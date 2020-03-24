Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 445.75 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Half-Life: Alyx, Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint en MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries en voegt verder diverse sli-profielen toe. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for Half-Life: Alyx
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Half-Life: Alyx. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Ghost Experience update, and the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:
Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs:
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blair Witch
- Close to the Sun
- Hell Let Loose
- Journey To The Savage Planet
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 19
- MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- eFootball PES 2020
- World War 3
Windows 7 Open Issues
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Phoenix Point
- Tamarin
- Will To Live Online
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game VSync is OFF. [200593899]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)
- [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
- [SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI, G-SYNC, and V-Sync enabled, increased flickering occurs in the game. [2858046] To work around, disable V-Sync.
- [Strange Brigade (DirectX 12)]: Green color corruption appears in the game when the output color format is set to YCbCr 420 or 12bpc. [200588227] To work around, use a different color space such as 422 or 444.
- [Resident Evil 3 Remake]: The bundled GeForce Experience doesn't support freestyle for the game. [2897138]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]