerd:
pip install -U --no-cache-dir --find-links https://wheel-index.linuxserver.io/ubuntu/ -r requirements.txt

Feitelijk exact wat NimRod1337 aangeeft te doen :)
+1CH4OS

@Zer022 februari 2022 10:36
Ik zeg ook nergens dat het draaien van pip om de dependancies te installeren om SAB goed te laten werken niet nodig is. Maar we verzeilen zo nogal in een gigantisch offtopic discussie (en zijn bijna terug bij af...), dus laten we het hier maar bij houden. ;)

EDIT:
En zoals gezegd, alleen nodig wanneer je from source draait. Draai je SAB vanuit een package, of binary, zitten de dependancies daar in. Het gros van de gebruikers hoeft het dus niet te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 februari 2022 10:39]

