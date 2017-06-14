Symantec Messaging Gateway is een product voor het beveiligen van in- en uitgaande mailstromen. Het borduurt voort op Brightmail, dat in 2004 werd overgenomen door Symantec. Hoewel dat alweer meer dan twaalf jaar geleden is gebeurd, wordt de oude naam nog steeds genoemd in het product door de toevoeging 'powered by Brightmail'. Het programma biedt antispam- en antimailwareopties, geavanceerde contentfiltering en data loss prevention, en biedt ook encryptieopties aan door te integreren met Symantec-encryptieproducten. SMG kan op een bijbehorende hardware-appliance worden gedraaid of virtueel in VMware of Hyper-V. Versie 10.6.3 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in SMG 10.6.3
Symantec recommends that all customers using the SMG software update at their earliest convenience. This release fixes known defects and addresses known vulnerabilities.
New features include the following:
Resolved issues
- Includes a patch installation process
- Integration with Content Analysis systems
- Improvements to MTA log
- Message IDs are now included in engine log messages that relate to that message
- In a multilevel embedded Microsoft PowerPoint document, Disarm replaces the Flash content with the first image in the Flash content, not with a white image as expected.
- The error message Failed to load hid_base_hv kernel module appeared during install of SMG 10.6. in a Hyper-V environment.
- The time that was used for the America/Santiago time zone was off by 1 hour.
- Content Filtering did not recognize AutoCAD 2013 files.
- Visio Diagrams (.vsdx files) were identified as Archive/ZIP files instead of as Microsoft Office Documents.
- The following error appeared in the MTA log: setting dns backend to 'ares'.
- In some cases, the Message Audit Log showed a malformed subject line.
- Footer hides the attachment name when the message body is long, and scrolling is necessary to get to the bottom.
- Simplified Chinese GB2312 characters in a disclaimer caused the original email to arrive as an attachment with the disclaimer in the body of the email.
- End user Spam Quarantine did not show full subject lines in a tool tip.
- The description for the mta-control argument, num-msgs-by-rcpt-all-routes is incorrect in all documentation.
- SMG opened to the Informational Incident folders when an Admin logged on with rights limited to the Quarantine Incident folder. logged on
- After SMG was updated to 10.6.2, memory and swap utilization by the conduit process steadily rose.
- After the command cc-config limit-tlsv1.1 --offwas used, the SMG Control Center only supported TLS1 and did not return to the default state supporting TLS1.2.
- Content filters, set to detect text in attachment content, failed to find matches in PDFs created with the Microsoft Print to PDF feature.
- At INFO log level the MTA logged the message "Thread set thread name" twice a second regardless of system activity.
- Policy backup uses the same logic to calculate the required space as the full backup even though they back up data sets of different sizes.
- Email reception was delayed when remote logging by syslog used TCP as the transport, and the syslog server was unreachable.
- In some cases, when the LDAP server was unreachable, emails destined for Control Center Spam Quarantine were stuck in the delivery queue.
- When an SMG system processed no messages for more than 30 days and the scanner processes were not restarted, all messages received an unscannable verdict.
- In some cases, Office 2007 files that contained macros got a verdict of "Unscannable for Disarm" instead of being disarmed.
- When the "drop" mode of invalid recipients was used, the following error message appeared frequently in bmserver_log: Unexpected data found when parsing Invalid Recipient header.
- Messages accepted by the outbound interface were delayed by several second delay for new recipients.