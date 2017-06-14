SteamOS is ontworpen door Valve als een besturingssysteem gericht op het spelen van games, natuurlijk in combinatie met de Steam store. Het kan ook games streamen van een ander Linux, Mac OS X of Windows systeem in het netwerk. Valve heeft een update van SteamOS in de brewmaster beta-tak uitgebracht met 2.117 als het versienummer. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
SteamOS update 2.117 released to brewmaster
This is a very large update. It includes a new 4.11 Linux kernel, and updated drivers for AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA graphics hardware. This update also switches SteamOS from the proprietary AMDGPU-PRO driver to the open source mesa driver. Debian 8.8 and security updates are also included.
Updated installation images are also available with the following MD5 hashes
==== SteamOS build 117 2017-06-05 ====
- 0205c92066f0c496502e14bfedf8d2aa http://repo.steampowered.com/download/SteamOSDVD.iso
- cabb5dc44ea0dd21ee2e7caff94e8e3d http://repo.steampowered.com/download/SteamOSInstaller.zip
==== SteamOS build 115 2017-05-18 ====
- steamos-packages - add nvidia-driver-libs-i386:i386 dependency
- libtasn1-6 - CVE-2017-6891
- samba - CVE-2017-7494
- nvidia-graphics-drivers - remove cross-architecture dependency from nvidia-driver
- apache2 - CVE-2016-0736 CVE-2016-2161 CVE-2016-8743
- bind9 - CVE-2017-3136 CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138 CVE-2017-3135
- binutils - Debian 8.8
- broadcom-sta - latest version to support 4.11 kernel
- ca-certificates - Debian 8.8
- eject - CVE-2017-6964
- firmware-nonfree - update for new 4.11 kernel
- flex - update flex for kernel build
- freetype - CVE-2016-10244 CVE-2017-8105 CVE-2017-8287
- git - CVE-2017-8386
- gnome-screenshot - Debian 8.8
- gnome-settings-daemon - Debian 8.8
- gnutls28 - Debian 8.8
- gst-plugins-bad1.0 - CVE-2016-9809 CVE-2016-9812 CVE-2016-9813 CVE-2017-5843 CVE-2017-5848
- gst-plugins-base1.0 - CVE-2016-9811 CVE-2017-5837 CVE-2017-5839 CVE-2017-5842 CVE-2017-5844
- gst-plugins-good1.0 - CVE-2016-10198 CVE-2016-10199 CVE-2017-5840 CVE-2017-5841 CVE-2017-5845
- gstreamer1.0 - CVE-2017-5838
- icu - CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868
- initramfs-tools - Debian 8.8
- jasper - CVE-2016-9591 CVE-2016-10249 CVE-2016-10251
- jbig2dec - CVE-2016-9601
- lcms2 - CVE-2016-10165
- libav - CVE-2016-9821 CVE-2016-9822
- libdatetime-timezone-perl - Debian 8.8
- libdrm - latest version to support mesa
- libevent - CVE-2016-10195 CVE-2016-10196 CVE-2016-10197
- libgd2 - CVE-2016-6906 CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 CVE-2016-10166 CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168
- libindicate - Debian 8.8
- libtirpc - CVE-2017-8779
- libxpm - CVE-2016-10164
- libxslt - CVE-2017-5029
- linux-base - update to 4.11 kernel
- linux - update to 4.11 kernel
- linux-latest - update to 4.11 kernel
- llvm-toolchain-4.0 - new mesa dependency
- mesa - update to 17.0.4
- mysql-5.5 - CVE-2017-3302 CVE-2017-3305 CVE-2017-3308 CVE-2017-3309 CVE-2017-3329 CVE-2017-3453 CVE-2017-3456 CVE-2017-3461 CVE-2017-3462 CVE-2017-3463 CVE-2017-3464 CVE-2017-3600 CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291 CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313 CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318
- ndisc6 - Debian 8.8
- ntfs-3g - CVE-2017-0358
- nvidia-graphics-drivers - update to 381.22
- rpcbind - CVE-2017-8779
- rtmpdump - CVE-2015-8270 CVE-2015-8271 CVE-2015-8272
- samba - CVE-2017-2619
- sane-backends - CVE-2017-6318
- shadow - CVE-2016-6252 CVE-2017-2616
- steamos-base-files - call update-graphics directly from trigger instead of duplicating the logic
- steamos-packages - Drop amdgpu-pro dependency, add xserver-xorg-video-amdgpu and mesa-vulkan-drivers
- tzdata - latest upstream
- unzip - CVE-2014-9913 CVE-2016-9844
- vim - CVE-2017-6349 CVE-2017-6350
- vulkan - Update to the 1.0.46 Vulkan loader
- wget - CVE-2017-6508
- wayland - latest version to support mesa
- xorg - remove xserver-xorg-input-all dependency on xserver-xorg-input-vmmouse
- xserver-xorg-video-amdgpu - Enable DRI3 when using AMDGPU