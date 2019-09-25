Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 13.1

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft kort na het verschijnen van versie 13 van iOS alweer de eerste update uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iOS kan alleen op iPhones vanaf de 6s-modellen en de SE of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.1 bevat enkele features die net niet op tijd af waren voor de 13.0 release en daarnaast een lange lijst met bugfixes.

AirDrop
  • Ability to select who you want to AirDrop to by pointing from one iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max to another using the new U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness
Shortcuts
  • Suggested automations in the Gallery personalized to your daily routine
  • Personal and home automations for automatically running shortcuts based on triggers
  • Home app support for shortcuts as advanced actions in the Automation tab
Maps
  • Share ETA to send your estimated time of arrival while your route is in progress
Battery Health
  • Optimized battery charging to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged
  • Performance management feature for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down, including the option to disable this feature if an unexpected shutdown occurs
  • Notifications for when Battery Health is unable to verify if a new, genuine Apple battery is in iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and later
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:
  • Adds a link to the Me tab in Find My to allow a guest to sign in and locate a missing device
  • Includes notifications for when the display on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple display in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Addresses issues in Mail that could cause incorrect download counts, missing senders and subjects, difficulty selecting or flagging threads, duplicate notifications or overlapping fields
  • Fixes an issue in Mail that may prevent background downloading of email messages
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent Memoji from correctly tracking facial expressions in Messages
  • Fixes an issue where photos might not display in the Messages details view
  • Fixes an issue in Reminders that prevented some users from sharing iCloud lists
  • Resolves an issue in Notes where Exchange notes may not show up in search results
  • Addresses an issue in Calendar where birthday events could appear multiple times
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent third-party sign in screens from appearing in the Files app
  • Fixes an issue that could cause Camera orientation to appear rotated when swiping to it from the Lock screen
  • Addresses an issue that could cause the display to sleep while interacting with the Lock screen
  • Resolves issues where app icons could appear as blank or as a different app on the Home screen
  • Resolves an issue that could prevent supported wallpapers from switching appearances when changing between Light and Dark modes
  • Addresses stability issues when signing out of iCloud from Passwords & Accounts in Settings
  • Fixes an issue where signing in to update Apple ID settings could fail repeatedly
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent the device from vibrating when connecting to a charger
  • Addresses an issue that could cause people and groups in the Share Sheet to appear blurred
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent alternate words from displaying when tapping on a misspelled word
  • Resolves an issue where multilingual typing could stop working
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent switching back to the QuickType keyboard after using a third-party keyboard
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent the edit menu from appearing when selecting text
  • Fixes an issue where Siri may not read Messages in CarPlay
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent sending a message using third party messaging apps in CarPlay
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 13.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

25-09-2019 • 06:13

25-09-2019 • 06:13

6 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Apple

Smartphones Apple iPhone Apple smartphone

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+10+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
0JV1985
25 september 2019 06:35
Op mijn iPhone 7 nog geen update beschikbaar.
Reageer
0monster944
@JV198525 september 2019 06:40
Op mijn Iphone 7 net geïnstalleerd :) Misschien met jou provider te maken?
Reageer
0GioGat
@monster94425 september 2019 06:58
Providers bepalen niet wanneer een update landt.
Reageer
0lapino
25 september 2019 06:38
net op ipad geïnstalleerd... icoontjes lijken allemaal wat kleiner, tekst in safari ook. verder mooie update.
Reageer
0DigitalExcorcist

@lapino25 september 2019 06:51
Plus de widgets op de iPad natuurlijk. En ja er passen nu 6 rijen naast elkaar in plaats van 5...
Reageer
0Luxurydiver
25 september 2019 06:45
Ben blij met de update. Wel flink wennen met alle nieuwe Ipad multitasking mogenlijkheden en nieuwe swipes.
Komende tijd flink spelen en dan is het soon weer als vanouds.
Reageer


Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Android

