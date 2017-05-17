Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 17 mei 2017 14:25, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Cacti

Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRD tool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kunt binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken, waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kunt zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende reallife-voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuisd naar GitHub en daarmee de weg vrijgemaakt voor versie 1.0.0, die in januari van dit jaar uitkwam. Enkele dagen geleden hebben de ontwikkelaars versie 1.1.6 op de wereld gezet met de volgende veranderingen: