Symantec Messaging Gateway is een product voor het beveiligen van in- en uitgaande mailstromen. Het borduurt voort op Brightmail, dat in 2004 werd overgenomen door Symantec, dat op haar beurt weer in 2019 door Broadcom werd overgenomen. Hoewel beide overnames alweer even geleden zijn gebeurd, komen ze nog terug in de naam en beschrijving van het product. Het programma biedt antispam- en antimalwareopties, geavanceerde contentfiltering en data loss prevention, en biedt ook encryptieopties aan door te integreren met Symantec-encryptieproducten. SMG kan op een bijbehorende hardwareappliance worden gedraaid of virtueel in VMware, Hyper-V of KVM. Versie 10.7.5 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen:

What's new in SMG 10.7.5



This release (10.7.5) introduces support for the deployment of Symantec Messaging Gateway on Linux KVM platforms.



This release also introduces WebPulse integration for URL category filtering. Administrators can now create content filtering policies to detect and manage spam and other unwanted content based on the URLs contained in mail headers and body content, leveraging Broadcom's best-of-breed URL categorization service.



IMPORTANT: Communication with the WebPulse service requires that the Symantec Messaging Gateway can reach several domains on ports 80 (HTTP) and 443 (HTTPS). Ensure that your network security infrastructure permits access from your SMG appliance(s) to the following URLs for HTTP and HTTPS traffic: sp.cwfservice.net

list.bluecoat.com

webpulse.es.bluecoat.com

subscription.es.bluecoat.com If your organization uses SMG in a closed network environment, remove the check next to Enable Relationship-based AI for File specific detections on the Malware > Email Scan Settings page. Failure to do this will result in delays and instability in your environment, as the appliance attempts to look up URLs as they’re detected.



Release 10.7.5 also includes changes to the Modify Clickable URLs action in Content Filtering policies. These changes allow users to modify only the URLs that match certain criteria, such as Spam URLs, Malicious URLs, or Unknown URLs.



This release also includes: The ability to undo URL modification for outbound messages using Content Filtering.

A change in inbound mail processing that causes SMG to reject messages if the sender presents a client certificate that cannot be validated.

A fix for network access issues for the S450 hardware platform.

Support for a large number of new file types for email content filtering policies.

Support for VMware 7.0. Resolved Issues

This section describes the issues that are resolved in SMG 10.7.5.