Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.14

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General
  • Fixed an issue where the WinMerge process might not terminate even though the WinMerge window was closed.
File compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an infinite loop when "find what" in the substitution filters is empty.
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where a file is deselected when returning to the folder compare window after opening the file compare window by double-clicking the file in the folder compare window. (PR #857)
  • Right click context menu - Compare files or folders in a new tab (#232, #277)
Binary compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where window titles may not be updated
Image compare
  • Winmerge shows (differences) rotated image (winmerge/winimerge #20)
  • Added following menu items to the context menu
    • Rotate Right 90deg
    • Rotate Left 90deg
    • Flip Vertically
    • Flip Horizontally
Options dialog
  • Add preference option to clear "Don't ask this question again" CompareLargeFiles choice (#772, PR #859)
Select Files or Folders dialog
  • BugFix: Fix the Select Files or Folders dialog. (PR #882, #892)
Plugins
  • BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: "This picture only contains a bitmap" was displayed when comparing Excel files that contain shapes.
  • BugFix: CString rangestr = (argc > 0) ? argv[0] : GetColumnRangeString(); (#853)
  • Improve plugin system (editor script) (PR #871)
  • New unpacker plugins:
    • PrettifyHTML
    • PrettifyYAML
    • ValidateHTML
    • QueryYAML
    • SelectColumns
    • SelectLines
    • ReverseColumns
    • ReverseLines
    • Replace
  • New editor script plugins:
    • PrettifyHTML
    • PrettifyYAML
    • SelectColumns
    • SelectLines
    • ReverseColumns
    • ReverseLines
    • Replace
  • Updated Apache Tika to version 2.0.0
  • Updated yq to version 4.11.1
Command line
  • Added /l command line option (osdn.net #41528)
  • Added /t, /table-delimiter, /new, /fileext and /inifile command line option
Installer
  • Installer integrates with TortoiseGit and TortoiseSVN despite being told not to (#878)
Translation updates: Internals
  • BugFix: WinMerge doesn't build under Visual Studio 16.10.2 (#841)
  • BugFix: x64: LINK : warning LNK4010: invalid subsystem version number 5.01; default subsystem version assumed (#855)
  • BugFix: Project: heksedit cl : command line warning D9002: ignoring unknown option '/arch:SSE' (#861)
  • BugFix:ALL.vs2019.sln cl : command line warning D9035: option 'Gm' has been deprecated and will be removed in a future release (#862)
  • Resolves: Add continuous code security and quality analysis (PR #844, #843)
  • Improvement: Add check and error mesage in DownloadDeps.cmd that path to 7-zip exists (#864)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/2.16.14
Bestandsgrootte 7,37MB
Licentietype GPL

+11870henk
25 juli 2021 23:05
Link werkt inderdaad niet. Verwacht ik eigenlijk ook niet op github.
Wel een zeer nuttig tooltje wat ik af en toe gebruik.
Op de site staat de download en dat is versie 2.16.4 van 2019-08-02

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1870henk op 25 juli 2021 23:07]

+1P_Tingen
26 juli 2021 20:58
Heerlijke no-nonsense tool. Ik gebruik hem al jaren dagelijks tot grote tevredenheid. Prima portable te gebruiken en gemakkelijk vanuit Total Commander aan te roepen als vergelijkingstool
0IrBaboon79
25 juli 2021 23:07
Na 7 jaar weer aktief onderhoud? Nieuwe ontwikkelaars?
+1deathgrunt
@IrBaboon7925 juli 2021 23:14
Er zijn alleen in 2021 al acht commits gedaan, dus het wordt gewoon actief onderhouden.
+1e.dewaal
@deathgrunt25 juli 2021 23:32
Niet alleen commits, ook gewoon nieuwe releases hoor.

Ook op de pagina Code frequency kan je gewoon zien dat het project tussendoor gewoon is onderhouden.

Dat de Update-historie van Tweakers nou een aantal releases mist, zegt meer over Tweakers die niet laat weten dat er updates zijn, dan over het actief onderhouden van een app.
+1deathgrunt
@e.dewaal25 juli 2021 23:55
Ik haalde inderdaad de terminologie van commits / releases door elkaar.

Een release bestaat (meestal) uit meerdere commits.

En ook op de andere graph is goed te zien dat het bijna maandelijks van updates wordt voorzien;

https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/graphs/commit-activity/
+1Jogai
@IrBaboon7926 juli 2021 07:57
Sinds 3 jaar alweer, het echte gat zat voor 2018.

