Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 14 juni 2017 07:32

Bron: Symantec

Symantec Messaging Gateway is een product voor het beveiligen van in- en uitgaande mailstromen. Het borduurt voort op Brightmail, dat in 2004 werd overgenomen door Symantec. Hoewel dat alweer meer dan twaalf jaar geleden is gebeurd, wordt de oude naam nog steeds genoemd in het product door de toevoeging 'powered by Brightmail'. Het programma biedt antispam- en antimailwareopties, geavanceerde contentfiltering en data loss prevention, en biedt ook encryptieopties aan door te integreren met Symantec-encryptieproducten. SMG kan op een bijbehorende hardware-appliance worden gedraaid of virtueel in VMware of Hyper-V. Versie 10.6.3 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen: