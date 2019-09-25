Apple heeft kort na het verschijnen van versie 13 van iOS alweer de eerste update uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iOS kan alleen op iPhones vanaf de 6s-modellen en de SE of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.1 bevat enkele features die net niet op tijd af waren voor de 13.0 release en daarnaast een lange lijst met bugfixes.

AirDrop Ability to select who you want to AirDrop to by pointing from one iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max to another using the new U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness Shortcuts Suggested automations in the Gallery personalized to your daily routine

Personal and home automations for automatically running shortcuts based on triggers

Home app support for shortcuts as advanced actions in the Automation tab Maps Share ETA to send your estimated time of arrival while your route is in progress Battery Health Optimized battery charging to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged

Performance management feature for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down, including the option to disable this feature if an unexpected shutdown occurs

Notifications for when Battery Health is unable to verify if a new, genuine Apple battery is in iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and later This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: Adds a link to the Me tab in Find My to allow a guest to sign in and locate a missing device

Includes notifications for when the display on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple display in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Addresses issues in Mail that could cause incorrect download counts, missing senders and subjects, difficulty selecting or flagging threads, duplicate notifications or overlapping fields

Fixes an issue in Mail that may prevent background downloading of email messages

Addresses an issue that could prevent Memoji from correctly tracking facial expressions in Messages

Fixes an issue where photos might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue in Reminders that prevented some users from sharing iCloud lists

Resolves an issue in Notes where Exchange notes may not show up in search results

Addresses an issue in Calendar where birthday events could appear multiple times

Addresses an issue that could prevent third-party sign in screens from appearing in the Files app

Fixes an issue that could cause Camera orientation to appear rotated when swiping to it from the Lock screen

Addresses an issue that could cause the display to sleep while interacting with the Lock screen

Resolves issues where app icons could appear as blank or as a different app on the Home screen

Resolves an issue that could prevent supported wallpapers from switching appearances when changing between Light and Dark modes

Addresses stability issues when signing out of iCloud from Passwords & Accounts in Settings

Fixes an issue where signing in to update Apple ID settings could fail repeatedly

Fixes an issue that could prevent the device from vibrating when connecting to a charger

Addresses an issue that could cause people and groups in the Share Sheet to appear blurred

Fixes an issue that could prevent alternate words from displaying when tapping on a misspelled word

Resolves an issue where multilingual typing could stop working

Addresses an issue that could prevent switching back to the QuickType keyboard after using a third-party keyboard

Fixes an issue that could prevent the edit menu from appearing when selecting text

Fixes an issue where Siri may not read Messages in CarPlay

Addresses an issue that could prevent sending a message using third party messaging apps in CarPlay For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.