Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0.7

NSIS logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.7 van Nullsoft Scriptable Install System is uitgekomen. Met behulp van dit programma kan op eenvoudige wijze een professioneel uitziend installatiepakket worden gebouwd. Na het aanmaken van een script creëert het programma een compacte installer, waaraan bijvoorbeeld ook uninstall-opties kunnen worden meegegeven. Een uitgebreid overzicht van alle mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

NSIS version 3.07

Unicode is now the default.

Major Changes Minor Changes
  • Added nsExec /MBCS switch
  • Memento now supports overridable storage macros
  • Fixed Unicode compiler crash (bug #1254, patch #300)
  • Fixed !addplugindir relative path bug (bug #1264)
  • Fixed StrClb Unicode bug (patch #302)
  • Fixed ${GetTime} hour padding (bug #980)
Translations
  • Updated Albanian (patch #303), Corsican and Japanese (maboroshin PR)
  • Fixed clipped Chinese text (bug #1261)

NSIS version 3.06.1

20th anniversary! The first public release of NSIS was v1.0f on July 31st, 2000.

Major Changes

NSIS version 3.06

Major Changes
  • DeleteRegKey /ifempty now also checks for values, not just subkeys. Use /ifnosubkeys for the old behavior.
  • Added GetKnownFolderPath
  • Added UnpinShortcut macro (Integration.nsh)
Minor Changes Translations
  • Updated German (SebStange PR) and Simplified Chinese (patch #297)
Build System

NSIS version 3.05

ANSI targets are deprecated, consider moving to Unicode.

Major Changes Minor Changes Translations
Versienummer 3.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Nullsoft
Download https://nsis.sourceforge.io/Download
Bestandsgrootte 1,47MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-07-2021 09:0314

26-07-2021 • 09:03

14 Linkedin

Bron: Nullsoft

Update-historie

28-09 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0.8 2
07-'21 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0.7 14
12-'18 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0.4 0
07-'17 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0.2 5
07-'16 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 3.0 9
12-'09 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 2.46 5
06-'09 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 2.45 6
02-'09 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 2.44 1
02-'09 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 2.43 1
12-'08 Nullsoft Scriptable Install System 2.42 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nullsoft Scriptable Install System

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+110+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0brian8544
26 juli 2021 09:26
Goede tool? Iemand ervaring?
+1Mike2k
@brian854426 juli 2021 09:35
Ik heb er geen ervaring mee maar het programma bestaat al lang.

De eerste vermelding op tweakers: downloads: NSIS 2 beta 0
Ik zeg een beetje naief: een programma wat al zolang bestaat moet wel iets goed doen....toch ?
+1The Third Man
@Mike2k26 juli 2021 10:02
Dat is ook geen verrassing omdat Nullsoft het bedrijf achter Winamp is, en de installer ontwikkelde om niet van een third-party installer afhankelijk te zijn.

Ik zou een beetje uitkijken met argument from age, het kan natuurlijk ook dat een tool niet meer de feature set van een modern OS goed ondersteunt en daardoor niet heel handig meer is vandaag de dag. Een ander aspect is dat het geen MSI kan bouwen wat al voor veel sysadmins een afkeurpunt zal zijn. Ik zou alleen al daarom eerder naar iets als WiX kijken.
+1MSalters
@The Third Man26 juli 2021 11:48
Actieve gebruiker hier. Het is inderdaad enigzins problematisch. Hét feature van deze NSIS versie is de overstap van MBCS naar Unicode als default. In Windows is dat al de default sinds de overstap van Windos 95 naar 2000. Met andere woorden: ook al is NSIS 20 jaar oud, hun MBCS default was al verouderd op dag 1.

Je krijgt ook een idee hoe up-to-date ze zijn als je naar de manual kijkt. Wat highlights:
Appendix C: Useful Scripts
  • C.1 Get Internet Explorer version
  • C.3 Is Macromedia Flash Player installed?
  • C.4 Connect to the Internet using dialup (requires Internet Explorer 3)/li]
+1Psyveira
@brian854426 juli 2021 10:52
Ik heb zowel NSIS als Inno Setup geprobeerd. En ik vond NSIS een stuk complexer.
Ik ben ontwikkelaar van beroep, maar vind de syntax van Inno Setup een stuk prettiger. Daarnaast is ook Inno Setup geen onbekende in de installer wereld. En het wordt al jaren lang actief ontwikkeld en voorzien van nieuwe features en fixes.

Dus heb je geen klik met NSIS, probeer dan zeker Inno Setup eens.
+1Power2All
@Psyveira26 juli 2021 13:43
Heb ook NSIS opzij gezet voor Inno Setup, veel gebruik vriendelijker.
Raadt ik ook ten zeerste aan :)
+1Johnwulp
@brian854426 juli 2021 09:33
We gebruiken dit vaak en werkt prima! Voor de geavanceerdere opties moet je helaas vaak terugvallen op plug-ins die veelal gedateerd zijn en vaak slecht gedocumenteerd zijn. Met wat tijd en wat proberen kom je een heel eind!
+1Kewne
@brian854426 juli 2021 21:43
Zelf voor het een en ander gebruikt. Hun eigen features list noemt het het beste op:
A lovely coding experience with elements of PHP and assembly (includes user variables, a stack, real flow control, etc.)
Niet echt mijn favoriete combinatie... als je wat files wil unpacken in een map die de gebruiker kan kiezen is het helemaal goed en hoef je de scripting eigenlijk amper aan te raken, maar als je er echt iets mee wil doen is het een drama.
+1OrbNL
@brian854426 juli 2021 22:01
Ooit gebruikt in het Winamp 2.zoveel tijdperk :Y)
Toen gebruikt voor een, jawel, custom Winamp install mét alle plugins en skins naar eigen behoefte.
Niet helemaal een volledige install (geen file association etc) maar werkte verder prima.
+1Dark Angel 58
26 juli 2021 09:34
Nullsoft... waar heb ik die naam van gehoord?
Die naam roept me met een herinnering... Nullsoft Winamp.
+1Cybertinus994
@Dark Angel 5826 juli 2021 09:37
Deze installer is ontwikkeld om de installer van Winamp mee te maken ja. Later hebben ze die tool dus vrijgegeven
0Tuttel
@Dark Angel 5826 juli 2021 13:22
Winamp, wat een pareltje was dat ook :D
0powerboat
@Dark Angel 5826 juli 2021 16:47
... Whips he lamas ass :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True