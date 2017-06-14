Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 14 juni 2017 07:33, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Steam Community

SteamOS is ontworpen door Valve als een besturingssysteem gericht op het spelen van games, natuurlijk in combinatie met de Steam store. Het kan ook games streamen van een ander Linux, Mac OS X of Windows systeem in het netwerk. Valve heeft een update van SteamOS in de brewmaster beta-tak uitgebracht met 2.117 als het versienummer. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit: