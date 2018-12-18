Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 12.1.2

Apple iOS 12 logo (80 pix) Apple heeft versie 12.1.2 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat met name op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun hun apparaat. Versie 12.1.2 brengt verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Features and improvements include:
  • Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR
  • Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
  • One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call
  • Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls
  • The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation
  • Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch
  • Stability improvements for dictation and VoiceOver
Bug fixes include:
  • Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable
  • Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers
  • Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud
  • Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically
This release also adds features and fixes bugs for HomePod including:
  • Support in Mainland China and Hong Kong
  • HomePod LEDs illuminate during Group FaceTime calls

Versienummer 12.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (9)

+2grimson
18 december 2018 08:15
Update is alleen voor de iPhone beschikbaar gesteld.

/edit .. excuses.. zou toch voor de iPad moeten uitkomen
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222
  • iOS 12.1.2 - iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 18 december 2018 10:36]

+1Master FX
@grimson18 december 2018 09:23
Kon hem op mijn iPad mini 3 inderdaad (nog) niet updaten. Komt deze update helemaal niet naar de iPad?
+1Res1ght
@Master FX18 december 2018 09:26
Aangezien er 2 verbeteringen alleen voor de iPad zijn lijkt het me wel!
+1Typhone
@grimson18 december 2018 09:23
Op de iPad zie/zag ik hem inderdaad niet zojuist.
0Carlos0_0
@grimson18 december 2018 09:31
Niet waar net ook op de Ipad 2018 de update gezet.
Reageer
@Carlos0_018 december 2018 09:42
Nou dan wachten we het nog even geduldig af. Ervaring met iOS is (trouwens laatste tijd ook met Windows 10), dat het niet altijd zonder risico is om de eerste te willen zijn met een update.
Reageer
@Master FX18 december 2018 09:50
Ik update ios altijd meteen tot nu toe pas 1 keer probleem gehad, en dat was nog met de iphone 6 nieuw was(Hadden meerdere problemen met de update).

Nog nooit een probleem verder gehad met ios updates, grote updates als 11/12 doe ik altijd schoon wipe ik mijn telefoon via itunes.

Trouwens ipad mini 4 leek ook nog geen update te hebben gehad hoor ik net, misschien krijgt de mini hem niet of later.
+1loekf2
18 december 2018 13:32
Dacht dat er ook fixes voor 2nd SIM aka e-SIM in zat. Waren klachten over bv iMessage.

Hallo NL providers, doe eens e-SIM ? Hebben we eindelijk ook eens iets aan de Apple Watch met 4G hier.

Trouwens, ben er pas kort achter dat KPN hier in NL aan WIFI calling doet. Vind hem alleen opvallend vaak naar WIFI calling grijpen binnenshuis, ook op het werk. Toch vers bij KPN, maar werkt al een week:

https://www.kpn.com/belee...llen-via-wifi-van-kpn.htm

(persbericht van 18 december)

[Reactie gewijzigd door loekf2 op 18 december 2018 13:35]

0glenn456
@loekf218 december 2018 14:19
iOS schakelt eigenlijk altijd over naar voWiFi indien het mogelijk is. Er wordt nog niet gecontroleerd of het 4g signaal te zwak is. Vandaar dat dit gedrag wel klopt
