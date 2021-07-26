Versie 3.0.7 van Nullsoft Scriptable Install System is uitgekomen. Met behulp van dit programma kan op eenvoudige wijze een professioneel uitziend installatiepakket worden gebouwd. Na het aanmaken van een script creëert het programma een compacte installer, waaraan bijvoorbeeld ook uninstall-opties kunnen worden meegegeven. Een uitgebreid overzicht van alle mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
NSIS version 3.07
Unicode is now the default.Major Changes
Minor Changes
- Unicode now defaults to
true
Translations
- Added nsExec /MBCS switch
- Memento now supports overridable storage macros
- Fixed Unicode compiler crash (bug #1254, patch #300)
- Fixed !addplugindir relative path bug (bug #1264)
- Fixed StrClb Unicode bug (patch #302)
- Fixed ${GetTime} hour padding (bug #980)
- Updated Albanian (patch #303), Corsican and Japanese (maboroshin PR)
- Fixed clipped Chinese text (bug #1261)
NSIS version 3.06.1
20th anniversary! The first public release of NSIS was v1.0f on July 31st, 2000.Major Changes
- Fixed SetBrandingImage crash
NSIS version 3.06Major Changes
Minor Changes
-
DeleteRegKey /ifemptynow also checks for values, not just subkeys. Use
/ifnosubkeysfor the old behavior.
- Added GetKnownFolderPath
- Added UnpinShortcut macro (Integration.nsh)
Translations
- Added IfShellVarContextAll and IfRtlLanguage
- Added
!define /intfmt
- Added Date/Time nsDialogs controls and macros
- MultiUser: Fixed INSTALLMODE_FUNCTION and added INSTALLMODEPAGE_SHOWUSERNAME
Build System
- Updated German (SebStange PR) and Simplified Chinese (patch #297)
- Primitive SOURCE_DATE_EPOCH support (patch #294)
- Python 3 fixes (patch #296)
- GCC 10 memmove workaround (bug #1248)
NSIS version 3.05
ANSI targets are deprecated, consider moving to Unicode.Major Changes
Minor Changes
- Added PEAddResource and PERemoveResource
- Added LoadAndSetImage
- Allow quoted library path in System::Call (bug #546 and bug #1225)
- Improved nsExec Unicode and tab output parsing (bug #1232)
Translations
- Added experimental ManifestLongPathAware attribute
- %1 in !finalize command can be specified multiple times
- Fixed -O stderr stream issue (bug #1221)
- Fixed InstallLib .NSI space-in-path bug (bug #1222)
- StrFunc now supports a "using" idiom to help with forward-declaration of functions (bug #1229)
- Added SectionInstType
- Zero uninitialized data in icon group (bug #1230)
- Automatically doubles ampersands in the Name attribute
- Fixed nsDialogs CB/LB_Get/SetItemData macros (bug #1238)
- Updated Hindi (patch #291) and Portuguese (bug #1219)