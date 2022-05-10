Het team achter CockroachDB heeft een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 21.2.10 als het versienummer. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen in de bijbehorende verspreide data biedt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Security updates The crdb_internal.reset_sql_stats() and crdb_internal.reset_index_usage_stats() built-in functions now check if user has the admin role. #80277 Enterprise edition changes Added a changefeed.backfill.scan_request_size cluster setting to control scan request size during backfill. #79709 SQL language changes A pgerror with code 22P02 is now returned when an invalid cast to OID is made. #79849

An incremental backup now fails if the AS OF SYSTEM TIME is less than the previous backup's end time. #80287 DB Console changes Filtering by column is added to Hot Ranges page. #79645

Added dropdown filter on the Node Diagnostics page to view by active, decommissioned, or all nodes. #80336 Bug fixes The execution time as reported on DISTSQL diagrams within the statement bundle collected via EXPLAIN ANALYZE (DEBUG) is no longer negative when the statement encountered an error. #79369

An internal error when the inner expression of a column access expression evaluated to NULL no longer occurs. For example, evaluation of the expression (CASE WHEN b THEN ((ROW(1) AS a)) ELSE NULL END).a would error when b is false. #79528

An error when accessing a named column of a labelled tuple no longer occurs. The error occurred when an expression could produce one of several different tuples. For example, (CASE WHEN true THEN (ROW(1) AS a) ELSE (ROW(2) AS a) END).a would fail to evaluate. #79528

Pebble compaction heuristics no longer allow a large compaction backlog to accumulate, eventually triggering high read amplification. #79611

HTTP 304 responses no longer result in error logs. #79860

A custom time series metric sql.distsql.queries.spilled is no longer computed incorrectly leading to an exaggerated number. #79881

nextval and setval are non-transactional except when they is called in the same transaction that the sequence was created in. Creating a sequence and calling nextval or setval on it within a transaction no longer causes the query containing nextval to hang. #79866

The SQL Activity page no longer returns a "descriptor not found" error in a v21.1-v21.2 mixed version state. #79795

Resetting SQL statistics in v21.1-v21.2 mixed version state no longer causes a "descriptor not found" error. #79795

In a v21.1-v21.2 mixed version state CockroachDB no longer attempts to flush statistics to disk. It also does not log a "descriptor not found" error messages. #79795

Added a detailed error message for index out of bounds when decoding a binary tuple datum. #79963

CockroachDB no longer encounters an internal error when evaluating queries with OFFSET and LIMIT clauses when the addition of the offset and the limit value would be larger than int64 range. #79924

Automatic encryption-at-rest data key rotation is no longer disabled after a node restart without a store key rotation. #80170

When using ST_Intersects, ST_Within, or ST_Covers spatial functions, NaN coordinates no longer return true for point in polygon operations. #80201

ST_MinimumBoundingCircle no longer panics with infinite coordinates and a num_segs argument. #80346

The formatting/printing behavior for ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES was fixed, which corrects some mistaken error messages. #80326

Bulk data sent to the KV storage layer is now sent at reduced admission control priority. #80387 Performance improvements Rollback of CREATE TABLE AS with large quantities of data now has similar performance to DROP TABLE. #79603