Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New:
Bug Fixes
- System Image files can now be mounted in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview release. We've worked around the Windows Container Isolation File System (wcifs) bug that caused a GSoD with earlier releases of Reflect.
- Macrium Changed Block Tracker (MRCBT)
The following issues have been resolved...
- The number of error events that CBT writes to the System event log has been significantly reduced.
- On some systems, CBT could cause a BSoD if a third-party device driver split a request to read or write from a volume into multiple, smaller reads or writes.
- On some x86 systems, CBT could fail to read the NTFS transaction log due to a low memory condition. This resulted in a failed backup reporting a read error occurred due to insufficient system resources.
- Various dates reported by CBT were displayed in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) format, not the currently configured local time zone format.
- The notification displayed when a scheduled backup completes now includes the xml backup definition file name.
- If an alternative Windows 'temp' path was set with insufficient space for the ISO file then RMBuilder would not report an error and create an invalid file. This has been resolved
- Minor UI changes.