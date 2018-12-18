Versie 2.2.12 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.12 tools: New commands --install-key and --remove-key for gpg-wks-client. This allows to prepare a Web Key Directory on a local file system for later upload to a web server.

gpg: New --list-option "show-only-fpr-mbox". This makes the use of the new gpg-wks-client --install-key command easier on Windows.

gpg: Improve processing speed when --skip-verify is used.

gpg: Fix a bug where a LF was accidentally written to the console.

gpg: --card-status now shwos whether a card has the new KDF feature enabled.

agent: New runtime option --s2k-calibration=MSEC. New configure option --with-agent-s2k-calibration=MSEC. [more info]

dirmngr: Try another keyserver from the pool on receiving a 502, 503, or 504 error. [more info]

dirmngr: Avoid possible CSRF attacks via http redirects. A HTTP query will not anymore follow a 3xx redirect unless the Location header gives the same host. If the host is different only the host and port is taken from the Location header and the original path and query parts are kept.

dirmngr: New command FLUSHCRL to flush all CRLS from disk and memory. [more info]

New simplified Chinese translation (zh_CN).