Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 445.75 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 445.75 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Half-Life: Alyx, Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint en MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries en voegt verder diverse sli-profielen toe. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Half-Life: Alyx

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Half-Life: Alyx. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Ghost Experience update, and the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:
  • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Blair Witch
  • Close to the Sun
  • Hell Let Loose
  • Journey To The Savage Planet
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3
  • MotoGP 19
  • MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame
  • eFootball PES 2020
  • World War 3
Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs:
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Phoenix Point
  • Tamarin
  • Will To Live Online
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game VSync is OFF. [200593899]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)
  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI, G-SYNC, and V-Sync enabled, increased flickering occurs in the game. [2858046] To work around, disable V-Sync.
  • [Strange Brigade (DirectX 12)]: Green color corruption appears in the game when the output color format is set to YCbCr 420 or 12bpc. [200588227] To work around, use a different color space such as 422 or 444.
  • [Resident Evil 3 Remake]: The bundled GeForce Experience doesn't support freestyle for the game. [2897138]
  • [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
  • [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]

Versienummer 445.75 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 533,05MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2020 19:14
12 • submitter: back_space

24-03-2020 • 19:14

12 Linkedin

Submitter: back_space

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112010+14+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Ackermans1973
24 maart 2020 19:18
Ik denk een typo? WHQL zijn er 442.74 en 445.75
Reageer
0pindonoot2
24 maart 2020 20:14
Iemand een idee waarom ik op 450.12 zit?
Reageer
+2MikeRoG
@pindonoot224 maart 2020 20:29
Dat is driver voor de mensen die Windows Insiders zijn.
Reageer
+1MikeRoG
24 maart 2020 20:22
De beschrijvingen komen overeen met 445.75, inderdaad.

Wat niet in de release notes staat vermeld maar wel erg belangrijk is voor de mensen die gebruikmaken van Image Sharpering, dat is kapot voor een aantal DX11 games. NVIDIA test momenteel intern een mogelijke fix, verwacht binnenkort een hotfix-driver hiervoor.
Kapot in de zin van; game crash to desktop or black screen.

Wat ook verder niet in de release notes documentatie vermeld staat is;

[DX12] Rise of the Tomb Raider may crash to desktop when running the benchmark [200591282]

En deze issues is nog niet intern bevestigd;
[Doom Eternal]: Game may display random flicker [2904116] < schijnt op te treden met V-Sync ingeschakeld in hectische gevechten.
[Monster Hunter World]: Artifacts may appear on screen [2903858]

Ikzelf heb geen last van flikkeringen in Doom Eternal, ik heb wel V-Sync standaard uit staan en ik cap de fps op 141 (144Hz scherm).

Voor actuele issues wat ze binnen krijgen wordt vermeld op het nvidia forum, dat is mijn bron.
Reageer
0Rigs
24 maart 2020 19:30
Bedankt Tweakers, update net gedaan _/-\o_
Reageer
0CornelisJ
24 maart 2020 19:31
Nee, geen typo. Versie 442.74 werd uitgebracht op 19 maart en wordt op 23 maart al weer opgevolgd door versie 442.75...
Reageer
0flashback1989
@CornelisJ24 maart 2020 20:04
de nieuwe WHQL is 445.75 niet 442 ;) . voor de mensen hier mocht je typo's zien. meld het even in geachte redactie

[Reactie gewijzigd door flashback1989 op 24 maart 2020 20:08]

Reageer
+1RBN026
24 maart 2020 20:49
ik blijf maar updaten 3x in anderhalve week tijd.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True