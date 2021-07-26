Versie 3.0.7 van Nullsoft Scriptable Install System is uitgekomen. Met behulp van dit programma kan op eenvoudige wijze een professioneel uitziend installatiepakket worden gebouwd. Na het aanmaken van een script creëert het programma een compacte installer, waaraan bijvoorbeeld ook uninstall-opties kunnen worden meegegeven. Een uitgebreid overzicht van alle mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

NSIS version 3.07

Unicode is now the default.

Unicode now defaults to true

Updated Albanian (patch #303), Corsican and Japanese (maboroshin PR)

Fixed clipped Chinese text (bug #1261)

NSIS version 3.06.1

20th anniversary! The first public release of NSIS was v1.0f on July 31st, 2000.

Fixed SetBrandingImage crash

NSIS version 3.06

DeleteRegKey /ifempty now also checks for values, not just subkeys. Use /ifnosubkeys for the old behavior.

now also checks for values, not just subkeys. Use for the old behavior. Added GetKnownFolderPath

Added UnpinShortcut macro (Integration.nsh)

Added IfShellVarContextAll and IfRtlLanguage

Added !define /intfmt

Added Date/Time nsDialogs controls and macros

MultiUser: Fixed INSTALLMODE_FUNCTION and added INSTALLMODEPAGE_SHOWUSERNAME

Updated German (SebStange PR) and Simplified Chinese (patch #297)

NSIS version 3.05

ANSI targets are deprecated, consider moving to Unicode.