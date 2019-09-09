Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRD tool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kunt binnenhalen over je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kunt zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.2.6 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Changelog 1.2.6 issue#2794: Graph template not saved on graph edit

issue#2825: "innodb_doublewrite = off" possibly dangerous recommendation

issue#2829: PHP recommendations always see memory limit as unlimited

issue#2830: Disabled Top/Bottom external links should not be displayed

issue#2832: Install/Upgrade log does not show anything

issue#2833: Undefined index can occur when data source does not have an snmp_index

issue#2834: Boost performance drops on very large systems

issue#2835: When creating graphs and inneficient query is causing long creation times

issue#2837: Sunrise theme does not render checkboxes 100% correctly

issue#2838: jQueryMultiselect does not match upstream due to forking

issue#2839: Non regular expression search filters don't support international characters

issue#2841: Total count is wrong after searching for External Link pages

issue#2843: DSStats reruns Daily Aggregation every minute

issue#2844: Autocomplete settings for passwords are not properly defined

issue#2845: Data Template can't be edited when it is in use

issue#2846: Allow tooltips for section headers with 'question' icon

issue#2847: Permanently convert an Aggregate to a regular graph

issue#2848: Aggregate graphs get clipped due to incorrect date range

issue#2856: Aggregate issues with very long RRDtool command lines

issue#2857: When trying to find the best index to use, a 'must implement Countable' warning appears

issue#2860: When testing remote poller connections during install, undefined variable warning can occur

issue#2862: Automation does not calculate network information correctly for single hosts

issue#2866: Add poller ID to subject for admin notifications

issue#2869: When creating aggregates from Graphs, JavaScript issues can occur

issue#2872: Add support for MySQL 8 and use of grouping as name for a column

issue#2875: Undefined variable when removing spikes in some cases

issue#2877: When attempting to send report, undefined function 'get_tinespan' messages appear

issue#2878: Function get_magic_quotes_gpc() is now deprecated in PHP 7.4

issue#2879: Switching from authPriv to authNoPriv produces error when saving

issue#2884: Replication continues to occur when poller has been disabled by sysres-dev

issue#2891: Script server script ss_fping.php generates error when not called by script server

issue#2895: Percentile calculation is incorrect on Graphs with multiple Data Sources from different RRDs

issue#2901: Poller overrun warning message is badly worded

issue#2902: Mailer incorrectly reports it is sending to noone

issue#2903: PHP recommendations can generate a warning causing JSON issues

issue#2905: Sorting plugins by version can lead to unexpected ordering

issue#2907: SSL column for multiple pollers can be incorrectly set causing SQL errors

issue#2908: When URL_PATH is blank, it should assume that it is '/'

issue#2909: Correct usage of affect vs effect in strings

issue#2910: Can not show user menu when in portrait mode on mobile devices

issue#2911: Graph variables are not always encoded to JSON properly resulting in warnings

issue#2912: Navigation cache can sometimes be corrupted resulting in a non-array value

issue#2913: When adding new graphs, the type of graph is not remembered

issue#2917: Action icons next to graphs can sometimes become unselectable due to zoom

issue#2919: When refreshing menu, selected items are sometimes lost and submenu items can become hidden