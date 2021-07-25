Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General Fixed an issue where the WinMerge process might not terminate even though the WinMerge window was closed. File compare BugFix: Fixed an infinite loop when "find what" in the substitution filters is empty. Folder compare BugFix: Fix an issue where a file is deselected when returning to the folder compare window after opening the file compare window by double-clicking the file in the folder compare window. (PR #857)

Right click context menu - Compare files or folders in a new tab (#232, #277) Binary compare BugFix: Fixed an issue where window titles may not be updated Image compare Winmerge shows (differences) rotated image (winmerge/winimerge #20)

Added following menu items to the context menu Rotate Right 90deg Rotate Left 90deg Flip Vertically Flip Horizontally

Options dialog Add preference option to clear "Don't ask this question again" CompareLargeFiles choice (#772, PR #859) Select Files or Folders dialog BugFix: Fix the Select Files or Folders dialog. (PR #882, #892) Plugins BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: "This picture only contains a bitmap" was displayed when comparing Excel files that contain shapes.

BugFix: CString rangestr = (argc > 0) ? argv[0] : GetColumnRangeString(); (#853)

Improve plugin system (editor script) (PR #871)

New unpacker plugins: PrettifyHTML PrettifyYAML ValidateHTML QueryYAML SelectColumns SelectLines ReverseColumns ReverseLines Replace

New editor script plugins: PrettifyHTML PrettifyYAML SelectColumns SelectLines ReverseColumns ReverseLines Replace

Updated Apache Tika to version 2.0.0

Updated yq to version 4.11.1 Command line Added /l command line option (osdn.net #41528)

Added /t, /table-delimiter, /new, /fileext and /inifile command line option Installer Installer integrates with TortoiseGit and TortoiseSVN despite being told not to (#878) Translation updates: Bulgarian (PR #850)

Dutch (PR #842, #893)

Galician (PR #869)

German (PR #860, #870, #883, #890)

Hungarian (PR #845, #856, #897)

Japanese

Lithuanian (PR #840, #849, #866, #875, #879, #894)

Portuguese (PR #846, #872, #898)

Slovenian (#858)

Russian (PR #847)

Turkish (PR #848) Internals BugFix: WinMerge doesn't build under Visual Studio 16.10.2 (#841)

BugFix: x64: LINK : warning LNK4010: invalid subsystem version number 5.01; default subsystem version assumed (#855)

BugFix: Project: heksedit cl : command line warning D9002: ignoring unknown option '/arch:SSE' (#861)

BugFix:ALL.vs2019.sln cl : command line warning D9035: option 'Gm' has been deprecated and will be removed in a future release (#862)

Resolves: Add continuous code security and quality analysis (PR #844, #843)

Improvement: Add check and error mesage in DownloadDeps.cmd that path to 7-zip exists (#864)