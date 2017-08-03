Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SteamOS 2.121

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Steam Community

SteamOS is ontworpen door Valve als een besturingssysteem gericht op het spelen van games, natuurlijk in combinatie met de Steam store. Het kan ook games streamen van een ander Linux-, macOS- of Windows-systeem in het netwerk. Valve heeft een update van SteamOS in de brewmaster-tak uitgebracht met 2.121 als het versienummer. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

SteamOS update 2.121 released to brewmaster

This is the same content that was released to beta last week.

Updated Linux kernel to 4.11.12, security updates, and added flatpak and its dependencies to the repository.

Updated installation images are also available with the following MD5 hashes be78c71007c5013746faf18134c3fd83 SteamOSDVD.iso
a73bdffac996e0a361492a8d0d6ac8be SteamOSInstaller.zip

==== SteamOS build 121 2017-07-25 ====
  • apache2 - CVE-2017-9788 CVE-2017-3167 CVE-2017-3169 CVE-2017-7659 CVE-2017-7668 CVE-2017-7679
  • bind9 - CVE-2017-3142 CVE-2017-3143
  • evince - CVE-2017-1000083
  • samba - CVE-2017-11103
  • debian-archive-keyring - upstream update
  • expat - CVE-2016-9063 CVE-2017-9233
  • gnutls28 - CVE-2017-7507
  • libffi - CVE-2017-1000376
  • libgcrypt20 - CVE-2017-7526
  • jbig2dec - CVE-2017-7885 CVE-2017-7975 CVE-2017-7976
  • libgcrypt20 - CVE-2017-9526
  • mesa - update to 17.1.2
  • nss - CVE-2017-5461 CVE-2017-5462 CVE-2017-7502
  • openldap - CVE-2017-9287
  • perl - CVE-2017-6512
  • sudo - CVE-2017-1000367
Versienummer 2.121
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Steam Community
Download http://store.steampowered.com/steamos/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Valve SteamOS geen prijs bekend
Besturingssystemen Valve
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*