Versie 6.01 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Daarnaast zijn ook versies 4.1.10 en 5.0.5 verschenen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

We are pleased to announce the releases of Suricata 6.0.1, 5.0.5 and 4.1.10. These releases are bug fix releases, fixing numerous important issues. The 6.0.1 release also improves the experimental HTTP/2 support. This will be the last release in the 4.1 series. If you are still on this branch, please upgrade to the 5 or 6 branch as soon as possible to make sure you can stay current on fixes and improvements.