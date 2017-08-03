Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.4 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in v1.0.4



SQL Language Changes ROLLBACK TO SAVEPOINT is now accepted at any time. #16932 Bug Fixes Fixed a race condition that could lead to serializability violations when requests race with a lease transfer. #17141

CREATE TABLE AS SELECT now handles values of type BOOL. #17092

Fixed handling of columns names containing special characters in SHOW CREATE TABLE, CREATE VIEW, and CREATE TABLE AS SELECT. #16783

Fixed issues with diagnostic reporting. #17085

Fixed a panic with --vmodule=plan=3 or --verbosity=3. #17093 Doc Updates Improved code samples for building a Rust app with CockroachDB. #1746

Improved documentation for secure Docker Swarm deployments. #1735

Fixed links to Google Cloud Platform documentation in deployment docs. #1744