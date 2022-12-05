GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public-keycryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben GnuPG 2.3.8 even geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

GnuPG 2.3.8 released



We are pleased to announce the availability of a new stable GnuPG release: version 2.3.8. This release comes with a lot of new features and the binary releases come with the fix for the Libksba vulnerability CVE-2022-3515 (https://gnupg.org/blog/20221017-pepe-left-the-ksba.html).



Noteworthy changes in version 2.3.8 gpg: Do not consider unknown public keys as non-compliant while decrypting. [T6205]

gpg: Avoid to emit a compliance mode line if Libgcrypt is non-compliant. [T6221]

gpg: Improve --edit-key setpref command to ease c+p. [rG1908fa8b83]

gpg: Emit an ERROR status if --quick-set-primary-uid fails and allow to pass the user ID by hash. [T6126]

gpg: Actually show symmetric+pubkey encrypted data as de-vs compliant. Add extra compliance checks for symkey_enc packets. [T6119]

gpg: In de-vs mode use SHA-256 instead of SHA-1 as implicit preference. [T6043]

gpgsm: Fix reporting of bad passphrase error during PKCS#11 import. [T5713,T6037]

agent: Fix a regression in "READKEY --format=ssh". [T6012]

agent: New option --need-attr for KEYINFO. [rG989eae648c]

agent: New attribute "Remote-list" for use by KEYINFO. [r1383aa4750]

scd: Fix problem with Yubikey 5.4 firmware. [T6070]

dirmngr: Fix CRL Distribution Point fallback to other schemes. [rG0c8299e2b5]

dirmngr: New LDAP server flag "areconly" (A-record-only). [rGd65a0335e5]

dirmngr: Fix upload of multiple keys for an LDAP server specified using the colon format. [rG536b5cd663]

dirmngr: Use LDAP schema v2 when a Base DN is specified. [T6047]

dirmngr: Avoid caching expired certificates. [T6142]

wkd: Fix path traversal attack in gpg-wks-server. Add the mail address to the pending request data. [rG8a63a8c825,T6098]

wkd: New command --mirror for gpg-wks-client. [T6224]

gpg-auth: New tool for authentication. [T5862]

New common.conf option no-autostart. [rG203dcc19eb]

Silence warnings from AllowSetForegroundWindow unless GNUPG_EXEC_DEBUG_FLAGS is used. [rG4ef8516a79] Release-info: https://dev.gnupg.org/T6106