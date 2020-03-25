Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 3.13.4

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 3.13.4 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

In this new release we are aiming to solve a couple of small regressions that were recently introduced, as well as making a few minor improvements. We’re also making Matomo faster and more secure.

In terms of bugs, a few issues were fixed around the recent SameSite cookie browser changes, including a regression where “Remember me” was not working anymore. Some minor PHP 7.4 compatibility issues were fixed.

If you are not yet running PHP 7.2, admin users will see a notification in the User Interface reminding them to upgrade the PHP version. Matomo 4 will require PHP 7.2.

Matomo is now a bit faster: some SQL queries were optimised, and other performance issues fixed for example around invalidating archives less aggressively.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

49 tickets have been closed by more than 12 contributors!

Versienummer 3.13.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://builds.matomo.org/matomo-latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 18,48MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Matomo

