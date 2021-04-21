Het team achter CockroachDB heeft een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 20.1.14 als het versienummer. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New in v20.1.14
Bug fixes
Performance improvements
- Fixed a bug where some import failures would cause tables to stay OFFLINE when they should have been brought back to PUBLIC. #61481
- Fixed a bug where an invalid tuple comparison using ANY was causing an internal error. CockroachDB now returns "unsupported comparison operator". #61725
- Changed the behavior of the kv.closed_timestamp.target_duration cluster setting when set to 0. This would make follower reads more aggressive instead of disabling them. Setting kv.closed_timestamp.target_duration to 0 will now disable routing requests to follower replicas. #62442
- Fixed a bug where RESTORE using AS OF SYSTEM TIME of tables that included foreign key constraints from backups created by v19.x or earlier would lead to malformed schema metadata. #62493
- Fixed an internal error that could occur during planning when a query used the output of the RETURNING clause of an UPDATE, and one or more of the columns in the RETURNING clause were from a table specified in the FROM clause of the UPDATE (i.e., not from the table being updated). #62964
- Dropping a foreign key that was added in the same transaction no longer triggers an internal error. This bug has been present since at least v20.1. #62881
- Fixed a bug where index backfill data might have been missed by BACKUP in incremental backups. #63303
What's New in v20.1.13
- SQL statistics collection has been made more efficient by avoiding an accidental heap allocation per row for some schemas. #58199
Bug fixes
- Previously, if RELEASE SAVEPOINT cockroach_restart was followed by ROLLBACK, the sql.txn.rollback.count metric would be incremented. This was incorrect, because the transaction had already committed. The metric is no longer incremented in this case. #60251
- Fixed a bug where an error in protecting a record could be incorrectly reported, preventing some backups of very large tables from succeeding. #60961
- Fixed a bug where high-latency global clusters could sometimes fall behind in resolving timestamps for changefeeds. #60926
- Creating interleaved partitioned indexes is now disallowed. Previously, the database would crash when trying to create one. Note that interleaved tables will be deprecated altogether in a future release. #61423
- In the Advanced Debugging section of the Admin UI (DB Console), manually enqueueing a range to the garbage collection (GC) queue now properly respects the SkipShouldQueue option. This ensures that you can force the GC of a specific range. #60746