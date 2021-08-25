Versie 2.3.2 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes in version 2.3.2: gpg: Allow fingerprint based lookup with --locate-external-key. [rGec36eca08c]

gpg: Allow decryption w/o public key but with correct card inserted. [rG50293ec2eb]

gpg: Auto import keys specified with --trusted-keys. [rG100037ac0f]

gpg: Do not use import-clean for LDAP keyserver imports. [T5387]

gpg: Fix mailbox based search via AKL keyserver method. [rG4fcfac6feb]

gpg: Fix memory corruption with --clearsign introduced with 2.3.1. [T5430]

gpg: Use a more descriptive prompt for symmetric decryption. [rG6dfae2f402]

gpg: Improve speed of secret key listing. [rG40da61b89b]

gpg: Support keygrip search with traditional keyring. [T5469]

gpg: Let --fetch-key return an exit code on failure. [T5376]

gpg: Emit the NO_SECKEY status again for decryption. [T5562]

gpgsm: Support decryption of password based encryption (pwri). [rGeeb65d3bbd]

gpgsm: Support AES-GCM decryption. [rG4980fb3c6d]

gpgsm: Let --dump-cert --show-cert also print an OpenPGP fingerprint. [rG52bbdc731f]

gpgsm: Fix finding of issuer in use-keyboxd mode. [rG6b76693ff5]

gpgsm: New option --ldapserver as an alias for --keyserver. [rG89df86157e]

agent: Use SHA-256 for SSH fingerprint by default. [T5434]

agent: Fix calling handle_pincache_put. [T5436]

agent: Fix importing protected secret key. [T5122]

agent: Fix a regression in agent_get_shadow_info_type. [T5393]

agent: Add translatable text for Caps Lock hint. [T4950]

agent: New option --pinentry-formatted-passphrase. [T5517]

agent: Add checkpin inquiry for pinentry. [T5517,T5532]

agent: New option --check-sym-passphrase-pattern. [T5517]

agent: Use the sysconfdir for a pattern file.

agent: Make QT_QPA_PLATFORMTHEME=qt5ct work for the pinentry. [rG1305baf099]

dirmngr: LDAP search by a mailbox now ignores revoked keys. [rG1406f551f1]

dirmngr: For KS_SEARCH return the fingerprint also with LDAP. [T5441]

dirmngr: Allow for non-URL specified ldap keyservers. [T5452]

dirmngr: New option --ldapserver. [rG52cf32ce2f]

dirmngr: Fix regression in KS_GET for mail address pattern. [T5497]

card: New option --shadow for the list command. [rG2fce99d73a]

tests: Make sure the built keyboxd is used. [T5406]

scd: Fix computing shared secrets for 512 bit curves. [rG9e24f2a45c]

scd: Fix unblock PIN by a Reset Code with KDF. [T5413]

scd: Fix PC/SC removed card problem. [rG8d81fd7c01]

scd: Recover the partial match for PORTSTR for PC/SC. [rG53bdc6288f]

scd: Make sure to release the PC/SC context. [T5416]

scd: Fix zero-byte handling in ECC. [T5163]

scd: Fix serial number detection for Yubikey 5. [T5442]

scd: Add basic support for AET JCOP cards. [rG544ec7872a]

scd: Detect external interference when --pcsc-shared is in use. [T5484]

scd: Fix access to the list of cards. [T5524]

gpgconf: Do not list a disabled tpm2d. [T5408]

gpgconf: Make runtime changes with different homedir work. [rG31c0aa2ff3]

keyboxd: Fix searching for exact mail adddress. [rGf79e9540ca]

keyboxd: Fix searching with multiple patterns. [rG101ba4f18a]

gpgtar: Fix file size computation under Windows. [rG14e36bdbe1]

tools: Extend gpg-check-pattern. [rG73c03e0232]

wkd: Fix client issue with leading or trailing spaces in user-ids. [rGb4345f7521]

Under Windows add a fallback in case the console can't cope with Unicode. [T5491]

Under Windows use LOCAL_APPDATA for the socket directory. [T5537]

Pass XDG_SESSION_TYPE and QT_QPA_PLATFORM envvars to Pinentry. [T3659]

Change the default keyserver to keyserver.ubuntu.com. This is a temporary change due to the shutdown of the SKS keyserver pools. [rG55b5928099]