Het team achter CockroachDB heeft een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 20.1.14 als het versienummer. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v20.1.14



Bug fixes Fixed a bug where some import failures would cause tables to stay OFFLINE when they should have been brought back to PUBLIC. #61481

Fixed a bug where an invalid tuple comparison using ANY was causing an internal error. CockroachDB now returns "unsupported comparison operator". #61725

Changed the behavior of the kv.closed_timestamp.target_duration cluster setting when set to 0. This would make follower reads more aggressive instead of disabling them. Setting kv.closed_timestamp.target_duration to 0 will now disable routing requests to follower replicas. #62442

Fixed a bug where RESTORE using AS OF SYSTEM TIME of tables that included foreign key constraints from backups created by v19.x or earlier would lead to malformed schema metadata. #62493

Fixed an internal error that could occur during planning when a query used the output of the RETURNING clause of an UPDATE, and one or more of the columns in the RETURNING clause were from a table specified in the FROM clause of the UPDATE (i.e., not from the table being updated). #62964

Dropping a foreign key that was added in the same transaction no longer triggers an internal error. This bug has been present since at least v20.1. #62881

Fixed a bug where index backfill data might have been missed by BACKUP in incremental backups. #63303 Performance improvements SQL statistics collection has been made more efficient by avoiding an accidental heap allocation per row for some schemas. #58199 What's New in v20.1.13



Bug fixes Previously, if RELEASE SAVEPOINT cockroach_restart was followed by ROLLBACK, the sql.txn.rollback.count metric would be incremented. This was incorrect, because the transaction had already committed. The metric is no longer incremented in this case. #60251

Fixed a bug where an error in protecting a record could be incorrectly reported, preventing some backups of very large tables from succeeding. #60961

Fixed a bug where high-latency global clusters could sometimes fall behind in resolving timestamps for changefeeds. #60926

Creating interleaved partitioned indexes is now disallowed. Previously, the database would crash when trying to create one. Note that interleaved tables will be deprecated altogether in a future release. #61423

In the Advanced Debugging section of the Admin UI (DB Console), manually enqueueing a range to the garbage collection (GC) queue now properly respects the SkipShouldQueue option. This ensures that you can force the GC of a specific range. #60746