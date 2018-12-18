Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0.4

NSIS logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.4 van Nullsoft Scriptable Install System uitgekomen. Met behulp van dit programma kan op eenvoudige wijze een professioneel uitziend installatiepakket worden gebouwd. Na het aanmaken van een script creëert het programma een compacte installer, waaraan bijvoorbeeld ook uninstall-opties kunnen worden meegegeven. Een uitgebreid overzicht van alle mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

3.04 Changelog

Major Changes
  • Added IsNativeMachineArchitecture helper macros to x64.nsh
  • Added experimental WinVer "Windows as a Service" detection macros
  • Added MakeNSISW window info "spy" tool
Minor Changes
  • Added MUI_TEXTCOLOR setting
  • nsDialogs::OnNotify can now return values back to Windows
  • Added LIBRARY_INSTALL_EQUAL_VERSION InstallLib option
  • Added NTMARTA to preload list to fix rare Windows 7 security issue (bug #1204)
  • AddBrandingImage now supports dialog units
  • Fixed !macroundef of last defined macro bug
  • Fixed MultiUser caption string bug (bug #1012)
  • !undef issues warnings instead of errors
  • MakeNSIS prints -CMDHELP to stdout (bug #1203)
  • Removed LibraryLocal utility
Translations

3.03 Changelog

Major Changes Minor Changes
  • Added System plug-in v2 syntax option
  • Added System plug-in B and H types
  • Added IntPtrCmp, IntPtrCmpU, and IntPtrOp
  • Added Int64Cmp, Int64CmpU and Int64Fmt (64-bit only)
  • Added IntOp and System::Int64Op >>> operator
  • Added more !define /math operators
  • Added WinVer.nsh IsDomainController (patch #286)
  • Plug-ins now set the ASLR, DEP, LAA, NOSEH and TS PE flags (bug #1188)
  • MakeNSIS exits with code 0 for various information commands (bug #1193)
  • Added error and warning states to !pragma warning
  • Removed unused NSD_LB_Clear macro parameter
Translations
Versienummer 3.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nullsoft
Download https://nsis.sourceforge.io/Download
Bestandsgrootte 1,44MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

18-12-2018 • 07:13

18-12-2018 • 07:13

Bron: Nullsoft

Nullsoft Scriptable Install System

