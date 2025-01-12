Firmware-update: Apple iOS 18.2.1

Apple iOS 18 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 18.2.1 van iOS uitgebracht. In iOS 18, dat geschikt is voor alle modellen waarop ook iOS 17 draait, is het onder meer mogelijk het beginscherm aan te passen, is er ondersteuning voor Rich Communication Services, heeft het bedieningspaneel een opfrisbeurt gekregen en is de fotoapp vernieuwd. Verder is er een wachtwoordmanager en kunnen apps worden verborgen of worden afgeschermd. In deze update treffen we enkele niet nader gespecificeerde bugfixes en zijn de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

AppleMobileFileIntegrity

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious app may be able to access private information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-54526: Mickey Jin (@patch1t), Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e)

AppleMobileFileIntegrity

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-54527: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Audio

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Muting a call while ringing may not result in mute being enabled
Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2024-54503: Micheal Chukwu and an anonymous researcher

Crash Reporter

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2024-54513: an anonymous researcher

FontParser

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font may result in the disclosure of process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-54486: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

ImageIO

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-54500: Junsung Lee working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to create a read-only memory mapping that can be written to
Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation.
CVE-2024-54494: sohybbyk

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to leak sensitive kernel state
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.
CVE-2024-54510: Joseph Ravichandran (@0xjprx) of MIT CSAIL

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-44245: an anonymous researcher

libexpat

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2024-45490

libxpc

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-54514: an anonymous researcher

libxpc

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to gain elevated privileges
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-44225: 风沐云烟(@binary_fmyy)

Passwords

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to alter network traffic
Description: This issue was addressed by using HTTPS when sending information over the network.
CVE-2024-54492: Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. (@mysk_co)

Safari

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: On a device with Private Relay enabled, adding a website to the Safari Reading List may reveal the originating IP address to the website
Description: The issue was addressed with improved routing of Safari-originated requests.
CVE-2024-44246: Jacob Braun

SceneKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a denial of service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-54501: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative

VoiceOver

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access to an iOS device may be able to view notification content from the lock screen
Description: The issue was addressed by adding additional logic.
CVE-2024-54485: Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 278497
CVE-2024-54479: Seunghyun Lee
WebKit Bugzilla: 281912
CVE-2024-54502: Brendon Tiszka of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 282180
CVE-2024-54508: linjy of HKUS3Lab and chluo of WHUSecLab, Xiangwei Zhang of Tencent Security YUNDING LAB

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 282661
CVE-2024-54505: Gary Kwong

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 277967
CVE-2024-54534: Tashita Software Security

Apple iOS 18.0

Versienummer 18.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-01-2025 14:00
22 • submitter: NiTeurmy

12-01-2025 • 14:00

22

Submitter: NiTeurmy

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

28-07 Apple iOS 26.6 35
30-06 Apple iOS 26.5.2 17
12-05 Apple iOS 26.5 72
10-04 Apple iOS 26.4.1 14
25-03 Apple iOS 26.4 40
06-03 Apple iOS 26.3.1 21
12-02 Apple iOS 26.3 52
27-01 Apple iOS 26.2.1 46
13-12 Apple iOS 26.2 38
11-'25 Apple iOS 26.1 75
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Reacties (22)

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Erulezz 12 januari 2025 14:37
In iOS 18.2.1 zaten geen security fixes, zie;

https://support.apple.com/en-us/100100

Denk dat dit nog van 18.2 is gekopieerd?
Yordi- @Erulezz12 januari 2025 14:41
Dat er geen gepubliceerde CVE's zijn gekoppeld betekent niet dat er geen securityfixes zijn geïmplementeerd.
Blokker_1999
@Yordi-12 januari 2025 14:56
Indien er beveilingslekken zijn gedicht meld Apple dit in de release notes. In dit geval lijkt het puur om niet beveiligingsgerelateerde bugs te gaan die men heeft opgelost.

De tekst is gewoon de standaardtekst die Tweakers bij alle iOS18 releases lijkt te gebruiken.
evert.bruinsma 12 januari 2025 16:12
Ik merk dat in 18.2.1 het opladen in de Iphone 16 Pro weer te beperken is tot de ingestelde waarde.
Ik had bij mij het maximale opladen beperkt tot 90%.
Bij 18.2 ging hij daar gewoon overheen tot 100%. Met de update 18.2.1 stopt deze weer op de ingestelde waarde.
sukkel 24 12 januari 2025 16:29
het lijkt erop dat batterij duur steeds groter wordt bij mijn iphone 13 mini, al bij 18.2 was dat merkbaar, er wordt ook aangegeven dat de update op de achtergrond nog verder wordt voltooid-nog steeds na 48 uur sinds update, net zoals bij 18.2 - met veel achtergrond activiteit bij verschillende apps
bij mij was batterij conditie na 2,5 jaar 87% nu 86 % MAAR 4-4,5 uur was batterijtijd nu 6+ uur en momenteel 85% batterij en 1 uur 29 app gebruik + 1 uur scherm uit achtergrond activiteit
verse batterij kan altijd nog
hgwj1983 12 januari 2025 18:02
Ik had de hoop dat de mail app het weer normaal zou doen maar helaas. Nog steeds onbetrouwbaar
janssenr @hgwj198313 januari 2025 10:40
Je doelt op het fenomeen dat je een geopende mail verwijdert en vervolgens dezelfde mail terug verschijnt maar je er verder niet meer doorheen kunt scrollen?
Vergeten @hgwj198313 januari 2025 11:45
Onbetrouwbaarheid die ik ervaar is dat er wel nieuwe mail is, maar de app blijft hangen op 'downloading'. Op andere systemen en met andere apps werkt het wel goed.
EKlvin @hgwj198313 januari 2025 13:09
Zelfde probleem, hier, vaak blijft hij hangen op downloading of updating en verder gebeurd er niets.
Carlos0_0
12 januari 2025 14:24
Ziet eruit als een update die wel handig is om te installeren, mocht je hem, nog niet hebben geïnstalleerd :).
Help!!!! 12 januari 2025 19:27
Fijn dat het alsnog gemeld wordt. Deze release is toch al bijna een week geleden uitgekomen :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Help!!!! op 12 januari 2025 19:28]

Jaapvaak @Help!!!!12 januari 2025 20:17
Ze komen er bewust later mee om misbruik te voorkomen. Zodra je dit publiceert weet een hele groep waar de kwetsbaarheden zitten dus ze wachten tot het gros al heeft geupdate.
DigitalExorcist @zenith13 januari 2025 08:58
Geen enkel issue met Gmail via de ingebouwde mail app hier..
zenith @DigitalExorcist13 januari 2025 09:14
Dan heb je geluk, dit zijn de issues waar ik ook last van heb: https://www.reddit.com/r/...loads_new_mail/?rdt=37620
DigitalExorcist @zenith13 januari 2025 09:46
Het gaat om de default iOS mail app toch? Niet om de Gmail app op iOS?

De ingebouwde mail app werkt bij mij gewoon perfect.
zenith @DigitalExorcist13 januari 2025 09:51
De default mail app van apple inderdaad, de gmail app werkt goed hier iig 😀
DigitalExorcist @zenith13 januari 2025 10:08
Apart. Ik gebruik de standaard Mail app icm mijn Gmail account toch echt wel meerdere keren per dag en updaten naar nieuwe iOS releases ook eigenlijk altijd direct..
Redondo77 @zenith14 januari 2025 19:09
Gebruik je een firewall in combinatie met disablen van private relay op de iPhone?
PKHS @zenith12 januari 2025 17:15
Ik heb dit al een maand of 5 op een Windows 11Pro 24h2 PC van ruim een half jaar oud.
Zowel met Itunes als met Apple Devices
Foutcodes: 06B4.0000 (10) en 067E.0045 (75)

Op een reserve Acer laptop met Windows 11 Home 23H2 van +/- 2 jaar oud werkt het prima.
zenith @PKHS12 januari 2025 17:51
Precies, ik liep hier ook tegenaan met nog een paar andere error codes 😀. De truuk is om met itunes via usb-a een recovery te doen, dit na veel pogingen en variabelen 😀
Patrick22221 @zenith12 januari 2025 17:30
Niks aan de hand

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