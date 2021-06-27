Het team achter CockroachDB heeft twee nieuwe versies uitgebracht met 21.1.3 en 20.2.11 als de versienummers. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
What's New in v21.1.3
Security updates
Enterprise edition changes
- Syntax errors in the host-based authentication (HBA) configuration in cluster setting server.host_based_authentication.configuration are now logged on the OPS channel. #66128
- The User and ApplicationName fields of structured events pertaining to SQL queries are now marked as non-sensitive when they contain certain values (root/node for User and values starting with $ for application names). #66443
SQL language changes
- Changefeeds with custom Kafka client configurations (using the kafka_sink_config object) that could lead to long delays in flushing messages will now produce an error. #66265
- The kafka_sink_config object now supports a version configuration item to specify Kafka server versions. This is likely only necessary for old (Kafka 0.11/Confluent 3.3 or earlier) Kafka servers. Additionally, settings not specified in kafka_sink_config now retain their default values. #66314
Operational changes
- TRUNCATE is now less disruptive on tables with a large amount of concurrent traffic. #65940
- Creating STORED or VIRTUAL computed columns with expressions that reference foreign key columns is now allowed. #66168
- The new function crdb_internal.get_vmodule returns the current vmodule configuration on the node processing the request. #63545
- The description string for the random() function now clarifies that there are at most 53 bits of randomness available; that is, the function is unsuitable to generate 64-bit random integer values. This behavior is similar to that of PostgreSQL. #66128
- EXPLAIN ANALYZE now displays information about the regions on which a statement was executed. #66368
Command-line changes
- Added a configurable limit to the number of intents collected by a scan before aborting, to prevent out-of-memory errors. The setting storage.mvcc.max_intents_per_error replaces storage.sst_export.max_intents_per_error and covers both scan and export commands. #65923
- BACKUP now puts backup data files in a data sub-directory of the BACKUP path instead of directly in the backup path. #66161
DB Console changes
- The informational messages printed out when cockroach demo starts have been updated to clarify that certain information is only needed when accessing the demo cluster from another tool. #66129
- cockroach demo and cockroach sql are now able to run client-side commands via the -e command-line flag. This makes it possible to use commands like \dt or \hf from a shell script. #66326
Bug fixes
- Users can now reset SQL stats from the DB Console. #65916
- Removed shading on line graphs, improving legibility when viewing more than a few series on the same plot. #66032
- Drag-to-zoom on metrics graphs now supports time ranges under 10 minutes. #66032
- In some cases, the Execution Stats page would show a very high Overhead latency for a statement. This could happen due to multiple statements being parsed together or due to statement execution being retried. To avoid this, we no longer consider the time between when parsing ends and execution begins when determining service latency. #66108
- Improved the style of the password input field for Safari. #66134
- The metrics chart under Overview was renamed from SQL Queries to SQL Statements to match the naming used under SQL Metrics. #66364
Performance improvements
- Fixed a bug which prevented adding columns to tables which contain data and use NOT NULL virtual columns #65973
- Fixed a bug in the DB Console where graphs for clusters with decommissioned nodes could show an empty series and data could be incorrectly attributed to the wrong nodes. #66032
- Fixed a bug where queries on REGIONAL BY ROW tables could fail in the brief window in which a DROP REGION operation is in progress. #65984
- Fixed a bug where a schema's privilege descriptor could be corrupted upon executing ALTER DATABASE ... CONVERT TO SCHEMA, where privileges invalid on a schema were copied from the database, rendering the schema unusable. #65993
- Fixed the error classification for duplicate index names where the later index was a UNIQUE index. #64000
- Fixed the error classification for ALTER TABLE ... ADD CONSTRAINT ... UNIQUE with the same name as an existing index. #64000
- Fixed a bug that made it less likely for range merges to succeed on clusters using multiple stores per node is now fixed. #65889
- Improved TRUNCATE operations to prevent contention issues. #65940
- Improved garbage collection of stale replicas by proactively checking certain replicas that have lost contact with other voting replicas. #65186
- Fixed a bug in SHOW RANGES which misattributed localities to nodes when using multiple stores. #66037
- Queries run through the EXECUTE statement can now generate statement diagnostic bundles as expected. #66098
- Previously, an INSERT causing a foreign key violation could result in an internal error in rare cases. The bug only affected the error response; any affected INSERTs (which would have been foreign-key violations) did not succeed. This bug, present since v21.1.0, has been fixed. #66300
- BACKUP and other operations can now reuse a previously created S3 client session when operating on the same bucket, which can avoid NoCredentialProviders errors on EC2 when interating with large incremental backups. #66259
- The command exit status of cockroach demo and cockroach sql is now properly set to non-zero (error) after an error is encountered in a client-side command. Additionally, cockroach sql and cockroach demo now properly stop upon encountering an invalid configuration with --set, instead of starting to execute SQL statements after the invalid configuration. #66326
- Improved the availability of the jobs table for reads in large, global clusters by running background tasks at low priority. #66344
- Backups no longer risk the possibility of blocking conflicting writes while being rate limited by the kv.bulk_io_write.concurrent_export_requests concurrency limit. #66408
- The soundex and st_difference builtin functions for fuzzy string matching now correctly handle NULL values. #66302
What's New in v20.2.11
- Fixed an issue in the optimizer that prevented spatial predicates of the form (column && value) = true from being index-accelerated. These queries can now use a spatial index if one is available. #65986
- A new setting kv.bulk_io_write.restore_node_concurrency controls the concurrency per restore worker. This enables more concurrent calls to AddSSTable, which can be bottlenecked by the cluster setting kv.bulk_io_write.concurrent_addsstable_requests. #66022
- The optimizer is now more efficient when planning queries on tables that have many columns and indexes. #66304
- The COCKROACHDB_REGISTRY file is no longer rewritten whenever a new unencrypted file is created. #66423
- After improvements, queries use up to 1MB less system memory per scan, lookup join, index join, zigzag join, or inverted join in their query plans. This will result in improved memory performance for workloads with concurrent OLAP-style queries. #66145
- Made improvements to prevent intra-query leaks during disk spilling that could cause the database to run out of memory, especially on tables with wide rows. #66145
SQL language changes
DB Console changes
- Floating point infinity values are now formatted as Infinity (or -Infinity if negative). This is for compatibility with PostgreSQL #65105
- INSERT INTO ... ON CONFLICT ... DO UPDATE SET statements without predicates now acquire locks using the FOR UPDATE locking mode during their initial row scan, which improves performance for contended workloads. This behavior is configurable using the enable_implicit_select_for_update session variable and the [sql.defaults.implicit_select_for_update.enabled cluster setting].(../v20.2/cluster-settings.html) #65364
- The ST_GeomFromGeoJSON(string) spatial function is now marked as the preferred overload, meaning it will resolve correctly in more contexts. #65441
- The cancellation behavior for DistSQL flows has been improved. #65046
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where empty series would show up in metrics graphs and legends, and when data was incorrectly attributed to the wrong nodes on graphs for clusters with decommissioned nodes. #66034
- Removed shading on line graphs, which improves legibility when viewing more than a few series on the same plot. #66034
- Drag to zoom on metrics graphs now supports time ranges under 10 minutes. #66034
Performance improvements
- BACKUP no longer resolves intents one by one. This eliminates the need to run a high-priority query to clean up intents to unblock BACKUP in case of intent buildup. #64931
- Fixed a bug that could cause backups to be slower. LockTableWaiter now checks the finalized transaction cache before pushing transactions to avoid duplicating work. #64999
- Fixed a bug where interval math on a TIMESTAMPTZ on a DST boundary would incorrectly add or subtract an extra hour. #65097
- Fixed a bug where date_trunc on a TIME value on a DST boundary could switch timezones and produce the incorrect result. #65097
- Fixed a bug causing the ZONECONFIG privilege on tables and databases to be incorrectly interpreted as USAGE, which could corrupt a table and/or database because USAGE is an invalid privilege for tables and databases. Also fixed the case when the ZONECONFIG privilege would be incorrectly restored as USAGE for tables and databases created and backed up in v20.1 and then restored through a full cluster RESTORE in v20.2 or later. #65159
- Fixed a bug which could cause a panic when running an EXECUTE of a previously prepared statement with a REGCLASS or REGTYPE parameter or a user-defined type argument after running BEGIN AS OF SYSTEM TIME with an invalid timestamp. #65150
- Fixed a bug which could cause a panic when issuing a query referencing a user-defined type as a placeholder. #65151
- Fixed a bug introduced in v20.2 that caused rows to be incorrectly de-duplicated from a scan with a non-unique index. #65288
- Fixed a bug causing revision_history cluster backups to not include dropped databases. This means that, previously, dropped databases could not be restored from backups that were taken after the database was dropped. #65317
- Fixed a bug where empty zone configurations get created for certain indexes during ALTER PRIMARY KEY. #65175
- Fixed a bug causing SHOW CREATE TABLE output to not display the zone configurations of a table or index if there were no partitions, even if there were zone configurations on the index or table. #65175
- Fixed a bug where ALTER DATABASE ... SET OWNER ... did not work if the database name was a keyword. #65367
- Fixed a bug where SHOW CREATE TABLE would show the zone configurations of a table with the same name from a different schema. #65369
- Previously, CockroachDB would crash when attempting to create a table using CREATE TABLE ... AS syntax where AS selects from crdb_internal.node_statement_statistics, crdb_internal.node_transaction_statistics, or crdb_internal.node_txn_stats virtual tables. #65544
- Fixed a bug where binary TIMETZ values were not being decoded correctly when sent as a parameter in the wire protocol. #65579
- A certain percentage of cases in which a node could have served a follower read were not handled correctly, resulting in the node routing the request to another nearby node for no reason. This has been fixed. #65470
- Fixed a race condition during transaction cleanup that could leave old transaction records behind until MVCC garbage collection. #65384
- Improved transaction cleanup for disconnected clients to reduce intent buildup. #65384
- Fixed a bug where the storage layer would under some rare write-heavy workloads start off by writing SSTable files that were too small for CockroachDB to manage effectively. The storage layer now creates fewer, larger files under those workloads, in line with expected behavior. #65481
- Scheduled backups with interleaved tables can now be created with the include_deprecated_interleaves option. #65730
- Calling get_bit or set_bit on a byte array argument now goes to the correct index of the underlying bitstring, which matches the Postgres behavior. #65787
- Previously, ALTER DATABASE ... CONVERT TO SCHEMA could potentially leave the schema with invalid privileges thus causing the privilege descriptor to be invalid. #65813
- Fixed a scenario in which a rapid sequence of splits could trigger a storm of Raft snapshots. This would be accompanied by log messages of the form would have dropped incoming MsgApp, but allowing due to ..., which tended to occur as part of RESTORE/IMPORT operations. #65500
- Previously, a schema's privilege descriptor could become corrupted upon executing ALTER DATABASE ... CONVERT TO SCHEMA. This is due to privileges that are invalid on a schema being copied over to the schema, rendering the schema unusable due to invalid privileges. #65999
- Previously, TRUNCATE transactionally scanned the meta range to find ranges to unsplit, creating contention with TRUNCATE's new behavior of preserving splits. #65942
- Fixed the error classification for duplicate index names where the later index was a UNIQUE index. #64002
- Fixed the error classification for ALTER TABLE ... ADD CONSTRAINT ... UNIQUE with the same name as an existing index. #64002
- Fixed a bug in SHOW RANGES that misattributed localities to nodes when using multiple stores. #66038
- Fixed a bug where incremental backups with revision_history would sometimes fail if a view was altered between incremental backups. #66072
- Fixed an issue in the optimizer that prevented spatial predicates of the form (column && value) = true from being index-accelerated. These queries can now use a spatial index, if one is available. #65988