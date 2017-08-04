Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRD tool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kan binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kan zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende real-life voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuisd naar GitHub. Sinds versie 1.1.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Cacti 1.1.16 Change Log issue#865: Escape Data Query arguments to prevent issues with special characters

issue#872: Can't add device items to graphs generated with no device and no template

issue#875: When modifying Realm permissions, realms that are listed multiple times don't stay in sync

issue#877: Improving resolution to issue#847 and one additional vulnerability

issue#878: Ambiguous language in purge log function

issue#879: SQL Error when adding a report item to a report

issue#880: Device drop down is limited to 20 devices and lacks a scroll bar

issue#885: Graph generated with no device and no graph template forgets device definitions

issue#886: Unable to export templates other than Device templates

issue: Address additional corner cases around get_order_string usage

issue: Data Queries sharing a Data Source can result in poller output table not empty errors

issue: Fix Sunrise theme to properly theme multiselect widgets

issue: Increase height of multiselects so that more options are visible

issue: When a graph is locked, anchor tags are still functional Cacti 1.1.15 Change Log issue: PHP Fatal Exception on upgrade from 1.1.11 or earlier

feature: Added test to detect install upgrade code problems Cacti 1.1.14 Change Log issue#849: Unable to select host in Graph Item pick

issue#850: Reporting not allowing Non-templated Graphs

issue#858: Pagination on SNMP Options wrong

issue#860: Network Discovery Subnet Range character limit too small

issue#861: The search filter does not support Cyrillic

issue#862: Automation - When editing Graph Rules, unable to Change Data Query

issue#863: Typo error in auth_login.php for LDAP authentication

issue#867: Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in auth_profile.php

issue: Link's not showing in Automation Graph and Tree rules on Sunshine theme

issue: Make Templates Export responsive

issue: Don't wrap menu glyphs and menuitems

issue: The function get_order_string() can fail when encountering reserved word columns

issue: Data Query Delete is not using callback

feature: Resize Graphs on Graph page to be responsive

feature: Make import text a hidden field as it is likely seldom used



Cacti screenshot, klik op de afbeelding voor een grotere versie.