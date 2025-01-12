Apple heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 18.2.1 van iOS uitgebracht. In iOS 18, dat geschikt is voor alle modellen waarop ook iOS 17 draait, is het onder meer mogelijk het beginscherm aan te passen, is er ondersteuning voor Rich Communication Services, heeft het bedieningspaneel een opfrisbeurt gekregen en is de fotoapp vernieuwd. Verder is er een wachtwoordmanager en kunnen apps worden verborgen of worden afgeschermd. In deze update treffen we enkele niet nader gespecificeerde bugfixes en zijn de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A malicious app may be able to access private information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-54526: Mickey Jin (@patch1t), Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e)

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-54527: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Muting a call while ringing may not result in mute being enabled

Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2024-54503: Micheal Chukwu and an anonymous researcher

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2024-54513: an anonymous researcher

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font may result in the disclosure of process memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-54486: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-54500: Junsung Lee working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to create a read-only memory mapping that can be written to

Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation.

CVE-2024-54494: sohybbyk

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to leak sensitive kernel state

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.

CVE-2024-54510: Joseph Ravichandran (@0xjprx) of MIT CSAIL

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-44245: an anonymous researcher

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.

CVE-2024-45490

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-54514: an anonymous researcher

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to gain elevated privileges

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-44225: 风沐云烟(@binary_fmyy)

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to alter network traffic

Description: This issue was addressed by using HTTPS when sending information over the network.

CVE-2024-54492: Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. (@mysk_co)

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: On a device with Private Relay enabled, adding a website to the Safari Reading List may reveal the originating IP address to the website

Description: The issue was addressed with improved routing of Safari-originated requests.

CVE-2024-44246: Jacob Braun

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a denial of service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-54501: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access to an iOS device may be able to view notification content from the lock screen

Description: The issue was addressed by adding additional logic.

CVE-2024-54485: Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 278497

CVE-2024-54479: Seunghyun Lee

WebKit Bugzilla: 281912

CVE-2024-54502: Brendon Tiszka of Google Project Zero

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 282180

CVE-2024-54508: linjy of HKUS3Lab and chluo of WHUSecLab, Xiangwei Zhang of Tencent Security YUNDING LAB

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 282661

CVE-2024-54505: Gary Kwong

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 277967

CVE-2024-54534: Tashita Software Security