Versie 3.0.4 van Nullsoft Scriptable Install System uitgekomen. Met behulp van dit programma kan op eenvoudige wijze een professioneel uitziend installatiepakket worden gebouwd. Na het aanmaken van een script creëert het programma een compacte installer, waaraan bijvoorbeeld ook uninstall-opties kunnen worden meegegeven. Een uitgebreid overzicht van alle mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
3.04 ChangelogMajor Changes
Minor Changes
- Added IsNativeMachineArchitecture helper macros to x64.nsh
- Added experimental WinVer "Windows as a Service" detection macros
- Added MakeNSISW window info "spy" tool
Translations
- Added MUI_TEXTCOLOR setting
- nsDialogs::OnNotify can now return values back to Windows
- Added LIBRARY_INSTALL_EQUAL_VERSION InstallLib option
- Added NTMARTA to preload list to fix rare Windows 7 security issue (bug #1204)
- AddBrandingImage now supports dialog units
- Fixed !macroundef of last defined macro bug
- Fixed MultiUser caption string bug (bug #1012)
- !undef issues warnings instead of errors
- MakeNSIS prints -CMDHELP to stdout (bug #1203)
- Removed LibraryLocal utility
- Added Hindī (patch #289)
- Updated Belarusian, German (bug #1023), Mongolian and Spanish (bug #1205)
3.03 ChangelogMajor Changes
Minor Changes
- Building NSIS with Python 2.6 or older is no longer supported
- Added more NSD controls and macros (RFE #543)
- Added !gettlbversion
- Library TLB and VxD version support on POSIX (patch #284)
Translations
- Added System plug-in v2 syntax option
- Added System plug-in B and H types
- Added IntPtrCmp, IntPtrCmpU, and IntPtrOp
- Added Int64Cmp, Int64CmpU and Int64Fmt (64-bit only)
- Added IntOp and System::Int64Op >>> operator
- Added more !define /math operators
- Added WinVer.nsh IsDomainController (patch #286)
- Plug-ins now set the ASLR, DEP, LAA, NOSEH and TS PE flags (bug #1188)
- MakeNSIS exits with code 0 for various information commands (bug #1193)
- Added error and warning states to !pragma warning
- Removed unused NSD_LB_Clear macro parameter
- Added Tatar (patch #281)
- Fixed and updated Scottish Gaelic (patch #285, bug #1197)
- Updated Italian (bug #1194)