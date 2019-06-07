Symantec Messaging Gateway is een product voor het beveiligen van in- en uitgaande mailstromen. Het borduurt voort op Brightmail, dat in 2004 werd overgenomen door Symantec. Hoewel dat alweer meer dan vijftien jaar geleden is gebeurd, wordt de oude naam nog steeds genoemd in het product door de toevoeging 'powered by Brightmail'. Het programma biedt antispam- en antimalwareopties, geavanceerde contentfiltering en data loss prevention, en biedt ook encryptieopties aan door te integreren met Symantec-encryptieproducten. SMG kan op een bijbehorende hardwareappliance worden gedraaid of virtueel in VMware of Hyper-V. Versie 10.7.0 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen:
Symantec Messaging Gateway 10.7 Release Notes and Late Breaking News
Warning: Potential Update Issues
Due to the current issues with update to 10.7.0, please be certain to follow software update best practices including backing up configuration and delivering all messages from the queues prior to update.
Issues addressed with the 10.7 release
- TECH254636 - Messaging Gateway does not pass the grub bootloader after upgrade to 10.7.0
- TECH254647 - Kernel panic following update to Messaging Gateway 10.7.0
- TECH254866 - Messaging Gateway 10.7 stops processing email
Outstanding Issues
- Addresses issues related to Security Advisory SYMSA1482
- TECH254200 - Messaging Gateway audit logging shows "Processing status" when unlicensed
- TECH254201 - Cannot reroute a queued message in Messaging Gateway
- TECH254202 - Messaging Gateway stops sending Message Audit data to remote syslog server
- TECH254203 - Lost password recovery not functioning in Messaging Gateway 10.6.6
- TECH254206 - Messaging Gateway does not send CSV files to Threat Defense / CAS
- TECH254207 - Unable to copy submitter ID from one control center to another control center
- TECH254210 - Some URLs not modified by Modify Clickable URL policy
- TECH254213 - Spreadsheets embedded in Word docs are not True-typed as "Spreadsheet Document"
- TECH254217 - Warning and error messages logged during update to Messaging Gateway 10.7
- TECH254243 - Moonshine service not accessible from the command line 'service' command
- TECH254244 - Failure unmounting Configuration file system during system reboot
- TECH254245 - '[ERROR] mysqld: Table "./brightmail/xxxxxxxx" is marked as crashed and should be repaired' during upgrade to SMG 10.7
- TECH254208 - Unable to remove policy group from Bounce Attack Prevention policy
- TECH254209 - Dashboard "All scanners accessibe" does not properly indicate scanner accessibility
- TECH254211 - Email Messages: Total Message Size report always shows same value
- TECH254212 - A specific incoming message causes "421 4.4.2 service timed out" error in Messaging Gateway
- TECH254214 - SMIME-encrypted email is not True-typed as PGP encrypted
- TECH254215 - Messaging Gateway 10.7 antivirus does not report UTF-8 filenames consistently
- TECH254204 - Local Bad Sender Domains wildcard domains do not match as expected
- TECH254756 - RSA key command line authentication fails following update to SMG 10.7.0
- TECH254710 - Console or Control Center authentication issues following update to SMG 10.7
- TECH254881 - Messages with long reply threads treated as Unscannable: due to limits exceeded
- TECH254963 - Messaging Gateway on Hyper-V loses network connectivity when number of CPUs is changed