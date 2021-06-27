Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GNU nano 5.8

GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft eerder deze maand versie 5.8 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:

GNU nano 5.8 "Why is it necessary to be special?"
  • After a search, the spotlighting is dropped after 1.5 seconds (0.8 seconds with --quick) to avoid the idea that the text is selected.
  • A + and a space before a filename on the command line will put the cursor at the end of the corresponding buffer.
  • Linter messages no longer include filename and line/column numbers.
  • Color name "grey" or "gray" can be used instead of "lightblack".
  • The color of the minibar can be chosen with 'set minicolor'.
GNU nano 5.7 "Toți ceilalți arau câmpurile"
  • The output of --constantshow (without --minibar) is more stable.
  • When opening multiple buffers and there is an error message, this message is shown again upon first switch to the relevant buffer.
  • The position and size of the indicator now follow actual lines, instead of visual lines when in softwrap mode, meaning that the size of the indicator can change when scrolling in softwrap mode.
GNU nano 5.6.1 "Geelgors"
  • Search matches are properly colorized in softwrap mode too.
  • Option 'highlightcolor' has been renamed to 'spotlightcolor'.
GNU nano 5.6 "Wielewaal"
  • A search match gets highlighted (in black on yellow by default), in addition to placing the cursor at the start of the match. The color combination can be changed with 'set highlightcolor'. By default the cursor is hidden until the next keystroke, but it can be forced on with --showcursor / 'set showcursor'.
  • Option --markmatch / 'set markmatch' has been removed.
  • Cursor position and character code are displayed in the minibar only when option --constantshow / 'set constantshow' is used, and their display can be toggled with M-C.
  • The state flags are displayed in the minibar only when option --stateflags / 'set stateflags' is used.
GNU nano 5.5 "Rebecca"
  • Option 'set minibar' makes nano suppress the title bar and instead show a bar with basic editing information at the bottom: file name (plus an asterisk when the buffer is modified), the cursor position (line,column), the character under the cursor (U+xxxx), the flags that --stateflags normally shows, plus the percentage of the buffer that is above the cursor.
  • With 'set promptcolor' the color combination of the prompt bar can be changed, to allow contrasting it with the mini bar (which always has the same color as the title bar).
  • Option 'set markmatch' highlights the result of a successful search by putting the mark at the end of the match, making the match more visible. It also suppresses the cursor until the next keystroke. (If you dislike the hiding of the cursor, use 'set showcursor'.)
  • The bindable toggle 'nowrap' has been renamed to 'breaklonglines', to match the corresponding option, like for all other toggles.
  • Support for Slang has been removed.
GNU nano 5.4 "Terre des hommes"
  • Moving the cursor now skips over combining characters (and other zero-width characters). Deleting a character deletes also any succeeding zero-width characters, but backspacing deletes just one character at a time.
GNU nano 5.3 "Revolution!"
  • Option 'set stateflags' makes nano show the state of auto-indenting, the mark, hard-wrapping, macro recording, and soft-wrapping in the title bar. The flags take the place of "Modified", and a modified buffer is instead indicated by an asterisk (*) after its name.
  • Nano no longer by default tries using libmagic to determine the type of a file (when neither filename nor first line gave a clue), because in most cases it is a waste of time. It requires using the option --magic or -! or 'set magic' to make nano try libmagic.
  • The color of the indicator can be changed with 'set scrollercolor'.
GNU nano 5.2 "Ranrapalca"
  • Making certain replacements after a large paste does not crash.
  • Hitting a toggle at the Search prompt does not clear the answer.
  • Using --positionlog does not complain at the first start.
  • A macro containing a Search command will not sometimes fail.
GNU nano 5.1 "Cantabria"
  • M-Bsp (Alt+Backspace) deletes a word backwards, like in Bash.
  • M-[ has become bindable. (Be careful, though: as it is the starting combination of many escape sequences, avoid gluing it together with other keystrokes, like in a macro.)
  • With --indicator and --softwrap, the first keystroke in an empty buffer does not crash.
  • Invoking the formatter while text is marked does not crash.
  • In UTF-8 locales, an anchor is shown as a diamond.
GNU nano 5.0 "Among the fields of barley"
  • With --indicator (or -q or 'set indicator') nano will show a kind of scrollbar on the righthand side of the screen to indicate where in the buffer the viewport is located and how much it covers.
  • With <Alt+Insert> any line can be "tagged" with an anchor, and <Alt+PageUp> and <Alt+PageDown> will jump to the nearest anchor. When using line numbers, an anchor is shown as "+" in the margin.
  • The Execute Command prompt is now directly accessible from the main menu (with ^T, replacing the Spell Checker). The Linter, Formatter, Spell Checker, Full Justification, Suspension, and Cut-Till-End functions are available in this menu too.
  • On terminals that support at least 256 colors, nine new color names are available: pink, purple, mauve, lagoon, mint, lime, peach, orange, and latte. These do not have lighter versions.
  • For the color names red, green, blue, yellow, cyan, magenta, white, and black, the prefix 'light' gives a brighter color. Prefix 'bright' is deprecated, as it means both bold AND light.
  • All color names can be preceded with "bold," and/or "italic," (in that order) to get a bold and/or italic typeface.
  • With --bookstyle (or -O or 'set bookstyle') nano considers any line that begins with whitespace as the start of a paragraph.
  • Refreshing the screen with ^L now works in every menu.
  • In the main menu, ^L also centers the line with the cursor.
  • Toggling the help lines with M-X now works in all menus except in the help viewer and the linter.
  • At a filename prompt, the first <Tab> lists the possibilities, and these are listed near the bottom instead of near the top.
  • Bindable function 'curpos' has been renamed to 'location'.
  • Long option --tempfile has been renamed to --saveonexit.
  • Short option -S is now a synonym of --softwrap.
  • The New Buffer toggle (M-F) has become non-persistent. Options --multibuffer and 'set multibuffer' still make it default to on.
  • Backup files will retain their group ownership (when possible).
  • Data is synced to disk before "... lines written" is shown.
  • The raw escape sequences for F13 to F16 are no longer recognized.
  • Distro-specific syntaxes, and syntaxes of less common languages, have been moved down to subdirectory syntax/extra/. The affected distros and others may wish to move wanted syntaxes one level up.
  • Syntaxes for Markdown, Haskell, and Ada were added.

0himlims_
27 juni 2021 00:36
Er zijn in opensource land 1001x mp3 spelers, file editors, of torrent clients :+

Wat maakt deze anders dan bijvoorbeeld; nano, mcedit (?)
+1JeroenED
@himlims_27 juni 2021 01:29
developer x die editor a gebruikt kan bepaalde dingen beter of makkelijker doen door z'n eigen editor te maken. Vb. Google eens "how to exit vim?"

Andere redenen: "not invented here" syndroom en omdat het kan.
+2Hydranet
@hooibergje27 juni 2021 21:54
Zo moeilijk is vim niet je moet gewoon de tijd nemen om de vim concepten te snappen. Ik ben ook geen vim guru maar kan er aardig mee over weg, open is een terminal en type dan is vimtutor in. Daar nemen ze je mee door de verschillende onderdelen(ook hoe je iets moet deleten) om met vim overweg te kunnen, als je daar door heen bent heb je het belangrijkste wel gehad om aardig over weg te kunnen met vim.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 27 juni 2021 21:56]

+2Mosaics.Ruled
@hooibergje27 juni 2021 22:11
Dit geeft me het gevoel dat er een broodje aap geserveerd wordt. Ik geloof niet dat iemand 3 jaar primair VIM kan gebruiken zonder te weten wat "delete" is.

Verwijderen van 1 karakter kan middels de "delete" of "x" toetsen. Delete vindt ik hierbij een erg normale methode.

Wellicht behulpzaam voor beiden:
Heel woord verwijderen? dw
Twee woorden verwijderen? d2w
Binnen single quotes verwijderen? di' (werkt ook met ", {, [ of <)
Vanaf de cursor to het eind van de regel verwijderen? d$
Vanaf de cursor tot het begin van de regel verwijderen? d0

Dit alles heb ik geleerd door het door @Hydranet aangedragen hulpmiddel: vimtutor.
+1beerse
@hooibergje27 juni 2021 23:20
Het is met vi (eigenlijk meestal vim tegenwoordig) maar net wat je wilt deleten en in welke mode je staat.
In de insert-mode (waar je type werk in het bestand beland) kan je met <backspace> en <delete> werken.
In de command-mode (waar je ed en/of sed commando's kan geven) kan je met de sed commando's weggooien wat je weg wilt werken. Soms gebruik ik zelfs reguliere expressies om even wat tekst weg te werken, net hoe mijn pet staat. Toegegeven, mijn eerste vi gebruik is meer dan 30 jaar geleden.

Als je systeem beheerder bent, is het altijd handig de basis edit functies van de standaard aanwezige editor te beheersen. Verder moet je gewoon de editor installeren waar jij jou werk/hobby het beste mee uitvoert. In stalleer die editor en gebruik ze. Vrijheid voor iedereen.
+1Luuk2015
@himlims_27 juni 2021 01:31
GNU nano is gewoon nano, of begrijp ik je vraag verkeerd?
+1beerse
@Luuk201527 juni 2021 23:23
Volgens wiki is nano altijd al gnu-gebaseerd geweest. https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nano_(software)

De engelse wiki pagina is gedetaileerder: Gnu sinds 2001: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GNU_nano
+1tinus61
@himlims_27 juni 2021 10:27
Ja, want onder Windows is er voor iedere toepassing slecht één programma?

Het is gewoon nano, dat voluit GNU Nano heet, omdat het van het GNU project is.

Mcedit is onderdeel van de Midnight Commander bestandsbeheerder.

Je kan ze gewoon beide installeren en uitproberen. Dan heb je het antwoord op je vraag.
+1Xander2
@himlims_27 juni 2021 17:25
Nano is een toegankelijke kleine terminal editor als alternatief voor (old-school) vi, jed, microemacs etc, handig voor configuratiebestanden in /etc. Beetje zoals edit vroeger onder DOS.

Ook handig omdat het vrijwel elke linux distro standaard geinstalleerd staat.
+1TheVivaldi
@himlims_27 juni 2021 21:15
Dit is gewoon nano, zoals het al jaren bestaat, dus ik snap niet wat je met dat laatste bedoelt.

En dat eerste is ook bedenkelijk. In closedsourceland zijn ook 20.000 muziekspelers, tekstbewerkers, etc.
+1hooibergje
27 juni 2021 21:28
Die upgrade berichten op Tweakers zijn toch wel erg handig.
Ik zal nano voor onze studenten op het cluster zetten. 8-)

