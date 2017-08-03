Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: CockroachDB 1.0.4

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Cockroach Labs

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.4 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in v1.0.4

SQL Language Changes
  • ROLLBACK TO SAVEPOINT is now accepted at any time. #16932
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a race condition that could lead to serializability violations when requests race with a lease transfer. #17141
  • CREATE TABLE AS SELECT now handles values of type BOOL. #17092
  • Fixed handling of columns names containing special characters in SHOW CREATE TABLE, CREATE VIEW, and CREATE TABLE AS SELECT. #16783
  • Fixed issues with diagnostic reporting. #17085
  • Fixed a panic with --vmodule=plan=3 or --verbosity=3. #17093
Doc Updates
  • Improved code samples for building a Rust app with CockroachDB. #1746
  • Improved documentation for secure Docker Swarm deployments. #1735
  • Fixed links to Google Cloud Platform documentation in deployment docs. #1744
Versienummer 1.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cockroach Labs
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

CockroachDB geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*