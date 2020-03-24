Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 445.75 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Half-Life: Alyx, Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint en MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries en voegt verder diverse sli-profielen toe. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Half-Life: Alyx. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Ghost Experience update, and the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blair Witch

Close to the Sun

Hell Let Loose

Journey To The Savage Planet

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 19

MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame

eFootball PES 2020

World War 3

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest

Phoenix Point

Tamarin

Will To Live Online

Yakuza Kiwami 2

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game VSync is OFF. [200593899]

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]