Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.20

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de tiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.20 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed extremely poor VM performance depending on the timing of various actions (regression in 6.1.0)
  • VMM: Fixed guest OS hanging under certain circumstances when Hyper-V is present (bug #20141)
  • VMM: Fixed Guru Meditation error when using a nested hypervisor under certain circumstances (bug #20175)
  • VMM: Fixed a SMAP related host panic affecting Solaris 11.4 systems with Intel Haswell CPUs or later (bug #16068)
  • OCI: Add cloud-init support for export to OCI and for OCI instance creation
  • GUI: Fixed "Delete all files" leaving behind Logs/VBoxUI.log (bug #20235)
  • Audio: Multiple fixes and enhancements
  • Audio: Fixed detection of duplex audio devices on macOS (5.0 regression; bug #20171)
  • Network: Fixed link status reporting for "not attached" adapters
  • Network: Fixed connectivity issues with e1000 in OS/2 guests (6.1.18 regression; bug #20148)
  • Network: Fixed VxWorks e1000 driver compatibility issue (bug #20182)
  • Network: Fixed GUI checks for port forwarding rules rejecting IPv6 with "Nat Network" (bug #14847)
  • DHCP: Don't crash in the presence of fixed address assignments (bug #20128)
  • Serial: Fixed possible VM hang when using the a serial port in disconnected mode (bug #19854)
  • Webcam: Fixed interoperability with v4l2loopback and fixed a crash under certain circumstances (bug #20176)
  • NVMe: Fixed sporadic Windows VM hang or reboot on high CPU load
  • VBoxManage: Allow changing network adapter attachment of a saved VM with "modifyvm"
  • vboximg-mount: Fix for argument processing to honor the '--root' option (6.0 regression; bug #20073)
  • Linux host and guest: Support kernel versions 5.11 (bug #20198) and 5.12
  • Linux host: Maximum MTU size increased to 16110 for host-only adapters on Linux kernels 4.10+ (bug #19122)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Fix vboxvideo module compilation for kernel version 5.10.x
  • Linux Guest Additions: Fixed kernel module build for RHEL 8.4 beta and CentOS Stream (bug #20289)

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-04-2021 • 20:27

20-04-2021 • 20:27

22

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

20-04 VirtualBox 6.1.34 6
19-01 VirtualBox 6.1.32 7
23-11 VirtualBox 6.1.30 11
19-10 VirtualBox 6.1.28 3
07-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.26 6
07-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.24 9
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.22 21
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.20 22
01-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.18 16
10-'20 VirtualBox 6.1.16 17
Meer historie

VirtualBox

Score: 4

Reacties (22)

+1Dutchredgaming
20 april 2021 20:39
Hoe is virtualbox vergeleken met 3 jaar terug?
Vond het erg traag vergeleken met vmware player/workstation
+2Luchtbakker
@Dutchredgaming20 april 2021 21:01
Hoe is virtualbox vergeleken met 3 jaar terug?
Vond het erg traag vergeleken met vmware player/workstation
De snelheid bepaal je grotendeels zelf. Maar je moet wel weten welke vinkjes je aan moet zetten en welke schuiven je niet te ver naar rechts duwt.

Virtualbox is in mijn opzicht wel wat verbeterd afgelopen jaren. Gevoelsmatig een stuk sneller en out-of-the-box al prima afgesteld als je de image selecteert.

Wel vind ik (zeker met Windows images) Hyper-v een stuk fijner en sneller. Maar dat is alleen gratis met een win10 pro licentie.
0tmfh
@Luchtbakker21 april 2021 08:12
Hoe zorg jij dat je IP's hetzelfde blijven op hyper-v? In virtualbox heb je een door virtuele DHCP/DNS die dezelfde IP's aan dezelfde VM's uitdeelt, maar hyper-v doet dat niet. Ik moet elke dag mijn hosts file aanpassen om bij starten van de VM het nieuwe IP aan een lokaal domeinnaam te koppelen.

Wat betreft virtualbox, zou het graag over hyperv gebruiken. Alleen zit je vast aan hyperv door docker for desktop.
Virtualbox heeft vaker updates dan hyperv, dus als je problemen ervaart, dan heb je bij virtualbox meer kans dat het gefixt wordt.
0kevinr1
@Dutchredgaming20 april 2021 21:06
VMware is nog steeds heer en meester mbt virtualizeren.
Virtualbox zou ik gebruiken voor kleine projecten en huis tuin en keuken gebruik.
+1Mastofun
@kevinr120 april 2021 21:11
Dit zijn naar mijn mening de opties :

In een bedrijf met VMware omgeving(en budget) -> Vmware workstation
Thuis met pro licentie van windows en windows Vms -> hyper-v
Thuis gratis + linux VMs -> Virtual box
+2Hydranet
@Mastofun20 april 2021 21:59
Je vergeet KVM/QEMU ;)
0The Zep Man
@Mastofun20 april 2021 22:55
Je vergeet Xen(Server). ;)
+1the_shadow
@The Zep Man21 april 2021 06:52
Tenzij ik me vergis is XenServer een Type 1 hypervisor, waar de andere allemaal Type 2 zijn?
0Mastofun
@The Zep Man21 april 2021 09:03
Niets vergeten. Ik lijst niet alle mogelijke opties op maar degene die ik zou aanraden/ al mee gewerkt heb.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mastofun op 21 april 2021 09:07]

+1Hellboy!
@kevinr120 april 2021 22:45
KVM is qua performance vele malen beter dan vmware is mijn ervaring.
0rubenvb
@Hellboy!21 april 2021 10:17
Ik ben ook zeer tevreden over mijn KVM Windows (bestuurd vanuit virt-manager en onderliggend libvirtd). Enige dat ontbreekt is 3D versnelling maar als ik het echt nodig heb gebruik ik even Intel GVT-g. Als je een desktop hebt met VT-d (of de AMD equivalent) kan je gewoon een tweede GPU eraan dedicaten en is dat euvel ook weeral verholpen.

OK, je hebt geen "seamless" ervaring, maar dat vind ik in de beste tijden ook maar brak en tegenintuitief. Shared folders via de razendsnelle Samba server, display resizing met Spice.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rubenvb op 21 april 2021 10:18]

+1Zwelgje
@kevinr121 april 2021 06:10
"kleine projecten" nou zeker niet zakelijk. Virtualbox is alleen maar leuk voor thuisgebruik

klein projectwerk lekker HyperV inzetten en wil je serieuze (beheersbare!) infra bouwen dan op vzphere inderdaad
+13raser
@Dutchredgaming20 april 2021 21:05
Is zoiets te benchmarken? Anders is het puur op gevoel zeggen dat iets sneller of trager is.
Ik werk al jarenlang met veel plezier met Virtualbox. Het is gewoon handig voor sommige doeleinden.
+1Dutchredgaming
@3raser20 april 2021 21:07
Gevoelsmatig, zeker met VMWare tools reageert de OS veel beter.
Ik weet niet dat er nu ook drivers zoals VMWare tools ook beschikbaar zijn voor Virtual box, ik keek alleen met een VMWare bril 8-)
0beerse

@3raser21 april 2021 13:15
Voor benchmarken kan je beginnen om de benchmark-tools van fysieke systemen te pakken en die in je gasten te draaien. Daarna zou je per benchmark alles moeten tunen en tweaken, zowel aan de benchmark kant als aan de virtualisatie kant.

Tel daarbij dat je de banchmarks draait op een systeem waar nog meer systemen op draaien. In die andere systemen kan je dan ook benchmarks draaien, de zelfde en anderen.

Uiteindelijk is het mijn ervaring dat je als beheerder goed moet weten wat je doet en overzicht houden. Zodat je beseft dat er heel veel kan gebeuren en dat heel veel invloed heeft.

Uiteindelijk heeft de gebruiker gelijk, die ervaart de performance. Het is nu tussen de gebruiker en de beheerder om uit te zoeken waar problemen zijn en wat een oplossing kan zijn. De verwachting naar beneden bijstellen is voor de beheerder altijd een optie, waar de gebruiker helaas niet altijd gevoelig voor is.
+1Phyxion
@Dutchredgaming20 april 2021 22:08
Ik ben enige tijd terug maar weer naar VMWare gegaan omdat de performance echt bedroevend is van VirtualBox naast wsl. De ontwikkeling van VirtualBox lijkt ook redelijk stil te liggen, hier en daar wat fixes maar veel verder komt het niet.

@janbrede
wsl2 inderdaad. Daardoor gebruiken zowel VirtualBox als VMWare de Hyper-V Hypervisor maar VirtualBox is echt mega traag (onwerkbaar) terwijl VMWare gewoon snel genoeg draait.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Phyxion op 22 april 2021 10:48]

0janbrede
@Phyxion21 april 2021 23:16
Was dat WSL2 of WSL1? WSL2 draait op het Windows Hypervisor Platform. Als dat geinstalleerd is kunnen de VirtualBox VM's niet onder de native VirtualBox hypervisor draaien maar moeten ze onder de Windows hypervisor draaien. En dat kost veel performance, is ook mijn ervaring nadat ik WSL2 had geinstalleerd.
0YaPP
@Dutchredgaming21 april 2021 09:21
Dat is vooral een kwestie van voldoende videogeheugen toekennen aan Windows (zeker zo'n 160MB), 3D acceleratie aanzetten, en voldoende memory voor het OS (bijvoorbeeld 4GB). Standaard staan deze instellingen te conservatief, en dan werkt de hele interface van Windows zeer traag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YaPP op 21 april 2021 09:23]

+1pauldaytona
20 april 2021 22:21
Ik zie: Fixed connectivity issues with e1000 in OS/2 guests

Er gebruiken nog mensen OS/2!, en ze fixen er nog bugs voor. In de jaren 90 had ik op m'n werk een pc met een speciaal programma dat voor OS/2 was gemaakt. Dacht dat het al heel lang dood was.
+1IrBaboon79
@pauldaytona20 april 2021 23:16
Mjah, een van de redenen dat het nog blijft overleven is natuurlijk dat je het kunt virtualizeren en zo de HW afhankelijkheid kunt weg ‘toveren’...

Het blijft natuurlijk wel een beetje discutabel om het nog in leven te houden - business case / mission critical spul / <insert justification> - want je komt er dus ook nooit meer vanaf... maar dat is een andere discussie die ieder voor zich mag voeren.
0divvid
@pauldaytona20 april 2021 23:40
ach ja OS/2...Mag in het rijtje Video2000 en Blackberries
0lina inverse
@pauldaytona21 april 2021 08:49
https://www.arcanoae.com/arcaos/

hebben een 'nieuwe'OS/2 versie. handig voor als je oude server kapot is en je nieuwe hardware met je oude app moet gebruiken. (MBD in de hens; oude printer moest draaien)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

