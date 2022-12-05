Symantec Messaging Gateway is een product voor het beveiligen van in- en uitgaande mailstromen. Het borduurt voort op Brightmail, dat in 2004 werd overgenomen door Symantec, dat op haar beurt weer in 2019 door Broadcom werd overgenomen. Hoewel beide overnames alweer even geleden zijn gebeurd, komen ze nog terug in de naam en beschrijving van het product. Het programma biedt antispam- en antimalwareopties, geavanceerde contentfiltering en data loss prevention, en biedt ook encryptieopties aan door te integreren met Symantec-encryptieproducten. SMG kan op een bijbehorende hardwareappliance worden gedraaid of virtueel in VMware, Hyper-V, KVM of binnen Azure. Versie 10.8.0 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen:

What's new in SMG 10.8.0



This release (10.8.0) includes the following key features: Azure Support - Support for the deployment of Symantec Messaging Gateway on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform.

Standalone Quarantine - Support for deploying SMG instances with the "role" of Quarantine. This permits you to segregate SMG's quarantine functionality from your Control Center. This release also includes the following feature changes and updates: The ability to increase the size of the usable disk drive after installation on all virtual platforms. See the CLI reference for grow-disk for more information.

Support for Domain Name Service Security Extensions (DNSSEC) is now available in host configuration pages. A checkbox to enable this option is available in the DNS server configuration.

Improved error reporting for Control Center backups.

Policy groups for outbound mail can now be assigned by recipient instead of sender.

The ability to add entries to the system /etc/hosts table.

The ability to create filtering rules based on the exact contents of a Subject, including spacing.

Ability to create filtering rules based on attachment name using regex.

Improved reliability of whitelisting IP addresses when Connection Classification and Virus Attack policies are enabled.

The ability to create filtering rules using emojis.

Improved reliability of URL modifications.

Enhanced reliability of the agent service. In prior releases the agent protected itself from unauthorized communications via restrictions within the TCP stack layer. A new layer of protection has been added at the firewall level. This change enhances protection against intentional and unintentional DoS attacks against the agent service.

A new command to define the idle timeout of the Control Center. See cc-config session-timeout in the CLI reference for details.

Multiple security updates.

Multiple reliability updates and bug fixes.

Multiple quality and supportability enhancements.