Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRDtool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kunt binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken, waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kunt zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende reallife-voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuisd naar GitHub en daarmee de weg vrijgemaakt voor versie 1.0.0, die in januari van dit jaar uitkwam. Enkele dagen geleden hebben de ontwikkelaars versie 1.1.6 op de wereld gezet met de volgende veranderingen:
Release of Cacti 1.1.6
Special thanks to all that have helped by contributing code and reporting issues on GitHub! We would not be where we are today without the help. Let's continue to grow the Cacti community! For additional details check out the README located on GitHub.
Cacti Change Log
- issue#620: The table poller_data_template_field_mappings can get out of sync when manipulating data templates
- issue#622: Can not connect to MySQL over a socket
- issue#628: Cacti upgrade process is complex and error pront for developers
- issue#635: Error when saving change to data template
- issue#637: When displaying tree graphs, use the same layout as preview mode
- issue#646: When a plugin is disabled during page operations, warnings can appear
- issue#651: Unable to view cacti log (because of allowed memory size exhausted)
- issue#657: Error in log when host is down, using icmp and using cmd.php on FreeBSD
- issue: List for creating a Graph type shows already added Graph Templates
- issue: Fix and undefined variable on data source page when first creating a manual data source
- issue: Remove tabindex and other non-required manual aria controls from pages
- issue: Table type and column type in poller_output table wrong
- issue: FILTER_VALIDATE_MAC not defined on PHP less than 5.5
- issue: When changing your language Cacti would not do a full page refresh
- feature#106: Paginated CLOG and log administration
- feature: Dutch translations
- feature: Responsive Graphs page
- feature: Convert forms from table based to div based for responsive design
- feature: Better support for phones and tablets
- feature: Simplified installation code to facilitate easier release cycle
- feature: Updating Tablesorter to v2.28.9, adding widgets and pager