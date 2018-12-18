Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Macrium Reflect 7.2.3954

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.

Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New:
  • System Image files can now be mounted in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview release. We've worked around the Windows Container Isolation File System (wcifs) bug that caused a GSoD with earlier releases of Reflect.
Bug Fixes
  • Macrium Changed Block Tracker (MRCBT)
    The following issues have been resolved...
    • The number of error events that CBT writes to the System event log has been significantly reduced.
    • On some systems, CBT could cause a BSoD if a third-party device driver split a request to read or write from a volume into multiple, smaller reads or writes.
    • On some x86 systems, CBT could fail to read the NTFS transaction log due to a low memory condition. This resulted in a failed backup reporting a read error occurred due to insufficient system resources.
    • Various dates reported by CBT were displayed in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) format, not the currently configured local time zone format.
  • The notification displayed when a scheduled backup completes now includes the xml backup definition file name.
  • If an alternative Windows 'temp' path was set with insufficient space for the ISO file then RMBuilder would not report an error and create an invalid file. This has been resolved
  • Minor UI changes.

Versienummer 7.2.3954
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Bart van Klaveren

18-12-2018 07:27
5 • submitter: ironx

18-12-2018 • 07:27

Submitter: ironx

Bron: Paramount Software

Reacties (5)

+1Bor

18 december 2018 08:54
Een interessante backup tool. Jammer dat zaken als incrementals alleen in een betaalde variant beschikbaar zijn. De prijs voor de home variant (per systeem) vind ik aan de hoge kant.
Reageer
+1wessel145
@Bor18 december 2018 09:24
Ben ik volledig met je eens, mede om die reden (betalen) ben ik enkele dagen geleden overgestapt naar duplicati. Ik moet zeggen dat deze software erg goed werkt en ook de encryptiemogelijkheden zijn voor mij zeker voldoende.

Duplicati fact sheet
Reageer
+1ironx
@Bor18 december 2018 11:50
Was afgelopen 'Black Friday' een korting van 40% voor de Home Edition, heb 'm zelf direct aangeschaft :)
Nu is er een 'Kerst-korting' van 20% voor de Home Edition (single en 4-pack) met de code H6H-PSD-PDQ.
Reageer


