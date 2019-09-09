GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.4 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:
GNU nano 4.4 "Hagelslag"
GNU nano 4.3 "Musa Kart"
- At startup, the cursor can be put on the first or last occurrence of a string by preceding the filename with +/string or +?string.
- When automatic hard-wrapping occurs (--breaklonglines), any leading quoting characters will be automatically copied to the new line.
- M-6 works again also when the cursor is at end of buffer.
GNU nano 4.2 "Tax the rich, pay the teachers"
- The ability to read from and write to a FIFO has been regained.
- Startup time is reduced by fully parsing a syntax only when needed.
- Asking for help (^G) when using --operatingdir does not crash.
- The reading of a huge or slow file can be stopped with ^C.
- Cut, zap, and copy operations are undone separately when intermixed.
- M-D reports the correct number of lines (zero for an empty buffer).
GNU nano 4.1 "Qué corchos será eso?"
- The integrated spell checker does not crash when 'spell' is missing.
- Option --breaklonglines works also when --ignorercfiles is used.
- Automatic hard-wrapping is more persistent in pushing words to the same overflow line.
- By default, a newline character is again automatically added at the end of a buffer, to produce valid POSIX text files by default, but also to get back the easy adding of text at the bottom.
- The now unneeded option --finalnewline (-f) has been removed.
- Syntax files are read in alphabetical order when globbing, so that the precedence of syntaxes becomes predictable.
- In the C syntax, preprocessor directives are highlighted differently.
- M-S now toggles soft wrapping, and M-N toggles line numbers.
- The jumpy-scrolling toggle has been removed.
- The legacy keystrokes ^W^Y and ^W^V are recognized again.
- Executing an external command is disallowed when in view mode.
- Problems with resizing during external or speller commands were fixed.