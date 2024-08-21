Versie 4.3.3 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and changes Reduced chance of jobs getting stuck at 99%.

Prevent crash in case of invalid articles.

Correct handling of empty or Default category when adding a job.

History API-output could contain inconsistent variable types.

Skip external IPv6 check if only link local addresses are available.

Shortened timeouts when resolving addresses during checks.

Windows: Could not repair or extract on ARM platforms.

Added Special option disable_archive for jobs to always be permanently deleted.

for jobs to always be permanently deleted. Specific AppRise notifications could fail to send.

Update of the article decoder core ( rapidyenc ).

). Windows: After some time the interface would no longer load.

Windows: Custom shortcuts would be removed by the installer.

Windows/macOS: Updated Unrar to 7.01 and 7zip to 24.05.