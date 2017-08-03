SteamOS is ontworpen door Valve als een besturingssysteem gericht op het spelen van games, natuurlijk in combinatie met de Steam store. Het kan ook games streamen van een ander Linux-, macOS- of Windows-systeem in het netwerk. Valve heeft een update van SteamOS in de brewmaster-tak uitgebracht met 2.121 als het versienummer. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

SteamOS update 2.121 released to brewmaster



This is the same content that was released to beta last week.



Updated Linux kernel to 4.11.12, security updates, and added flatpak and its dependencies to the repository.



Updated installation images are also available with the following MD5 hashes be78c71007c5013746faf18134c3fd83 SteamOSDVD.iso

a73bdffac996e0a361492a8d0d6ac8be SteamOSInstaller.zip



==== SteamOS build 121 2017-07-25 ==== apache2 - CVE-2017-9788 CVE-2017-3167 CVE-2017-3169 CVE-2017-7659 CVE-2017-7668 CVE-2017-7679

bind9 - CVE-2017-3142 CVE-2017-3143

evince - CVE-2017-1000083

samba - CVE-2017-11103

debian-archive-keyring - upstream update

expat - CVE-2016-9063 CVE-2017-9233

gnutls28 - CVE-2017-7507

libffi - CVE-2017-1000376

libgcrypt20 - CVE-2017-7526

jbig2dec - CVE-2017-7885 CVE-2017-7975 CVE-2017-7976

libgcrypt20 - CVE-2017-9526

mesa - update to 17.1.2

nss - CVE-2017-5461 CVE-2017-5462 CVE-2017-7502

openldap - CVE-2017-9287

perl - CVE-2017-6512

sudo - CVE-2017-1000367