Het team achter CockroachDB heeft een drietal nieuwe versies uitgebracht met 21.1.1, 20.2.10 en 20.1.17 als de versienummers. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in v21.1.1



General changes Disabled read-triggered compactions to avoid instances where the storage engine would compact excessively. #65345 SQL language changes Fixed Julian date parsing logic for wrong formats. #63540

The error payload returned to the client when a DATE/TIME conversion fails now contains more details about the difference between the values provided and the values that are expected. #63540

Introduced ALTER TABLE ... ALTER COLUMN SET [VISIBLE|NOT VISIBLE], which marks columns as visible/not visible. #63881

When using ALTER TABLE ... LOCALITY REGIONAL BY ROW, we would previously verify uniqueness of the new table, which was an unnecessary operation. This verification has been removed, improving the performance of updating localities to or from REGIONAL BY ROW. #63880

Improved cancellation behavior for DistSQL flows. #65047

ST_EstimatedExtent now always returns NULL. This allows GeoServer to make progress in certain cases, and is a valid default return value for the function. #65098

Implemented ST_Envelope for Box2D. #65098

Implemented a subset of variants for ST_AsTWKB, which encodes a geometry into a TWKB format. This allows the use of GeoServer with CRDB if the user selects "PreserveTopology" for their "Method used to simplify geometries" option on the "Store" page. #65098

Implemented ST_Simplify with preserveCollapsed support. This unblocks the use of GeoServer with the default settings. #65098

Lookup joins on indexes with computed columns which are also either constrained by CHECK constraints or use an ENUM data type may now choose a more optimal plan. #65361

Floating point infinity values are now formatted as Infinity (or -Infinity if negative). This is for compatibility with PostgresSQL. #65334

INSERT INTO ... ON CONFLICT ... DO UPDATE SET statements without predicates now acquire locks using the FOR UPDATE locking mode during their initial row scan, which improves performance for contended workloads. This behavior is configurable using the enable_implicit_select_for_update session variable and the sql.defaults.implicit_select_for_update.enabled cluster setting. #65363

ST_GeomFromGeoJSON(string) is now marked as the preferred overload, meaning it will resolve correctly in more contexts. #65442 Operational changes Replica garbage collection now checks replicas against the range descriptor every 12 hours (down from 10 days) to see if they should be removed. Replicas that fail to notice they have been removed from a range will therefore linger for at most 12 hours rather than 10 days. #64589 Command-line changes The --help text for --log now references the fact that the flag accepts YAML syntax and also points to the cockroach debug check-log-config command. #64948

The new parameter --log-config-file simplifies the process of loading the logging configuration from a YAML file. Instead of passing the content of the file via the --log flag (e.g., --log=$(cat file.yaml)), it is now possible to pass the path to the file using --log-config-file=file.yaml. Note: Each occurrence of --log and --log-config-file on the command line overrides the configuration set from previous occurrences. #64948

The prefixes displayed before connection URLs when cockroach demo starts up have been updated to better align with the output of cockroach start. #63535

The flag --empty for cockroach demo has been renamed to --no-example-database. --empty is still recognized but is marked as deprecated. Additionally, the user can now set the environment variable COCKROACH_NO_EXAMPLE_DATABASE to obtain this behavior automatically in every new demo session. #63535

CockroachDB no longer supports the \demo add and \demo shutdown commands for cockroach demo in --global configurations. #63535

Added a note when starting up a --global demo cluster that the --global configuration is experimental. #63535

The SQL shell (cockroach demo, cockroach sql) now attempts to better format values that are akin to time/date values, as well as floating-point numbers. #63541

cockroach debug zip now attempts to pull data from multiple nodes concurrently, up to 15 nodes at a time. This change is meant to accelerate the data collection when a cluster contains multiple nodes. This behavior can be changed with the new command-line flag --concurrency. #64705

The format of the informational messages printed by cockroach debug zip , when concurrent execution is enabled. #64705

The new command cockroach debug list-files show the list of files that can be retrieved via the cockroach debug zip command. It supports the --nodes and --exclude-nodes parameters in the same way as cockroach debug zip. #64705

It is now possible to fine-tune which files get retrieved from the server nodes by the cockroach debug zip command, using the new flag --include-files and --exclude-files. These flags take glob patterns that are applied to the file names server-side. For example, to include only log files, use --include-files='*.log'. The command cockroach debug list-files also accepts these flags and can thus be used to experiment with the new flags before running the cockroach debug zip command. #64705

The cockroach debug zip command now retrieves only the log files, goroutine dumps and heap profiles pertaining to the last 48 hours prior to the command invocation. This behavior is supported entirely client-side, which means that it is not necessary to upgrade the server nodes to put these newly-configurable limits in place. The other data items retrieved by cockroach debug zip are not affected by this time limit. This behavior can be customized by the two new flags --files-from and --files-until. Both are optional. See the command-line help text for details. The two new flags are also supported by cockroach debug list-files. It is advised to experiment with list-files prior to issuing a debug zip command that may retrieve a large amount of data. #64705 DB Console changes A new metric for the average number of runnable goroutines per CPU is now present in the runtime graphs. #64750

The Console now uses a new library for line graphs that renders metrics more efficiently. Customers with large clusters can now load and interact with metrics much faster than before. #64479

Placed a legend under charts on metrics page, if more than 10 series are being displayed #64479 Bug fixes Fixed a bug in the artificial latencies introduced by the --global flag to cockroach demo. #63535

Fixed a bug where multiple concurrent invocations of cockroach debug zip could yield cluster instability. This bug had been present since CockroachDB v20.1. #64083

When a STRING value is converted to TIME/DATE/TIMESTAMP, and the STRING value contains invalid entries, the error messages reported now more clearly report which fields are missing or undesired. #63540

Fixed a bug where view expressions created using an ARRAY ENUM without a name for the column could cause failures when dropping unrelated ENUM values. #64272

Fixed a bug causing an internal error in rare circumstances when executing queries via the vectorized engine that operate on columns of BOOL, BYTES, INT, and FLOAT types that have a mix of NULL and non-NULL values. #62915

Fixed a bug causing CockroachDB to either return an error or crash when comparing an infinite DATE coming from a subquery against a TIMESTAMP. #64074

CockroachDB now should crash less often due to out-of-memory conditions caused by the subqueries returning multiple rows of large size. #64727

Previously, the session trace could contain entries that corresponded to the previous trace (i.e., SET TRACING=ON didn't properly reset the trace). Now this is fixed. #64945

Previously, CockroachDB could incorrectly cast integers of larger widths to integers of smaller widths (e.g., INT8 to INT2) when the former was out of range for the latter. Now this is fixed. #65035

Fixed a race condition where read-write requests during replica removal (e.g., during range merges or rebalancing) could be evaluated on the removed replica. #64598

BACKUP no longer resolves intents one-by-one. This eliminates the need to run a high-priority query to cleanup intents to unblock BACKUP in the case of intent buildup. #64881

Fixed an internal error that could occur during planning when a query used the output of an UPDATE's RETURNING clause, and one or more of the columns in the RETURNING clause were from a table specified in the FROM clause of the UPDATE (i.e., not from the table being updated). #62960

Fixed an index-out-of-range error that could occur when crdb_internal_mvcc_timestamp was selected as part of a view. It is now possible to select crdb_internal_mvcc_timestamp as part of a view as long as it is aliased with a different name. #63632

Fixed a bug in the application of environment variables to populate defaults for certain command-line flags, for example COCKROACH_URL for --url, has been fixed. #63539

Fixed a stack overflow that can happen in some corner cases involving partial indexes with predicates containing (x IS NOT NULL). #64738

Providing a constant value as an ORDER BY value in an ordered-set aggregate, such as percentile_dist or percentile_cont, no longer returns an error. This bug has been present since order-set aggregates were added in version 20.2. #64902

Queries that reference tables with GEOMETRY or GEOGRAPHY inverted indexes and that call geospatial functions with constant NULL values cast to a type, like NULL::GEOMETRY or NULL::FLOAT8, no longer error. This bug was present since 20.2. #63003

Fixed a bug causing CockroachDB to incorrectly calculate the latency from the remote nodes when the latency info was shown on the EXPLAIN ANALYZE (DISTSQL) diagrams. #63089

Fixed a bug causing the ZONECONFIG privilege on tables and databases to be incorrectly interpreted as USAGE, which could corrupt a table and/or database because USAGE is an invalid privilege for tables and databases. #65160

Fixed a bug which could cause a panic when running an EXECUTE of a previously-prepared statement with a REGCLASS or REGTYPE parameter or a user-defined type argument after running BEGIN AS OF SYSTEM TIME with an invalid timestamp. #65150

Fixed a bug which could cause a panic when issuing a query referencing a user-defined type as a placeholder. #65150

Fixed a bug introduced in 20.2 that caused rows to be incorrectly de-duplicated from a scan with a non-unique index. #65284

Fixed a bug where interval math on a TIMESTAMPTZ value on a DST boundary would incorrectly add or subtract an extra hour. #65095

Fixed a bug where date_trunc on a TIME value on a DST boundary could switch timezones and produce the incorrect result. #65095

Improved memory utilization under some write-heavy workloads, added better logging to storage engine to surface compaction type, and persisted previously-missing Pebble options in OPTIONS file. #65308

Fixed a bug causing revision_history cluster backups to not include dropped databases. This means that, previously, dropped databases could not be restored from backups that were taken after the database was dropped. #65314

Fixed a bug causing SHOW CREATE TABLE output to not display the zone configurations of a table or index if there were no partitions, even if there were zone configurations on the index or table. #65176

Previously, concatenating a non-STRING value with a STRING value would not use the normal STRING representation of the non-STRING value. Now it does, so true || 'string' returns truestring instead of tstring. #65331

Large SELECT FOR UPDATE scans will no longer prevent the memory associated with their entire result set from being reclaimed by the Go garbage collector for the lifetime of the locks that they acquire. #65359

Fixed a rare race that could lead to a 3-second stall before a Raft leader was elected on a Range immediately after it was split off from its left-hand neighbor. #65356

Fixed a bug where SHOW CREATE TABLE would show the zone configurations of a table of the same name from a different schema. #65368

BACKUP, RESTORE, and IMPORT are now more resilient to node failures and will retry automatically. #65391

Previously, replica rebalancing could sometimes rebalance to stores on dead nodes. This bug is now fixed. #65428 Performance improvements The optimizer now always prefers to plan a locality-optimized scan over a regular scan when possible. This may enable the execution engine to avoid communicating with remote nodes, thus reducing query latency. #65088

The optimizer will now try to plan anti lookup joins using "locality-optimized search". This optimization applies for anti lookup joins into REGIONAL BY ROW tables (i.e., the right side of the join is a REGIONAL BY ROW table), and if enabled, it means that the execution engine will first search locally for matching rows before searching remote nodes. If a matching row is found in a local node, remote nodes will not be searched. This optimization may improve the performance of foreign key checks when rows are inserted or updated in a table that references a foreign key in a REGIONAL BY ROW table. #63118

Certain queries containing <tuple> IN (<subquery>) conditions now run faster. #63866

Improved intent cleanup performance for aborted transactions. #64588

Adjusted the estimated cost of locality-optimized anti joins in the optimizer so that they are always chosen over non-locality-optimized anti joins when possible. This makes it more likely that queries involving anti joins (such as inserts with foreign key checks) can avoid visiting remote regions. This results in lower latency. #65131

The optimizer can now avoid full table scans for queries with a LIMIT and ORDER BY clause, where the ORDER BY columns form a prefix on an index in a REGIONAL BY ROW table (excluding the hidden crdb_region column). Instead of a full table scan, at most LIMIT rows are scanned per region. #65287 What's New in v20.2.10



SQL language changes Added the INCLUDE_DEPRECATED_INTERLEAVES option to BACKUP. In v21.1, this option must be specified when backing up a cluster, database, or table that includes interleaved data. #64688

Added the chunk_size option to EXPORT CSV to control the target CSV file size. #65009 Command-line changes The --help text for --max-disk-temp-storage now properly reports the default value. #55055 DB Console changes Implemented a new library for line graphs that renders metrics more efficiently. Customers with large clusters (above ~30 nodes) can now load and interact with the metrics dashboards much faster than before. #64493

A legend is now shown underneath a timeseries graph if more than 10 series are being displayed. #64493 Bug fixes Fixed a race condition where read-write requests during replica removal (for example, during range merges or rebalancing) could be evaluated on the removed replica. These cases would not result in data being written to persistent storage, but could result in errors that should not have been returned. #64601

Fixed a stack overflow that could happen in some corner cases involving partial indexes with predicates containing (x IS NOT NULL). #64739

Building no longer depends on internet access. Only vendored modules are used. This bug was introduced in v20.2.0. #64507

Limit scans are no longer counted as full scans. #64852

Providing a constant value as an ORDER BY value in an ordered set aggregate, such as percentile_dist or percentile_cont, no longer errors. This bug has been present since order set aggregates were added in v20.2.0. #64903 What's New in v20.1.17



Bug fixes Fixed a race condition where read-write requests during replica removal (for example, during range merges or rebalancing) could be evaluated on the removed replica. These cases would not result in data being written to persistent storage, but could result in errors that should not have been returned. #64604

Fixed a bug where users of OSS builds of CockroachDB would see "Page Not Found" when loading the DB Console. #64126