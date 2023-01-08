Versie 2.4.0 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes in version 2.4.0 gpg: New command --quick-update-pref. [rGd40d23b233]

gpg: New list-options show-pref and show-pref-verbose. [rG811cfa34cb]

gpg: New option --list-filter to restrict key listings like gpg -k --list-filter 'select=revoked-f && sub/algostr=ed25519' [rG1324dc3490]

gpg: New --export-filter export-revocs. [rGc985b52e71]

gpg: Also import stray revocation certificates. [rG7aaedfb107]

gpg: Add a notation to encryption subkeys in de-vs mode. [T6279]

gpg: Improve signature verification speed by a factor of more than four. Double detached signing speed. [T5826]

gpg: Allow only OCB for AEAD encryption. [rG5a2cef801d]

gpg: Fix trusted introducer for mbox only user-ids. [T6238]

gpg: Report an error via status-fd for receiving a key from the agent. [T5151]

gpg: Make --require-compliance work without the --status-fd option. [rG2aacd843ad]

gpg: Fix verification of cleartext signatures with overlong lines. [T6272]

agent: Fix import of protected OpenPGP v5 keys. [T6294]

gpgsm: Change the default cipher algorithm from AES128 to AES256. Also announce support for this in signatures. [rG2d8ac55d26]

gpgsm: Always use the chain validation model if the root-CA requests this. [rG7fa1d3cc82]

gpgsm: Print OCSP revocation date and reason in cert listings. [rGb6abaed2b5]

agent: Support Win32-OpenSSH emulation by gpg-agent. [T3883]

scd: Support the Telesec Signature Card v2.0. [T6252]

scd: Redact --debug cardio output of a VERIFY APDU. [T5085]

scd: Skip deleted pkcs#15 records in CARDOS 5. [rG061efac03f]

dirmngr: Fix build with no LDAP support. [T6239]

dirmngr: Fix verification of ECDSA signed CRLs. [rG868dabb402]

wkd: New option --add-revocs for gpg-wks-client. [rGc3f9f2d497]

wkd: Ignore expired user-ids in gpg-wks-client. [T6292]

card: New commands "gpg" and "gpgsm". [rG9c4691c73e]