Oracle heeft de tiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.20 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed extremely poor VM performance depending on the timing of various actions (regression in 6.1.0)

VMM: Fixed guest OS hanging under certain circumstances when Hyper-V is present (bug #20141)

VMM: Fixed Guru Meditation error when using a nested hypervisor under certain circumstances (bug #20175)

VMM: Fixed a SMAP related host panic affecting Solaris 11.4 systems with Intel Haswell CPUs or later (bug #16068)

OCI: Add cloud-init support for export to OCI and for OCI instance creation

GUI: Fixed "Delete all files" leaving behind Logs/VBoxUI.log (bug #20235)

Audio: Multiple fixes and enhancements

Audio: Fixed detection of duplex audio devices on macOS (5.0 regression; bug #20171)

Network: Fixed link status reporting for "not attached" adapters

Network: Fixed connectivity issues with e1000 in OS/2 guests (6.1.18 regression; bug #20148)

Network: Fixed VxWorks e1000 driver compatibility issue (bug #20182)

Network: Fixed GUI checks for port forwarding rules rejecting IPv6 with "Nat Network" (bug #14847)

DHCP: Don't crash in the presence of fixed address assignments (bug #20128)

Serial: Fixed possible VM hang when using the a serial port in disconnected mode (bug #19854)

Webcam: Fixed interoperability with v4l2loopback and fixed a crash under certain circumstances (bug #20176)

NVMe: Fixed sporadic Windows VM hang or reboot on high CPU load

VBoxManage: Allow changing network adapter attachment of a saved VM with "modifyvm"

vboximg-mount: Fix for argument processing to honor the '--root' option (6.0 regression; bug #20073)

Linux host and guest: Support kernel versions 5.11 (bug #20198) and 5.12

Linux host: Maximum MTU size increased to 16110 for host-only adapters on Linux kernels 4.10+ (bug #19122)

Linux Guest Additions: Fix vboxvideo module compilation for kernel version 5.10.x

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed kernel module build for RHEL 8.4 beta and CentOS Stream (bug #20289)