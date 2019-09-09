Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GNU nano 4.4

GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.4 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:

GNU nano 4.4 "Hagelslag"
  • At startup, the cursor can be put on the first or last occurrence of a string by preceding the filename with +/string or +?string.
  • When automatic hard-wrapping occurs (--breaklonglines), any leading quoting characters will be automatically copied to the new line.
  • M-6 works again also when the cursor is at end of buffer.
GNU nano 4.3 "Musa Kart"
  • The ability to read from and write to a FIFO has been regained.
  • Startup time is reduced by fully parsing a syntax only when needed.
  • Asking for help (^G) when using --operatingdir does not crash.
  • The reading of a huge or slow file can be stopped with ^C.
  • Cut, zap, and copy operations are undone separately when intermixed.
  • M-D reports the correct number of lines (zero for an empty buffer).
GNU nano 4.2 "Tax the rich, pay the teachers"
  • The integrated spell checker does not crash when 'spell' is missing.
  • Option --breaklonglines works also when --ignorercfiles is used.
  • Automatic hard-wrapping is more persistent in pushing words to the same overflow line.
GNU nano 4.1 "Qué corchos será eso?"
  • By default, a newline character is again automatically added at the end of a buffer, to produce valid POSIX text files by default, but also to get back the easy adding of text at the bottom.
  • The now unneeded option --finalnewline (-f) has been removed.
  • Syntax files are read in alphabetical order when globbing, so that the precedence of syntaxes becomes predictable.
  • In the C syntax, preprocessor directives are highlighted differently.
  • M-S now toggles soft wrapping, and M-N toggles line numbers.
  • The jumpy-scrolling toggle has been removed.
  • The legacy keystrokes ^W^Y and ^W^V are recognized again.
  • Executing an external command is disallowed when in view mode.
  • Problems with resizing during external or speller commands were fixed.

Versienummer 4.4
Releasestatus Final
Website GNU nano
Download https://nano-editor.org/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

09-09-2019 • 09:43

09-09-2019 • 09:43

Bron: GNU nano

Bron: GNU nano

+1The Zep Man
9 september 2019 09:47
Als de editor oorlog tussen Vim en Emacs uitgevochten is staat nano als winnaar nog overeind in een verwoest landschap. :+

Iets serieuzer, het is een goede basis editor om even iets snel te bewerken zonder een Vi(m) expert te zijn. Voor veel gebruikers is nano voor een korte edit een stuk behapbaarder.
Reageer
+1Archcry
@The Zep Man9 september 2019 09:50
Ik heb vim een aantal jaren geleden wel eens geopend. Ik zit nu nog steeds vast. Please send help.
Reageer
0soulcrusher
@Archcry9 september 2019 10:33
Vim is eigenlijk gewoon stiekem een random character generator :9
Reageer
0wica
@The Zep Man9 september 2019 09:55
nano is alleen goed te gebruiken met de -w optie.
-w --nowrap Don't hard-wrap long lines
Voor de rest alias nano=vim ;)
Reageer
+1Travelan
@wica9 september 2019 09:58
Nano is prima te gebruiken met wrap aan. Weet wat je doet.
Vim is hopeloos verouderde user experience. Het is niet slecht, maar tegenwoordig is workflow waar het om draait. Je zoekt software die in je pipeline past en waarbij je niet te veel moet schakelen tussen shortcuts, manier van werken, etc. Nano past veel beter in de gangbare workflows.
Dezelfde reden dat Blender altijd een buitenbeentje is geweest (en waarom ze nu met 2.80 alles om hebben gegooid).
Reageer
0wica
@Travelan9 september 2019 10:09
Nano is prima te gebruiken met wrap aan. Weet wat je doet.
Dat is dus het probleem.

Tuurlijk gebruik je de editor die bij je workflow past, ik ben zo vast geroest aan vim commando's, dat ik ze ook in visual code studio gebruik.
Reageer
0The Zep Man
@Travelan9 september 2019 10:21
Vim is hopeloos verouderde user experience.
Ik ben geen die-hard Vim gebruiker, maar ken wel die-hard Vim gebruikers. Wat je schrijft klopt niet. Power users die met tien vingers kunnen tikken kunnen veel sneller uit de voeten met Vim dan met een willekeurig andere tekstverwerker.
Je zoekt software die in je pipeline past en waarbij je niet te veel moet schakelen tussen shortcuts, manier van werken, etc.
Power users zetten Vim juist naar hun hand om te passen in hun manier van werken.

Vim zal nooit een product zal zijn voor eindgebruikers, waar je zelf al naar hint. Die openen al niet eens een terminal, dus zelfs Nano zou al te veel voor hen zijn.
Reageer
0ge-flopt
9 september 2019 10:07
Eigenlijk voor lekker simpel text editing (wat ik alleen maar doe) is dit samen met mcedit de goto editor!
Reageer


