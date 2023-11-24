Het team achter CockroachDB heeft twee nieuwe versies uitgebracht met 23.1.12 en 22.2.17 als de versienummers. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen in de bijbehorende verspreide data. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meestgestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

Security updates The SIGHUP signal now clears the cached expiration times for client certificates that are reported by the security.certificate.expiration.client metric. #111006

SQL commands that were previously limited to the admin system privilege can now be used by users with the VIEWCLUSTERMETADATA or REPAIRCLUSTERMETADATA system privilege, depending on whether the operation is read-only or modifies state. #111131 General changes The maximum permitted value of the COCKROACH_RPC_INITIAL_WINDOW_SIZE environment variable has been increased to 64MB. By increasing this environment variable, in conjunction with tuning OS-level maximum TCP window size, you can increase the throughput that Raft replication can sustain over high latency network links. #111287

Updated Go version to 1.19.13. #112204 SQL language changes New datetime built-ins (make_date, make_timestamp, and make_timestamptz) have been added, allowing for the creation of timestamps, timestamps with time zones, and dates. In addition, date_trunc now allows for a timestamp to be truncated in a specified timezone (to a specified precision). #110338

New system privileges CREATEROLE, CREATELOGIN, CREATEDB, and CONTROLJOB have been introduced. Each is analogous to its existing role option counterpart but can additionally be inherited through role membership. #110359, #110359, #110359, #110359

RESTORE can now be passed a WITH EXECUTION LOCALITY option similar to BACKUP to restrict execution of the job to nodes with matching localities. #110611

The statement_activity and transaction_activity table column execution_total_cluster_seconds is now accurate. The combinedstmts endpoint returns the correct value for the StmtsTotalRuntimeSecs and TxnsTotalRuntimeSecs properties. #109639

The discard log message is now limited to once per minute by default. The message now includes both the number of transactions and the number of statements that were discarded. #110983 Operational changes The cockroach debug zip command now has an option to omit goroutine stack dumps. This impacts the creation of nodes/*/stacks.txt and nodes/*/stacks_with_labels.txt within debug ZIP bundles. Users can opt to exclude these goroutine stacks by using the --include-goroutine-stacks=false flag. Fetching stack traces for all goroutines is a "stop-the-world" operation, which can momentarily but significantly increase SQL service latency. Any periodic goroutine dumps previously taken on the node will still be included in nodes/*/goroutines/*.txt.gz, since they have already been generated and don't require any stop-the-world operations. #110266

Requests for database details or table details from the UI, or usages of SHOW RANGES WITH DETAILS are no longer subject to errors if the number of requested spans is too large. #109902

Added a new metric changefeed.lagging_ranges that shows the number of ranges which are behind in changefeeds. This metric can be used with the metrics_label changefeed option. The calculation of this metric is controlled by 2 new cluster settings: (1) changefeed.lagging_ranges_threshold, with a default of 3 minutes, is the amount of time a range needs to be behind to be considered lagging, and (2) changefeed.lagging_ranges_polling_interval, with a default of 1 minute, controls how often the lagging ranges calculation is done. Note that polling adds latency to the metric being updated. For example, if a range falls behind by 3 minutes, the metric may not update until an additional minute afterwards. Also note that ranges undergoing an initial scan for longer than the threshold are considered to be lagging. Starting a changefeed with an initial scan on a large table will likely increment the metric for each range in the table. However, as ranges complete the initial scan, the number of lagging ranges will decrease. #110963

The DB Console now constructs client-side requests using relative URLs instead of absolute ones. This enables proxying of the DB Console at arbitrary subpaths. #111652

Added a new cluster setting server.http.base_path that controls the redirection of the browser after successful login with OIDC SSO. Most users do not need to modify this setting. However, it is helpful in cases where CockroachDB is running behind a load balancer or proxy that serves CockroachDB under a subpath, such as https:// /crdb/. In those cases, it is necessary for the browser to redirect to / crdb after login instead of /, which has always been the hard-coded default.#112038 DB Console changes Non-admin users can now view the Database, Database Details, and Database table pages. #110342

The SQL Connection Rate metric on the SQL Dashboard is downsampled using the MAX function instead of SUM. This improves situations where zooming out would cause the connection rate to increase for downsampled data. #110497

Fixed a bug in DB Console's Statement Diagnostic page that could cause the page to crash if the response was larger than 50 KB. The page now keeps pulling results until no maximum size errors are encountered. #111278

Fixed an error on the SQL Activity page when there was a workload, and then the workload stopped so that no queries ran against the database in the last hour. #111496

The Jobs table will now correctly display timestamps for creation, last modified, and the completed time fields. #111901

The Reset Sql Stats button is now visible to users with the admin role on the DB Console. #110256

Reduced memory usage in SQL activity jobs. #112323 Bug fixes The new backup option updates_cluster_monitoring_metrics tracks the timestamp of the last backup failure due to a KMS error. This option is disabled by default. #111310

Fixed a bug where vectorized COPY FROM could produce a plan with more than one RenderNodes, when only zero or one should be allowed. This could result in multiple render nodes in a table with a hash sharded primary key. #111412

Fixed a bug that caused CockroachDB to stop collecting new statistics about Statement fingerprints and Transaction fingerprints. #111641

Fixed a bug where, internally, printing a 0 decimal with a very low exponent uses excessive memory. The DECIMAL type type is not impacted, but crdb_internal functions may be. #110564

Fixed a bug where executing the EXPORT INTO PARQUET statement could cause an out-of-memory crash (OOM). Now, if memory is exceeded, the EXPORT INTO PARQUET statement returns an error. If you see an error related to memory, retry the EXPORT INTO PARQUET statement using a smaller value for the chunk_rows option. Cockroach Labs recommends using changefeeds to export data because they provide better performance for growing workloads. Additionally, changefeeds operate as jobs, which offer observability and job management. #110717 #110717

Added limited statement_statistics to the debug.zip output. #110662

Fixed a nil dereference panic during node startup that could be caused by an incorrect initialization order. #109684

Fixed a bug where the BEGIN statement incorrectly displayed a transaction ID in telemetry logs. It now correctly shows no transaction ID, since there is no open transaction when BEGIN is executed.#109840

Fixed a bug that could cause a transaction performing multiple parallel foreign key checks to return a concurrent txn use detected error. #109849

Fixed a bug where dependencies on sequences from tables would be reported with the wrong value for the classid column in the pg_catalog.pg_depend table. #110207

Fixed edge cases in decimal and float evaluation for division operators. 'NaN'::DECIMAL / 0 will now return NaN instead of a division-by-zero error, and 0 / 'inf'::DECIMAL will return 0 instead of 0E-2019. #110296

Fixed a DB Console issue where the DROP_UNUSED index recommendations produced by the table details page produced an invalid DROP INDEX statement. #110453

Executing two ALTER RANGE default CONFIGURE ZONE statements on the same line no longer triggers an error. #110337

Removed a buggy TTL descriptor repair. Previously, upgrading from v22.2.x to 23.1.9 incorrectly removed TTL storage parameters from tables (visible via SHOW CREATE TABLE ) while attempting to repair table descriptors. A node that attempts to run the TTL job could crash due to a panic caused by the missing TTL storage parameters. Clusters currently on v22.2.x should not be upgraded to v23.1.9, but should move directly to v23.1.10 or later. For more information, refer to Technical Advisory 110363. #110500

Fixed a performance regression when disabling sql.metrics.statement_details.enabled, which caused execution stats to be collected for all queries instead of the default 1% of queries. #109881

cockroach debug pebble commands now work correctly with encrypted stores which don't use the default cockroach-data path, and you no longer need to pass the --store option. #110507

The Database pages no longer displays undefined regions or outdated node information. #110741

Fixed a bug where RESET (ttl_expire_after) could incorrectly remove ttl_expiration_expression. #110746

Fixed a bug where an ALTER TABLE ... ADD CONSTRAINT CHECK ... statement with a user-defined function (UDF) in the CHECK could cause a validation error. #110720

Fixed a bug where CREATE INDEX for partial indexes could fail with ERROR: duplicate key value violates unique constraint if concurrent inserts happened simultaneously. #110584

Fixed a bug where a CREATE TABLE command with an IDENTITY column did not properly propagate the type of the column into the sequence. #111014

Fixed a bug where the format_type built-in did not honor typemod information for array types, leading to incorrect output. #110940

Fixed compaction behavior to prevent rapid sublevel growth when removing replicas from a store, such as during decommissioning. #111141

Fixed a bug that could occur when the multiple active portals execution mode (Preview) was enabled to evaluate queries such as lookup joins. The bug could result in an internal error like unexpected 40960 leftover bytes if the portal was not fully consumed. #110666

External connection URLs now accept the scheme azure-blob for connections to Azure Blob Storage and the scheme azure-kms for connections to Azure KMS. For backward compatibility, schemes azure and azure-storage schemes continue to work for connections to Azure Blob Storage. #111246

Fixed a bug where changing the setting server.telemetry.hot_ranges_stats.interval had no effect. #111373

Added a check for values before using mean on the DB Console Plan Details page, fixing a crash. #111505

Fixed a bug where dependencies on sequences from tables would be reported with the wrong value for the classid column in the pg_catalog.pg_depend table. #111600

Fixed a bug where atttypmod in pg_attribute was not populated for TIMESTAMP / INTERVAL types, which meant that ORMs could not know the precision of these types properly. #111727

Fixed a bug in the DB Console Transaction Insight Details page , which showed contention details of other transactions. Now, CockroachDB will only surface contention details for the current transaction. #111880

Fixed a bug where indoption inside pg_index was not properly encoded. Clients were unable to decode it as int2vector. #111957

RPC failures on writes now use the parallel commit protocol and execute in parallel to the commit operation. This change prevents incorrect retryable failures and transaction unexpectedly committed assertions by detecting when writes cannot be retried idempotently, instead returning an AmbiguousResultError. #111876

Fixed a bug that prevented the optimizer from honoring the statement_timeout session setting when generating constrained index scans for queries with large IN lists or = ANY predicates on multiple index key columns. This bug could cause an Out-of-Memory (OOM) condition on the node. #112076

Fixed a bug that caused internal errors during query optimization in rare cases. The bug has been present since version v2.1.11, but it is more likely to occur in version v21.2.0 and later, though it is still rare. The bug only presents when a query contains min and max aggregate functions #112254

Fixed a bug where a lookup or index join on a table with at least three column families could be evaluated incorrectly, leading to a "non-nullable column with no value" error or incorrect query results. The bug was introduced in v22.2. #113107

Fixed a bug that could cause internal errors or panics while attempting to forecast statistics on a numeric column. #113881 Performance improvements Queries that compare collated strings now use less memory and may execute faster. #110147

Reduced the impact of high-concurrency blind writes to the same key on goroutine scheduling latency. #109370 What's New in 22.2.17



Bug fixes Fixed a bug that could prevent RESTORE from working if it was performed during a cluster upgrade. #112757

Queries with the st_union aggregate function could produce incorrect results in some cases due to the query optimizer performing invalid optimizations. This bug has been present since the st_union function was introduced in v20.2.0. #112796

Previously, CockroachDB could incorrectly evaluate lookup and index joins into tables with at least 3 column families in some cases (either a non-nullable column with no value internal error would occur, or the query would return incorrect results). This is now fixed. The bug was introduced in v22.2. #113109

Fixed a rare internal error in the optimizer that could occur while enforcing orderings between SQL operators. This bug had existed since before v22.1. #113175

Previously, a warning that points to technical advisory #99561 could incorrectly surface when dropping secondary indexes that store primary key columns. This is now fixed. #113004

Fixed a bug that could cause internal errors or panics while attempting to forecast statistics on a numeric column. cockroachdb/cockroach#113800

Previously, when executing queries with index / lookup joins when the ordering needs to be maintained, CockroachDB in some cases could get into a pathological behavior which would lead to increased query latency, possibly by 1 or 2 orders of magnitude. This bug was introduced in v22.2 and is now fixed. #114368