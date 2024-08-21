Software-update: SABnzbd 4.3.3

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3.3 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and changes
  • Reduced chance of jobs getting stuck at 99%.
  • Prevent crash in case of invalid articles.
  • Correct handling of empty or Default category when adding a job.
  • History API-output could contain inconsistent variable types.
  • Skip external IPv6 check if only link local addresses are available.
  • Shortened timeouts when resolving addresses during checks.
  • Windows: Could not repair or extract on ARM platforms.
  • Windows: Add file version information to installer.
Bug fixes and changes
  • Added Special option disable_archive for jobs to always be permanently deleted.
  • Specific AppRise notifications could fail to send.
  • Update of the article decoder core (rapidyenc).
  • Windows: After some time the interface would no longer load.
  • Windows: Custom shortcuts would be removed by the installer.
  • Windows/macOS: Updated Unrar to 7.01 and 7zip to 24.05.

Versienummer 4.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: SABnzbd

SABnzbd+

Reacties (13)

Carlos0_0 21 augustus 2024 18:37
Zal hem van weekend weer eens updaten, gebruik het niet vaak meer. maar toch nog fijne applicatie om te gebruiken voor nieuwsgroepen :).
Hawkysoft 21 augustus 2024 17:36
Klinkt veelbelovend!

Wel jammer dat de darkmodus niet meer werkt bij settings (iig bij mij)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hawkysoft op 21 augustus 2024 17:45]

faxityy @Hawkysoft21 augustus 2024 17:59
Werkt bij mij wel nog gewoon.
Zowel 'Glitter - Auto' als 'Glitter - Night' tonen bij mij in dark mode.
Hawkysoft @faxityy21 augustus 2024 18:33
De settings page ook?

/edit: nevermind, volledige reinstall gedaan, nu werkt het wel weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hawkysoft op 21 augustus 2024 18:37]

Railrunner 22 augustus 2024 09:01
Ik ben gestopt met Newsleecher omdat ie een zooitje maakt van yEnc bestanden.
Ook de laatste versie kan er niet mee omgaan.

Begonnen met SABnzbd en dat was een goede zet, makkelijk zonder gezeur downoaden.
Na diverse upddates was ik inmiddels aangekomen op versie 4.3.2.

Alleen krijg ik SABnzbd gebruik rare problemen op mijn pc.
Vaak zwarte schermen of de pc hangt en de Logitech muissoftware stopt zodat de muis
ineens langzamer beweegt.

Na veel onderzoek bleek dit te gebeuren als ik FireFox open had staan (waar SABnzbd op draaid).
SABnzbd geheel verwijderd en de problemen zijn weg, opnieuw geinstaleerd en ze zijn weer terug.

Nu gebruik ik Newsbin en daar heb ik geen problemen meer.... en deze werkt ook goed maar vind ik
erg uitgebreid.

Ik heb wel een wat oudere pc.... Pentium I7 maar van de 1e generatie met een AMD video kaart.
Ook zit er maar 6 GB geheugen in de pc (extra geheugen niet meer te koop) en de pc draaid op Windows 10.

Het zou haast niet moeten kunnen maar het ligt echt aan SABnzbd.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Railrunner22 augustus 2024 10:43
waar SABnzbd op draaid
SABnzbd draait niet op Firefox maar is een daemon / service. De web interface benader je desgewenst met een browser. De issues die jij ervaart herken ik niet. Ik kan ook geen andere meldingen vinden met soortgelijk gedrag. Dat lijkt dus iets lokaal op jouw systeem. Heb je de instellingen wel goed staan om te voorkomen dat het systeem bv te druk is met het uitpakken van bestanden oid?
Ra_gdd @Railrunner22 augustus 2024 10:02
Misschien is Newsbin Pro iets voor je.
Inderdaad, Newsleecher is end of life.
Nog 32 bit en slecht geprogrammeerd zodat deze traag en onstabiel is.
Kan niet overweg met paswoorden in NZB bestanden.

Met SABnzbd en Newsbin Pro heb ik geen van die problemen.
En trek ik 1 Gbit internet verbinding mee toe.
Safihre
@Railrunner22 augustus 2024 13:42
In Windows zit een memory check, doe die eens. Wat je omschrijft klinkt namelijk als corrupt geheugen.
Jets 21 augustus 2024 17:42
Weet iemand een goede bin news search app voor Windows?
Hawkysoft @Jets21 augustus 2024 17:45
spotnet
Jets @Hawkysoft21 augustus 2024 17:51
Haha ja klopt, tnx, maar daar kan je alleen zoeken wat iemand via spotnet heeft aangemaakt. Ik zoek eerder zoiets wat onder Newsleecher te vinden was (search)
Hawkysoft @Jets21 augustus 2024 18:33
Ah een indexer zelf, clients niet alleen websites..
nzbindex.com
nzbking.com
binsearch.info
DarkAllMan 22 augustus 2024 09:17
Ik heb problemen met de windows installer. Hij zeurt over admin rechten en kan niet verder gaan.
Download ik de vorige versie, is er geen enkel probleem.

Antivirus even uitgeschakeld en dan fietst de installatie weer goed door.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DarkAllMan op 22 augustus 2024 10:20]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

