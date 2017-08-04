Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRDtool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kan binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kan zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende real-life voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuisd naar GitHub. Sinds versie 1.1.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Cacti 1.1.16 Change Log
Cacti 1.1.15 Change Log
- issue#865: Escape Data Query arguments to prevent issues with special characters
- issue#872: Can't add device items to graphs generated with no device and no template
- issue#875: When modifying Realm permissions, realms that are listed multiple times don't stay in sync
- issue#877: Improving resolution to issue#847 and one additional vulnerability
- issue#878: Ambiguous language in purge log function
- issue#879: SQL Error when adding a report item to a report
- issue#880: Device drop down is limited to 20 devices and lacks a scroll bar
- issue#885: Graph generated with no device and no graph template forgets device definitions
- issue#886: Unable to export templates other than Device templates
- issue: Address additional corner cases around get_order_string usage
- issue: Data Queries sharing a Data Source can result in poller output table not empty errors
- issue: Fix Sunrise theme to properly theme multiselect widgets
- issue: Increase height of multiselects so that more options are visible
- issue: When a graph is locked, anchor tags are still functional
Cacti 1.1.14 Change Log
- issue: PHP Fatal Exception on upgrade from 1.1.11 or earlier
- feature: Added test to detect install upgrade code problems
- issue#849: Unable to select host in Graph Item pick
- issue#850: Reporting not allowing Non-templated Graphs
- issue#858: Pagination on SNMP Options wrong
- issue#860: Network Discovery Subnet Range character limit too small
- issue#861: The search filter does not support Cyrillic
- issue#862: Automation - When editing Graph Rules, unable to Change Data Query
- issue#863: Typo error in auth_login.php for LDAP authentication
- issue#867: Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in auth_profile.php
- issue: Link's not showing in Automation Graph and Tree rules on Sunshine theme
- issue: Make Templates Export responsive
- issue: Don't wrap menu glyphs and menuitems
- issue: The function get_order_string() can fail when encountering reserved word columns
- issue: Data Query Delete is not using callback
- feature: Resize Graphs on Graph page to be responsive
- feature: Make import text a hidden field as it is likely seldom used
Cacti screenshot, klik op de afbeelding voor een grotere versie.