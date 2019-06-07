Symantec Messaging Gateway is een product voor het beveiligen van in- en uitgaande mailstromen. Het borduurt voort op Brightmail, dat in 2004 werd overgenomen door Symantec. Hoewel dat alweer meer dan vijftien jaar geleden is gebeurd, wordt de oude naam nog steeds genoemd in het product door de toevoeging 'powered by Brightmail'. Het programma biedt antispam- en antimalwareopties, geavanceerde contentfiltering en data loss prevention, en biedt ook encryptieopties aan door te integreren met Symantec-encryptieproducten. SMG kan op een bijbehorende hardwareappliance worden gedraaid of virtueel in VMware of Hyper-V. Versie 10.7.0 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen:

Symantec Messaging Gateway 10.7 Release Notes and Late Breaking News



Warning: Potential Update Issues

Due to the current issues with update to 10.7.0, please be certain to follow software update best practices including backing up configuration and delivering all messages from the queues prior to update. TECH254636 - Messaging Gateway does not pass the grub bootloader after upgrade to 10.7.0

TECH254647 - Kernel panic following update to Messaging Gateway 10.7.0

TECH254866 - Messaging Gateway 10.7 stops processing email Issues addressed with the 10.7 release Addresses issues related to Security Advisory SYMSA1482

TECH254200 - Messaging Gateway audit logging shows "Processing status" when unlicensed

TECH254201 - Cannot reroute a queued message in Messaging Gateway

TECH254202 - Messaging Gateway stops sending Message Audit data to remote syslog server

TECH254203 - Lost password recovery not functioning in Messaging Gateway 10.6.6

TECH254206 - Messaging Gateway does not send CSV files to Threat Defense / CAS

TECH254207 - Unable to copy submitter ID from one control center to another control center

TECH254210 - Some URLs not modified by Modify Clickable URL policy

TECH254213 - Spreadsheets embedded in Word docs are not True-typed as "Spreadsheet Document"

TECH254217 - Warning and error messages logged during update to Messaging Gateway 10.7

TECH254243 - Moonshine service not accessible from the command line 'service' command

TECH254244 - Failure unmounting Configuration file system during system reboot

TECH254245 - '[ERROR] mysqld: Table "./brightmail/xxxxxxxx" is marked as crashed and should be repaired' during upgrade to SMG 10.7 Outstanding Issues TECH254208 - Unable to remove policy group from Bounce Attack Prevention policy

TECH254209 - Dashboard "All scanners accessibe" does not properly indicate scanner accessibility

TECH254211 - Email Messages: Total Message Size report always shows same value

TECH254212 - A specific incoming message causes "421 4.4.2 service timed out" error in Messaging Gateway

TECH254214 - SMIME-encrypted email is not True-typed as PGP encrypted

TECH254215 - Messaging Gateway 10.7 antivirus does not report UTF-8 filenames consistently

TECH254204 - Local Bad Sender Domains wildcard domains do not match as expected

TECH254756 - RSA key command line authentication fails following update to SMG 10.7.0

TECH254710 - Console or Control Center authentication issues following update to SMG 10.7

TECH254881 - Messages with long reply threads treated as Unscannable: due to limits exceeded

TECH254963 - Messaging Gateway on Hyper-V loses network connectivity when number of CPUs is changed