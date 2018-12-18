Apple heeft versie 12.1.2 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat met name op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun hun apparaat. Versie 12.1.2 brengt verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Features and improvements include: Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR

Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call

Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls

The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation

Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch

Stability improvements for dictation and VoiceOver Bug fixes include: Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable

Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers

Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards

Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud

Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically This release also adds features and fixes bugs for HomePod including: Support in Mainland China and Hong Kong

HomePod LEDs illuminate during Group FaceTime calls