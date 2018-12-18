Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Suricata 4.1.1

Suricata logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1.1 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features:
  • #2637: af-packet: improve error output for BPF loading failure
  • #2671: Add Log level to suricata.log when using JSON type
  • Bundled Suricata-Update was updated to 1.0.1
Bugs fixed:
  • #2502: suricata.c ConfigGetCaptureValue – PCAP/AFP fallthrough to strip_trailing_plus
  • #2528: krb parser not always parsing tgs responses
  • #2633: Improve errors handling in AF_PACKET
  • #2653: llc detection failure in configure.ac
  • #2677: coverity: ja3 potential memory leak
  • #2679: build with profiling enabled on generates compile warnings
  • #2704: DNSv1 for Rust enabled builds.
  • #2705: configure: Test for PyYAML and disable suricata-update if not installed.
  • #2716: Stats interval are 1 second too early each tick
  • #2717: nfs related panic in 4.1
  • #2719: Failed Assertion, Suricata Abort – util-mpm-hs.c line 163 (4.1.x)
  • #2723: dns v2 json output should always set top-level rrtype in responses
  • #2730: rust/dns/lua – The Lua calls for DNS values when using Rust don’t behave the same as the C implementation.
  • #2731: multiple instances of transaction loggers are broken
  • #2734: unix runmode deadlock when using too many threads

Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.

Versienummer 4.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Suricata
Download https://suricata-ids.org/download/
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Suricata

Suricata

