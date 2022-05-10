Het team achter CockroachDB heeft een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 21.2.10 als het versienummer. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen in de bijbehorende verspreide data biedt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New in v21.2.10
Security updates
Enterprise edition changes
- The crdb_internal.reset_sql_stats() and crdb_internal.reset_index_usage_stats() built-in functions now check if user has the admin role. #80277
SQL language changes
- Added a changefeed.backfill.scan_request_size cluster setting to control scan request size during backfill. #79709
DB Console changes
- A pgerror with code 22P02 is now returned when an invalid cast to OID is made. #79849
- An incremental backup now fails if the AS OF SYSTEM TIME is less than the previous backup's end time. #80287
Bug fixes
- Filtering by column is added to Hot Ranges page. #79645
- Added dropdown filter on the Node Diagnostics page to view by active, decommissioned, or all nodes. #80336
Performance improvements
- The execution time as reported on DISTSQL diagrams within the statement bundle collected via EXPLAIN ANALYZE (DEBUG) is no longer negative when the statement encountered an error. #79369
- An internal error when the inner expression of a column access expression evaluated to NULL no longer occurs. For example, evaluation of the expression (CASE WHEN b THEN ((ROW(1) AS a)) ELSE NULL END).a would error when b is false. #79528
- An error when accessing a named column of a labelled tuple no longer occurs. The error occurred when an expression could produce one of several different tuples. For example, (CASE WHEN true THEN (ROW(1) AS a) ELSE (ROW(2) AS a) END).a would fail to evaluate. #79528
- Pebble compaction heuristics no longer allow a large compaction backlog to accumulate, eventually triggering high read amplification. #79611
- HTTP 304 responses no longer result in error logs. #79860
- A custom time series metric sql.distsql.queries.spilled is no longer computed incorrectly leading to an exaggerated number. #79881
- nextval and setval are non-transactional except when they is called in the same transaction that the sequence was created in. Creating a sequence and calling nextval or setval on it within a transaction no longer causes the query containing nextval to hang. #79866
- The SQL Activity page no longer returns a "descriptor not found" error in a v21.1-v21.2 mixed version state. #79795
- Resetting SQL statistics in v21.1-v21.2 mixed version state no longer causes a "descriptor not found" error. #79795
- In a v21.1-v21.2 mixed version state CockroachDB no longer attempts to flush statistics to disk. It also does not log a "descriptor not found" error messages. #79795
- Added a detailed error message for index out of bounds when decoding a binary tuple datum. #79963
- CockroachDB no longer encounters an internal error when evaluating queries with OFFSET and LIMIT clauses when the addition of the offset and the limit value would be larger than int64 range. #79924
- Automatic encryption-at-rest data key rotation is no longer disabled after a node restart without a store key rotation. #80170
- When using ST_Intersects, ST_Within, or ST_Covers spatial functions, NaN coordinates no longer return true for point in polygon operations. #80201
- ST_MinimumBoundingCircle no longer panics with infinite coordinates and a num_segs argument. #80346
- The formatting/printing behavior for ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES was fixed, which corrects some mistaken error messages. #80326
- Bulk data sent to the KV storage layer is now sent at reduced admission control priority. #80387
- Rollback of CREATE TABLE AS with large quantities of data now has similar performance to DROP TABLE. #79603